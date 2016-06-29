ExtractValues

This is a simple helper to extract values from a string based on a pattern.

Examples

extractValues( "/2012/08/12/test.html" , "/{year}/{month}/{day}/{title}.html" ) >> { "year" : "2012" , "month" : "08" , "day" : "12" , "title" : "test" } extractValues( "John Doe <john@example.com> (http://example.com)" , "{name} <{email}> ({url})" ) >> { "name" : "John Doe" , "email" : "john@example.com" , "url" : "http://example.com" } extractValues( "from 4th October to 10th October" , "from `from` to `to`" , { whitespace : 1 , delimiters : [ "`" , "`" ] }) >> { "from" : "4th October" , "to" : "10th October" } extractValues( "Convert 1500 Grams to Kilograms" , "convert {quantity} {from_unit} to {to_unit}" , { lowercase : true }) >> { "quantity" : "1500" , "from_unit" : "grams" , "to_unit" : "kilograms" }]

How to Use

Install as a NPM package

npm install extract-values

Then require in your project.

var extractValues = require ( "extract-values" );

Use with web apps (in Browser)

< html > < head > < script type = "text/javascript" src = 'extract_values.js' > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" > var parsedDate = extractValues( "/2012/08/12/test.html" , "/{year}/{month}/{day}/{title}.html" ) </ script > </ head > < body > </ body > </ html >

Unit Tests

Run node tests.js .

node tests.js 14 tests pass

Options

whitespace - normalizes the whitespace in the input string, so it can be aligned with the given pattern. You can define the number of continous whitespaces to contain in the string. Making it zero (0) will remove all whitespaces.

lowercase - converts the input string to lowercase before matching.

delimiters - If specify the delimiters used in the pattern to define the values. Default delimiters are { and } .

Licence

MIT LICENSE