Readme

extract-react-intl-messages

test tested with jest styled with prettier MIT License All Contributors

This package will generate json or yaml files from a glob. It will generate one file per locale, with the ids of each message defined by the defineMessages function of react-intl. The value of each of these keys will be an empty string, except for your defaultLocale which will be populated with the defaultMessage.

Dependencies

Babel

  • 0.x works with Babel 6

Install

$ npm install --save-dev extract-react-intl-messages

Usage

app/components/App/messages.js

import { defineMessages, useIntl } from 'react-intl'

export default defineMessages({
  hello: {
    id: 'a.hello',
    defaultMessage: 'hello'
  },
  world: {
    id: 'a.world',
    defaultMessage: 'world'
  }
})

export const SubmitButton = () => {
  const intl = useIntl()
  const label = intl.formatMessage({
    id: 'a.submit',
    defaultMessage: 'Submit Button'
  })
  return <button aria-label={label}>{label}</button>
}

Run Script

$ extract-messages -l=en,ja -o app/translations -d en --flat false 'app/**/!(*.test).js'

Output

app/translations/en.json

{
  "a": {
    "hello": "hello",
    "world": "world",
    "submit": "Submit Button"
  }
}

app/translations/ja.json

{
  "a": {
    "hello": "",
    "world": "",
    "submit": ""
  }
}

Recommend

Use with babel-plugin-react-intl-auto: i18n for the component age. Auto management react-intl ID.

CLI

$ extract-messages --help

  Extract react-intl messages

  Usage
  $ extract-react-intl-messages <input>
  $ extract-messages <input>

  Options
  -o, --output            Output directory [require: true]
  -l, --locales           locales [require: true]
  -f, --format            json | yaml [default: json]
  -d, --default-locale    default locale
  --overwriteDefault      default: false
  --flat                  json [default: true] | yaml [default: false]

  Example
  $ extract-messages --locales=ja,en --output app/translations 'app/**/*.js'
  $ extract-messages -l=ja,en -o i18n 'src/**/*.js'
  $ extract-messages -l=ja,en -o app/translations -f yaml 'app/**/messages.js'
  $ extract-messages -l=ja,en -o i18n 'src/**/*.js' --extractFromFormatMessageCall

create-react-app user

create .babelrc like this.

{
  "presets": ["react-app"]
}

Run with NODE_ENV=development.

$ NODE_ENV=development extract-messages ...

API

extractReactIntlMessages(locales, input, buildDir, [options])

locales

Type: Array<string>

Example: ['en', 'ja']

input

Type: Array<string>

Target files. glob.

buildDir

Type: string

Export directory.

options

defaultLocale

Type: string
Default: en

format

Type: json | yaml
Default: json

Set extension to output.

overwriteDefault

Type: boolean
Default: true

If overwriteDefault is false, it will not overwrite messages in the default locale.

flat

Type: boolean
Default: true

If format is yaml, set to false.

Be careful if false. See this issue.

babel-plugin-react-intl's Options

See https://github.com/formatjs/formatjs/tree/master/packages/babel-plugin-react-intl#options

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

akameco
akameco
💻 ⚠️ 📖 🚇		 Hoan Tran
Hoan Tran
💻 ⚠️		 giantpinkwalrus
giantpinkwalrus
💻		 enrique-ramirez
enrique-ramirez
📖		 Stefan Gojan
Stefan Gojan
🐛 💻 ⚠️		 Solomon English
Solomon English
💻		 Filip
Filip "Filson" Pasternak
💻
nodaguti
nodaguti
💻 ⚠️		 fix-fix
fix-fix
💻		 bradbarrow
bradbarrow
🐛 💻 ⚠️		 Gregor MacLennan
Gregor MacLennan
💻		 Dmitry Zarva
Dmitry Zarva
💻		 Michael Pan
Michael Pan
💡		 Tom Erik Støwer
Tom Erik Støwer
💻		 Bart Lens
Bart Lens
💻

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

License

MIT © akameco

