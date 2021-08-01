Unzip written in pure JavaScript. Extracts a zip into a directory. Available as a library or a command line program.

Uses the yauzl ZIP parser.

Installation

Make sure you have Node 10 or greater installed.

Get the library:

npm install extract-zip --save

Install the command line program:

npm install extract-zip -g

JS API

const extract = require ( 'extract-zip' ) async function main ( ) { try { await extract(source, { dir : target }) console .log( 'Extraction complete' ) } catch (err) { } }

Options

dir (required) - the path to the directory where the extracted files are written

(required) - the path to the directory where the extracted files are written defaultDirMode - integer - Directory Mode (permissions), defaults to 0o755

- integer - Directory Mode (permissions), defaults to defaultFileMode - integer - File Mode (permissions), defaults to 0o644

- integer - File Mode (permissions), defaults to onEntry - function - if present, will be called with (entry, zipfile) , entry is every entry from the zip file forwarded from the entry event from yauzl. zipfile is the yauzl instance

Default modes are only used if no permissions are set in the zip file.

CLI Usage

extract- zip foo. zip <targetDirectory>