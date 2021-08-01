Unzip written in pure JavaScript. Extracts a zip into a directory. Available as a library or a command line program.
Uses the
yauzl ZIP parser.
Make sure you have Node 10 or greater installed.
Get the library:
npm install extract-zip --save
Install the command line program:
npm install extract-zip -g
const extract = require('extract-zip')
async function main () {
try {
await extract(source, { dir: target })
console.log('Extraction complete')
} catch (err) {
// handle any errors
}
}
dir (required) - the path to the directory where the extracted files are written
defaultDirMode - integer - Directory Mode (permissions), defaults to
0o755
defaultFileMode - integer - File Mode (permissions), defaults to
0o644
onEntry - function - if present, will be called with
(entry, zipfile), entry is every entry from the zip file forwarded from the
entry event from yauzl.
zipfile is the
yauzl instance
Default modes are only used if no permissions are set in the zip file.
extract-zip foo.zip <targetDirectory>
If not specified,
targetDirectory will default to
process.cwd().