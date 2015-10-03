Grabs all the <path> data from an SVG file, concatenating them into a single string.

This is mostly useful for simple shapes and silhouettes. It works in Node/Browser and provides a transform for inlining paths into a bundle.

Install

npm install extract-svg-path [-g|--save]

Example

var parse = require ( 'parse-svg-path' ) var extract = require ( 'extract-svg-path' ) var path = extract(__dirname + '/infinity.svg' ) var svg = parse(path) console .log(svg)

Usage

Extracts the SVG <path> contents of the given file path, using fs.readFileSync with utf8 by default. Any options will be passed along to cheerio, but with xmlMode default to true. Additional options:

encoding the file encoding, defaults to utf8

Extracts the paths from the string contents of an SVG file.

Browser Usage

Without a transform, only the parse method is supported. This can accept either a string (i.e. from xhr response) or an SVG node (i.e. from load-svg).

var parse = require ( 'parse-svg-path' ) var extract = require ( 'extract-svg-path' ).parse var load = require ( 'load-svg' ) load( 'svg/infinity.svg' , function ( err, svg ) { var paths = parse(extract(svg)) })

With browserify, you can use the transform to inline files into your bundle. For example:

var parse = require ( 'parse-svg-path' ) var svg = require ( 'extract-svg-path' )(__dirname + '/shape.svg' ) var path = parse(svg)

Then:

browserify index.js -t extract-svg-path/transform

Changes

2.1 - renamed fromString to parse in a backwards-compatible manner

- renamed to in a backwards-compatible manner 2.0 - uses xml-parse-from-string , removed CLI to reduce dependency bloat, renamed extract method to fromString , merged transform into this module a CLI might be re-done later in a separate module

- uses , removed CLI to reduce dependency bloat, renamed method to , merged transform into this module 1.0 - includes a CLI, extract method

License

MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.