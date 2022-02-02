Clones a value, recursively extracting File , Blob and ReactNativeFile instances with their object paths, replacing them with null . FileList instances are treated as File instance arrays.

Used by GraphQL multipart request spec client implementations such as graphql-react and apollo-upload-client .

Setup

To install with npm, run:

npm install extract-files

See the documentation for the function extractFiles to get started.

Support

Node.js: ^12.20 || >= 14.13

Browsers: > 0.5%, not OperaMini all, not IE > 0, not dead

React Native

API

class ReactNativeFile

Used to mark a React Native File substitute in an object tree for extractFiles . It’s too risky to assume all objects with uri , type and name properties are files to extract.

Parameter Type Description file ReactNativeFileSubstitute A React Native File substitute.

Examples

Ways to import .

import { ReactNativeFile } from 'extract-files' ; import ReactNativeFile from 'extract-files/public/ReactNativeFile.js' ;

Ways to require .

const { ReactNativeFile } = require ( 'extract-files' ); const ReactNativeFile = require ( 'extract-files/public/ReactNativeFile.js' );

An extractable file in React Native.

const file = new ReactNativeFile({ uri : uriFromCameraRoll, name : 'a.jpg' , type : 'image/jpeg' , });

function extractFiles

Clones a value, recursively extracting File , Blob and ReactNativeFile instances with their object paths, replacing them with null . FileList instances are treated as File instance arrays.

Parameter Type Description value * Value (typically an object tree) to extract files from. path ObjectPath? = '' Prefix for object paths for extracted files. isExtractableFile ExtractableFileMatcher? = isExtractableFile The function used to identify extractable files.

Returns: ExtractFilesResult — Result.

Examples

Ways to import .

import { extractFiles } from 'extract-files' ; import extractFiles from 'extract-files/public/extractFiles.js' ;

Ways to require .

const { extractFiles } = require ( 'extract-files' ); const extractFiles = require ( 'extract-files/public/extractFiles.js' );

Extract files from an object.

For the following: const file1 = new File([ '1' ], '1.txt' , { type : 'text/plain' }); const file2 = new File([ '2' ], '2.txt' , { type : 'text/plain' }); const value = { a : file1, b : [file1, file2], }; const { clone, files } = extractFiles(value, 'prefix' ); value remains the same. clone is: { "a" : null , "b" : [ null , null ] } files is a Map instance containing: Key Value file1 ['prefix.a', 'prefix.b.0'] file2 ['prefix.b.1']

function isExtractableFile

Checks if a value is an extractable file.

Type: ExtractableFileMatcher

Parameter Type Description value * Value to check.

Returns: boolean — Is the value an extractable file.

Examples

Ways to import .

import { isExtractableFile } from 'extract-files' ; import isExtractableFile from 'extract-files/public/isExtractableFile.js' ;

Ways to require .

const { isExtractableFile } = require ( 'extract-files' ); const isExtractableFile = require ( 'extract-files/public/isExtractableFile.js' );

type ExtractableFile

An extractable file.

Type: File | Blob | ReactNativeFile

type ExtractableFileMatcher

A function that checks if a value is an extractable file.

Type: Function

Parameter Type Description value * Value to check.

Returns: boolean — Is the value an extractable file.

See

isExtractableFile is the default extractable file matcher.

Examples

How to check for the default exactable files, as well as a custom type of file.

import isExtractableFile from 'extract-files/public/isExtractableFile.js' ; const isExtractableFileEnhanced = ( value ) => isExtractableFile(value) || ( typeof CustomFile !== 'undefined' && value instanceof CustomFile);

type ExtractFilesResult

What extractFiles returns.

Type: object

Property Type Description clone * Clone of the original input value with files recursively replaced with null . files Map<ExtractableFile, Array<ObjectPath>> Extracted files and their locations within the original value.

type ObjectPath

String notation for the path to a node in an object tree.

Type: string

See

Examples

Object path is property a , array index 0 , object property b .

a .0 .b

type ReactNativeFileSubstitute

A React Native File substitute for when using FormData .

Type: object

Property Type Description uri string Filesystem path. name string? File name. type string? File content type.

See

Examples

A camera roll file.