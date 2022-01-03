Performant domain name extraction. No regex or array magic.
However. This package will also remove the sub domain, and unless the TLD option is used, anything other than the domain and second level domain (so www.example.co.uk would return co.uk)
Browser and Node.
$ npm i --save extract-domain
extractDomain(urls);
ES6
import extractDomain from "extract-domain";
const extractDomain = require("extract-domain");
const urls = [
"https://www.npmjs.com/package/extract-domain",
"http://www.example.com:80/path/to/myfile.html?key1=value1&key2=value2#SomewhereInTheDocument",
"http://user:password@example.com:80/path/to/myfile.html?key1=value1&key2=value2#SomewhereInTheDocument",
"https://npmjs.com/package/extract-domain",
"ftp://example.org/resource.txt",
"http://example.co.uk/",
"this.is.my@email.com"
];
extractDomain(urls[0]); // npmjs.com
extractDomain(urls); // [ 'npmjs.com', 'example.com', 'example.com', 'npmjs.com', 'example.org', 'co.uk', 'email.com' ]
TLD support require optional dependency to
psl library.
const url =
"http://www.example.co.uk:80/path/to/myfile.html?key1=value1&key2=value2#SomewhereInTheDocument";
extractDomain(url, { tld: true });
// example.co.uk
However, using the tld flag will slow down the process by many seconds. Benchmark:
# extract domain 10,000 times
end ~14 ms (0 s + 13572914 ns)
# extract domain with tld 10,000 times
end ~4.29 s (4 s + 288108681 ns)
$ npm test
$ npm run pretty
$ npm run benchmark
Contributions are appreciated.
MIT-licensed. See LICENSE.