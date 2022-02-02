Clones a value, recursively extracting
File,
Blob and
ReactNativeFile instances with their object paths, replacing them with
null.
FileList instances are treated as
File instance arrays.
Used by GraphQL multipart request spec client implementations such as
graphql-react and
apollo-upload-client.
To install with npm, run:
npm install extract-files
See the documentation for the function
extractFiles to get started.
^12.20 || >= 14.13
> 0.5%, not OperaMini all, not IE > 0, not dead
Used to mark a React Native
File substitute in an object tree for
extractFiles. It’s too risky to assume all objects with
uri,
type and
name properties are files to extract.
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
file
|ReactNativeFileSubstitute
|A React Native
File substitute.
Ways to
import.
import { ReactNativeFile } from 'extract-files';
import ReactNativeFile from 'extract-files/public/ReactNativeFile.js';
Ways to
require.
const { ReactNativeFile } = require('extract-files');
const ReactNativeFile = require('extract-files/public/ReactNativeFile.js');
An extractable file in React Native.
const file = new ReactNativeFile({
uri: uriFromCameraRoll,
name: 'a.jpg',
type: 'image/jpeg',
});
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
value
|*
|Value (typically an object tree) to extract files from.
path
|ObjectPath? =
''
|Prefix for object paths for extracted files.
isExtractableFile
|ExtractableFileMatcher? = isExtractableFile
|The function used to identify extractable files.
Returns: ExtractFilesResult — Result.
Ways to
import.
import { extractFiles } from 'extract-files';
import extractFiles from 'extract-files/public/extractFiles.js';
Ways to
require.
const { extractFiles } = require('extract-files');
const extractFiles = require('extract-files/public/extractFiles.js');
Extract files from an object.
For the following:
const file1 = new File(['1'], '1.txt', { type: 'text/plain' });
const file2 = new File(['2'], '2.txt', { type: 'text/plain' });
const value = {
a: file1,
b: [file1, file2],
};
const { clone, files } = extractFiles(value, 'prefix');
value remains the same.
clone is:
{
"a": null,
"b": [null, null]
}
files is a
Map instance containing:
Key Value
file1
['prefix.a', 'prefix.b.0']
file2
['prefix.b.1']
Checks if a value is an extractable file.
Type: ExtractableFileMatcher
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
value
|*
|Value to check.
Returns: boolean — Is the value an extractable file.
Ways to
import.
import { isExtractableFile } from 'extract-files';
import isExtractableFile from 'extract-files/public/isExtractableFile.js';
Ways to
require.
const { isExtractableFile } = require('extract-files');
const isExtractableFile = require('extract-files/public/isExtractableFile.js');
An extractable file.
Type: File | Blob | ReactNativeFile
A function that checks if a value is an extractable file.
Type: Function
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
value
|*
|Value to check.
Returns: boolean — Is the value an extractable file.
isExtractableFile is the default extractable file matcher.
How to check for the default exactable files, as well as a custom type of file.
import isExtractableFile from 'extract-files/public/isExtractableFile.js';
const isExtractableFileEnhanced = (value) =>
isExtractableFile(value) ||
(typeof CustomFile !== 'undefined' && value instanceof CustomFile);
What
extractFiles returns.
Type: object
|Property
|Type
|Description
clone
|*
|Clone of the original input value with files recursively replaced with
null.
files
|Map<ExtractableFile, Array<ObjectPath>>
|Extracted files and their locations within the original value.
String notation for the path to a node in an object tree.
Type: string
Object path is property
a, array index
0, object property
b.
a.0.b
A React Native
File substitute for when using
FormData.
Type: object
|Property
|Type
|Description
uri
|string
|Filesystem path.
name
|string?
|File name.
type
|string?
|File content type.
A camera roll file.
const fileSubstitute = {
uri: uriFromCameraRoll,
name: 'a.jpg',
type: 'image/jpeg',
};