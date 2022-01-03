Extract domain name from URL

Performant domain name extraction. No regex or array magic.

What is an URL

However. This package will also remove the sub domain, and unless the TLD option is used, anything other than the domain and second level domain (so www.example.co.uk would return co.uk)

Supports

Browser and Node.

Usage

$ npm i --save extract-domain

urls = string|array

returns string|array

extractDomain(urls);

ES6

import extractDomain from "extract-domain" ;

const extractDomain = require ( "extract-domain" );

const urls = [ "https://www.npmjs.com/package/extract-domain" , "http://www.example.com:80/path/to/myfile.html?key1=value1&key2=value2#SomewhereInTheDocument" , "http://user:password@example.com:80/path/to/myfile.html?key1=value1&key2=value2#SomewhereInTheDocument" , "https://npmjs.com/package/extract-domain" , "ftp://example.org/resource.txt" , "http://example.co.uk/" , "this.is.my@email.com" ]; extractDomain(urls[ 0 ]); extractDomain(urls);

TLD support

TLD support require optional dependency to psl library.

const url = "http://www.example.co.uk:80/path/to/myfile.html?key1=value1&key2=value2#SomewhereInTheDocument" ; extractDomain(url, { tld : true });

However, using the tld flag will slow down the process by many seconds. Benchmark:

# extract domain 10 , 000 times end ~ 14 ms ( 0 s + 13572914 ns) # extract domain with tld 10 , 000 times end ~ 4.29 s ( 4 s + 288108681 ns)

Tests

$ npm test

Coding style

$ npm run pretty

Benchmark

$ npm run benchmark

Contribution

Contributions are appreciated.

License

MIT-licensed. See LICENSE.