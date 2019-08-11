This package allows you to extract all messages from a glob. It will return an object with a key for each locale you pass, which in turn contains an object with the ids of each message defined by the
defineMessages function of react-intl. The value of each of these keys will be an empty string, except for your
defaultLocale which will be populated with the
defaultMessage.
This project has a peer dependency on
babel-core.
To use this with Babel 6, run
$ yarn add --dev extract-react-intl babel-core
To use this with Babel 7, run
$ yarn add --dev extract-react-intl babel-core@bridge @babel/core
const extractReactIntl = require('extract-react-intl')
const pattern = 'app/**/*.js'
const locales = ['en', 'ja']
extractReactIntl(locales, pattern).then(result => {
console.log(result)
/*
{
en:
{ 'components/App/hello': 'hello',
'components/App/welcome': 'welcome to extract-react-intl' }
ja:
{ 'components/App/hello': '',
'components/App/world': '' }
}
*/
})
Return a
Promise wrapped extracted messages.
Type:
Array<string>
Example:
['en', 'ja']
Type:
string
File path with glob.
Additional options.
Type:
string
Default:
en
Set default locale for your app.
Type:
string
Example:
./path/to/module
Default:
react-intl
The ES6 module source name of the React Intl package. Defines from where defineMessages,
<FormattedMessage /> and
<FormattedHTMLMessage /> are imported.
Type:
string
Default:
.
You most likely don't need this.
Change run path.
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
akameco
💻 📖 ⚠️ 🚇
nodaguti
💻 ⚠️
fix-fix
💻
enrique-ramirez
📖
bradbarrow
🐛 💻 ⚠️
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!
MIT © akameco