Extract the actual stack of an error
$ npm install extract-stack
import extractStack from 'extract-stack';
const error = new Error('Missing unicorn');
console.log(error.stack);
/*
Error: Missing unicorn
at Object.<anonymous> (/Users/sindresorhus/dev/extract-stack/unicorn.js:2:15)
at Module._compile (module.js:409:26)
at Module.load (module.js:343:32)
at startup (node.js:139:18)
*/
console.log(extractStack(error));
/*
at Object.<anonymous> (/Users/sindresorhus/dev/extract-stack/unicorn.js:2:15)
at Module._compile (module.js:409:26)
at Module.load (module.js:343:32)
at startup (node.js:139:18)
*/
console.log(extractStack.lines(error));
/*
[
'Object.<anonymous> (/Users/sindresorhus/dev/extract-stack/unicorn.js:2:15)'
'Module._compile (module.js:409:26)'
'Module.load (module.js:343:32)'
'startup (node.js:139:18)'
]
*/
It gracefully handles cases where the stack is
undefined or empty and returns an empty string.
Returns the actual stack part of the error stack.
Returns the stack lines of the error stack without the noise as a
string[].
Type:
Error | string | undefined
Either an
Error or the
.stack of an
Error.