This package will generate json or yaml files from a glob. It will generate one file per locale, with the ids of each message defined by the defineMessages function of react-intl. The value of each of these keys will be an empty string, except for your defaultLocale which will be populated with the defaultMessage .

Dependencies

Babel

0.x works with Babel 6

Install

$ npm install

Usage

app/components/App/messages.js

import { defineMessages, useIntl } from 'react-intl' export default defineMessages({ hello : { id : 'a.hello' , defaultMessage : 'hello' }, world : { id : 'a.world' , defaultMessage : 'world' } }) export const SubmitButton = () => { const intl = useIntl() const label = intl.formatMessage({ id : 'a.submit' , defaultMessage : 'Submit Button' }) return < button aria-label = {label} > {label} </ button > }

Run Script

$ extract-messages -l=en,ja -o app/translations -d en --flat false 'app !(*.test).js'

Output

app/translations/en.json

{ "a" : { "hello" : "hello" , "world" : "world" , "submit" : "Submit Button" } }

app/translations/ja.json

{ "a" : { "hello" : "" , "world" : "" , "submit" : "" } }

Recommend

Use with babel-plugin-react-intl-auto: i18n for the component age. Auto management react-intl ID.

CLI

extract-messages -- help Extract react-intl messages Usage extract-react-intl-messages <input> extract-messages <input> Options -o, --output Output directory [require: true] -l, --locales locales [require: true] -f, --format json | yaml [default: json] -d, --default-locale default locale --overwriteDefault default: false --flat json [default: true] | yaml [default: false] Example extract-messages --locales=ja,en --output app/translations 'app/**/*.js' extract-messages -l=ja,en -o i18n 'src/**/*.js' extract-messages -l=ja,en -o app/translations -f yaml 'app/**/messages.js' extract-messages -l=ja,en -o i18n 'src/**/*.js' --extractFromFormatMessageCall

create-react-app user

create .babelrc like this.

{ "presets" : [ "react-app" ] }

Run with NODE_ENV=development .

$ NODE_ENV=development extract-messages ...

API

locales

Type: Array<string>

Example: ['en', 'ja']

input

Type: Array<string>

Target files. glob.

buildDir

Type: string

Export directory.

options

defaultLocale

Type: string

Default: en

format

Type: json | yaml

Default: json

Set extension to output.

overwriteDefault

Type: boolean

Default: true

If overwriteDefault is false , it will not overwrite messages in the default locale.

flat

Type: boolean

Default: true

If format is yaml , set to false .

Be careful if false . See this issue.

babel-plugin-react-intl's Options

See https://github.com/formatjs/formatjs/tree/master/packages/babel-plugin-react-intl#options

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

License

MIT © akameco