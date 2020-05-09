This package will generate json or yaml files from a glob. It will generate one file per locale, with the ids of each message defined by the
defineMessages function of react-intl. The value of each of these keys will be an empty string, except for your
defaultLocale which will be populated with the
defaultMessage.
$ npm install --save-dev extract-react-intl-messages
app/components/App/messages.js
import { defineMessages, useIntl } from 'react-intl'
export default defineMessages({
hello: {
id: 'a.hello',
defaultMessage: 'hello'
},
world: {
id: 'a.world',
defaultMessage: 'world'
}
})
export const SubmitButton = () => {
const intl = useIntl()
const label = intl.formatMessage({
id: 'a.submit',
defaultMessage: 'Submit Button'
})
return <button aria-label={label}>{label}</button>
}
$ extract-messages -l=en,ja -o app/translations -d en --flat false 'app/**/!(*.test).js'
app/translations/en.json
{
"a": {
"hello": "hello",
"world": "world",
"submit": "Submit Button"
}
}
app/translations/ja.json
{
"a": {
"hello": "",
"world": "",
"submit": ""
}
}
Use with babel-plugin-react-intl-auto: i18n for the component age. Auto management react-intl ID.
$ extract-messages --help
Extract react-intl messages
Usage
$ extract-react-intl-messages <input>
$ extract-messages <input>
Options
-o, --output Output directory [require: true]
-l, --locales locales [require: true]
-f, --format json | yaml [default: json]
-d, --default-locale default locale
--overwriteDefault default: false
--flat json [default: true] | yaml [default: false]
Example
$ extract-messages --locales=ja,en --output app/translations 'app/**/*.js'
$ extract-messages -l=ja,en -o i18n 'src/**/*.js'
$ extract-messages -l=ja,en -o app/translations -f yaml 'app/**/messages.js'
$ extract-messages -l=ja,en -o i18n 'src/**/*.js' --extractFromFormatMessageCall
create
.babelrc like this.
{
"presets": ["react-app"]
}
Run with
NODE_ENV=development.
$ NODE_ENV=development extract-messages ...
Type:
Array<string>
Example:
['en', 'ja']
Type:
Array<string>
Target files. glob.
Type:
string
Export directory.
Type:
string
Default:
en
Type:
json |
yaml
Default:
json
Set extension to output.
Type:
boolean
Default: true
If overwriteDefault is
false, it will not overwrite messages in the default locale.
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
If format is
yaml, set to
false.
Be careful if
false.
See this issue.
See https://github.com/formatjs/formatjs/tree/master/packages/babel-plugin-react-intl#options
MIT © akameco