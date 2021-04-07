Extract the actual stack of an error

Install

npm install extract-stack

Usage

import extractStack from 'extract-stack' ; const error = new Error ( 'Missing unicorn' ); console .log(error.stack); console .log(extractStack(error)); console .log(extractStack.lines(error));

API

It gracefully handles cases where the stack is undefined or empty and returns an empty string.

Returns the actual stack part of the error stack.

Returns the stack lines of the error stack without the noise as a string[] .

error

Type: Error | string | undefined

Either an Error or the .stack of an Error .

