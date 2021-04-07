openbase logo
extract-stack

by Sindre Sorhus
3.0.0 (see all)

Extract the actual stack of an error

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.8M

GitHub Stars

60

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

extract-stack

Extract the actual stack of an error

Install

$ npm install extract-stack

Usage

import extractStack from 'extract-stack';

const error = new Error('Missing unicorn');

console.log(error.stack);
/*
Error: Missing unicorn
    at Object.<anonymous> (/Users/sindresorhus/dev/extract-stack/unicorn.js:2:15)
    at Module._compile (module.js:409:26)
    at Module.load (module.js:343:32)
    at startup (node.js:139:18)
*/

console.log(extractStack(error));
/*
    at Object.<anonymous> (/Users/sindresorhus/dev/extract-stack/unicorn.js:2:15)
    at Module._compile (module.js:409:26)
    at Module.load (module.js:343:32)
    at startup (node.js:139:18)
*/

console.log(extractStack.lines(error));
/*
[
    'Object.<anonymous> (/Users/sindresorhus/dev/extract-stack/unicorn.js:2:15)'
    'Module._compile (module.js:409:26)'
    'Module.load (module.js:343:32)'
    'startup (node.js:139:18)'
]
*/

API

It gracefully handles cases where the stack is undefined or empty and returns an empty string.

extractStack(error)

Returns the actual stack part of the error stack.

extractStack.lines(error)

Returns the stack lines of the error stack without the noise as a string[].

error

Type: Error | string | undefined

Either an Error or the .stack of an Error.

