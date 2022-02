Extract HoC

A Babel plugin that enables react-hot-loader to work on HoCs.

Why this plugin needs to exist

react-hot-loader won't work if you put the component as an argument in functions (to create a higher order component).

See more at this issue: https://github.com/gaearon/react-hot-loader/issues/650

Installation

npm install extract-hoc

In the .babelrc , add extract-hoc/babel before the react-hot-loader/babel :

{ "plugins" : [ "extract-hoc/babel" , "react-hot-loader/babel" ] }

License

MIT