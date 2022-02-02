openbase logo
extract-files

by Jayden Seric
11.0.0

A function to recursively extract files and their object paths within a value, replacing them with null in a deep clone without mutating the original value. FileList instances are treated as File instance arrays. Files are typically File and Blob instances.

Readme

extract-files

npm version CI status

Clones a value, recursively extracting File, Blob and ReactNativeFile instances with their object paths, replacing them with null. FileList instances are treated as File instance arrays.

Used by GraphQL multipart request spec client implementations such as graphql-react and apollo-upload-client.

Setup

To install with npm, run:

npm install extract-files

See the documentation for the function extractFiles to get started.

Support

API

class ReactNativeFile

Used to mark a React Native File substitute in an object tree for extractFiles. It’s too risky to assume all objects with uri, type and name properties are files to extract.

ParameterTypeDescription
fileReactNativeFileSubstituteA React Native File substitute.

Examples

Ways to import.

import { ReactNativeFile } from 'extract-files';

import ReactNativeFile from 'extract-files/public/ReactNativeFile.js';

Ways to require.

const { ReactNativeFile } = require('extract-files');

const ReactNativeFile = require('extract-files/public/ReactNativeFile.js');

An extractable file in React Native.

const file = new ReactNativeFile({
  uri: uriFromCameraRoll,
  name: 'a.jpg',
  type: 'image/jpeg',
});

function extractFiles

Clones a value, recursively extracting File, Blob and ReactNativeFile instances with their object paths, replacing them with null. FileList instances are treated as File instance arrays.

ParameterTypeDescription
value*Value (typically an object tree) to extract files from.
pathObjectPath? = ''Prefix for object paths for extracted files.
isExtractableFileExtractableFileMatcher? = isExtractableFileThe function used to identify extractable files.

Returns: ExtractFilesResult — Result.

Examples

Ways to import.

import { extractFiles } from 'extract-files';

import extractFiles from 'extract-files/public/extractFiles.js';

Ways to require.

const { extractFiles } = require('extract-files');

const extractFiles = require('extract-files/public/extractFiles.js');

Extract files from an object.

For the following:

const file1 = new File(['1'], '1.txt', { type: 'text/plain' });
const file2 = new File(['2'], '2.txt', { type: 'text/plain' });
const value = {
  a: file1,
  b: [file1, file2],
};

const { clone, files } = extractFiles(value, 'prefix');

value remains the same.

clone is:

{
  "a": null,
  "b": [null, null]
}

files is a Map instance containing:

KeyValue
file1['prefix.a', 'prefix.b.0']
file2['prefix.b.1']

function isExtractableFile

Checks if a value is an extractable file.

Type: ExtractableFileMatcher

ParameterTypeDescription
value*Value to check.

Returns: boolean — Is the value an extractable file.

Examples

Ways to import.

import { isExtractableFile } from 'extract-files';

import isExtractableFile from 'extract-files/public/isExtractableFile.js';

Ways to require.

const { isExtractableFile } = require('extract-files');

const isExtractableFile = require('extract-files/public/isExtractableFile.js');

type ExtractableFile

An extractable file.

Type: File | Blob | ReactNativeFile

type ExtractableFileMatcher

A function that checks if a value is an extractable file.

Type: Function

ParameterTypeDescription
value*Value to check.

Returns: boolean — Is the value an extractable file.

See

Examples

How to check for the default exactable files, as well as a custom type of file.

import isExtractableFile from 'extract-files/public/isExtractableFile.js';

const isExtractableFileEnhanced = (value) =>
  isExtractableFile(value) ||
  (typeof CustomFile !== 'undefined' && value instanceof CustomFile);

type ExtractFilesResult

What extractFiles returns.

Type: object

PropertyTypeDescription
clone*Clone of the original input value with files recursively replaced with null.
filesMap<ExtractableFile, Array<ObjectPath>>Extracted files and their locations within the original value.

type ObjectPath

String notation for the path to a node in an object tree.

Type: string

See

Examples

Object path is property a, array index 0, object property b.

a.0.b

type ReactNativeFileSubstitute

A React Native File substitute for when using FormData.

Type: object

PropertyTypeDescription
uristringFilesystem path.
namestring?File name.
typestring?File content type.

See

Examples

A camera roll file.

const fileSubstitute = {
  uri: uriFromCameraRoll,
  name: 'a.jpg',
  type: 'image/jpeg',
};

