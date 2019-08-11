openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
eri

extract-react-intl

by akameco
0.7.1 (see all)

Extract react-intl messages

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.6K

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

extract-react-intl

Build Status tested with jest styled with prettier All Contributors

This package allows you to extract all messages from a glob. It will return an object with a key for each locale you pass, which in turn contains an object with the ids of each message defined by the defineMessages function of react-intl. The value of each of these keys will be an empty string, except for your defaultLocale which will be populated with the defaultMessage.

Install

This project has a peer dependency on babel-core.

To use this with Babel 6, run

$ yarn add --dev extract-react-intl babel-core

To use this with Babel 7, run

$ yarn add --dev extract-react-intl babel-core@bridge @babel/core

Usage

const extractReactIntl = require('extract-react-intl')

const pattern = 'app/**/*.js'
const locales = ['en', 'ja']

extractReactIntl(locales, pattern).then(result => {
  console.log(result)
  /*
{
  en:
   { 'components/App/hello': 'hello',
     'components/App/welcome': 'welcome to extract-react-intl' }
  ja:
   { 'components/App/hello': '',
     'components/App/world': '' }
}
  */
})

API

extractReactIntl(locales, pattern, [options])

Return a Promise wrapped extracted messages.

locales

Type: Array<string>

Example: ['en', 'ja']

pattern

Type: string

File path with glob.

options

Additional options.

defaultLocale

Type: string
Default: en

Set default locale for your app.

moduleSourceName

Type: string
Example: ./path/to/module
Default: react-intl

The ES6 module source name of the React Intl package. Defines from where defineMessages, <FormattedMessage /> and <FormattedHTMLMessage /> are imported.

cwd

Type: string
Default: .

You most likely don't need this.

Change run path.

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


akameco
💻 📖 ⚠️ 🚇
nodaguti
💻 ⚠️
fix-fix
💻
enrique-ramirez
📖
bradbarrow
🐛 💻 ⚠️

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

License

MIT © akameco

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial