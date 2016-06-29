openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ev

extract-values

by Lakshan Perera
0.1.2 (see all)

A simple helper to extract values from a string based on a pattern.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

270

GitHub Stars

301

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ExtractValues

This is a simple helper to extract values from a string based on a pattern.

Examples


    extractValues("/2012/08/12/test.html", "/{year}/{month}/{day}/{title}.html")
    >> { "year": "2012", "month": "08", "day": "12", "title": "test" }

    extractValues("John Doe <john@example.com> (http://example.com)", "{name} <{email}> ({url})")
    >> {"name": "John Doe", "email": "john@example.com", "url": "http://example.com" }

    extractValues("from 4th October  to 10th  October", "from `from` to `to`", { whitespace: 1, delimiters: ["`", "`"] })
    >> {"from": "4th October", "to": "10th October" }

    extractValues("Convert 1500 Grams to Kilograms", "convert {quantity} {from_unit} to {to_unit}", { lowercase: true })
    >> {"quantity": "1500", "from_unit": "grams", "to_unit": "kilograms" }]

How to Use

Install as a NPM package

    npm install extract-values
  • Then require in your project. 
    var extractValues = require("extract-values");

Use with web apps (in Browser)

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
    <script type="text/javascript" src='extract_values.js'></script>
    <script type="text/javascript">
        var parsedDate = extractValues("/2012/08/12/test.html", "/{year}/{month}/{day}/{title}.html")
        //{ "year": "2012", "month": "08", "day": "12", "title": "test" }
    </script>
</head>
<body></body>
</html>

Unit Tests

Run node tests.js.

$ node tests.js
14 tests pass

Options

whitespace - normalizes the whitespace in the input string, so it can be aligned with the given pattern. You can define the number of continous whitespaces to contain in the string. Making it zero (0) will remove all whitespaces.

lowercase - converts the input string to lowercase before matching.

delimiters - If specify the delimiters used in the pattern to define the values. Default delimiters are { and }.

Licence

MIT LICENSE

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial