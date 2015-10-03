Grabs all the
<path> data from an SVG file, concatenating them into a single string.
This is mostly useful for simple shapes and silhouettes. It works in Node/Browser and provides a transform for inlining paths into a bundle.
npm install extract-svg-path [-g|--save]
var parse = require('parse-svg-path')
var extract = require('extract-svg-path')
var path = extract(__dirname + '/infinity.svg')
var svg = parse(path)
console.log(svg)
//=> [ [ 'M', 25, 15 ], ... ]
extractSvgPath(file[, opt])
Extracts the SVG
<path> contents of the given file path, using
fs.readFileSync with utf8 by default. Any options will be passed along to cheerio, but with
xmlMode default to true. Additional options:
encoding the file encoding, defaults to utf8
extractSvgPath.parse(contents)
Extracts the paths from the string contents of an SVG file.
Without a transform, only the
parse method is supported. This can accept either a string (i.e. from xhr response) or an SVG node (i.e. from load-svg).
var parse = require('parse-svg-path')
var extract = require('extract-svg-path').parse
var load = require('load-svg')
load('svg/infinity.svg', function(err, svg) {
var paths = parse(extract(svg))
})
With browserify, you can use the transform to inline files into your bundle. For example:
var parse = require('parse-svg-path')
var svg = require('extract-svg-path')(__dirname + '/shape.svg')
var path = parse(svg)
Then:
browserify index.js -t extract-svg-path/transform
2.1 - renamed
fromString to
parse in a backwards-compatible manner
2.0 - uses
xml-parse-from-string, removed CLI to reduce dependency bloat, renamed
extract method to
fromString, merged transform into this module
1.0 - includes a CLI,
extract method
MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.