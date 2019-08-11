This package allows you to extract all messages from a glob. It will return an object with a key for each locale you pass, which in turn contains an object with the ids of each message defined by the defineMessages function of react-intl. The value of each of these keys will be an empty string, except for your defaultLocale which will be populated with the defaultMessage .

Install

This project has a peer dependency on babel-core .

To use this with Babel 6, run

$ yarn add

To use this with Babel 7, run

$ yarn add --dev extract-react-intl babel-core /core

Usage

const extractReactIntl = require ( 'extract-react-intl' ) const pattern = 'app/**/*.js' const locales = [ 'en' , 'ja' ] extractReactIntl(locales, pattern).then( result => { console .log(result) })

API

Return a Promise wrapped extracted messages.

locales

Type: Array<string>

Example: ['en', 'ja']

pattern

Type: string

File path with glob.

options

Additional options.

defaultLocale

Type: string

Default: en

Set default locale for your app.

moduleSourceName

Type: string

Example: ./path/to/module

Default: react-intl

The ES6 module source name of the React Intl package. Defines from where defineMessages, <FormattedMessage /> and <FormattedHTMLMessage /> are imported.

cwd

Type: string

Default: .

You most likely don't need this.

Change run path.

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

License

MIT © akameco