So... why did we rebuild
extract-css-chunks-webpack-plugin? What does it offer?
It's got all the goodness of
mini-css-extract-plugin but with 2 gleaming, sought after benefits.
Compared to the existing loaders, we are offering a single solution as opposed to needing to depend on multiple loaders to cater for different features:
insert option
Additionally, if you are already a user of the universal family -- we will be waving goodbye to the mandatory
window.__CSS_CHUNKS__.
The functionality is still available to you via chunk flushing, and it can come in super handy when needing to easily resolve style assets as urls that might need to be passed to a third party.
webpack.config.js
const ExtractCssChunks = require('extract-css-chunks-webpack-plugin');
module.exports = {
plugins: [new ExtractCssChunks()],
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/i,
use: [ExtractCssChunks.loader, 'css-loader'],
},
],
},
};
publicPath
Type:
String|Function
Default: the
publicPath in
webpackOptions.output
Specifies a custom public path for the target file(s).
String
webpack.config.js
const ExtractCssChunks = require('extract-css-chunks-webpack-plugin');
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new ExtractCssChunks({
// Options similar to the same options in webpackOptions.output
// both options are optional
filename: '[name].css',
chunkFilename: '[id].css',
}),
],
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/,
use: [
{
loader: ExtractCssChunks.loader,
options: {
publicPath: '/public/path/to/',
},
},
'css-loader',
],
},
],
},
};
Function
webpack.config.js
const ExtractCssChunks = require('extract-css-chunks-webpack-plugin');
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new ExtractCssChunks({
// Options similar to the same options in webpackOptions.output
// both options are optional
filename: '[name].css',
chunkFilename: '[id].css',
}),
],
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/,
use: [
{
loader: ExtractCssChunks.loader,
options: {
publicPath: (resourcePath, context) => {
return path.relative(path.dirname(resourcePath), context) + '/';
},
},
},
'css-loader',
],
},
],
},
};
esModule
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
By default,
extract-css-chunks-webpack-plugin generates JS modules that use the CommonJS modules syntax.
There are some cases in which using ES modules is beneficial, like in the case of [module concatenation](https://webpack.js.org/plugins/module-concatenation-plugin/) and [tree shaking](https://webpack.js.org/guides/tree-shaking/).
You can enable a ES module syntax using:
webpack.config.js
const ExtractCssChunks = require('extract-css-chunks-webpack-plugin');
module.exports = {
plugins: [new ExtractCssChunks()],
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/i,
use: [
{
loader: ExtractCssChunks.loader,
options: {
esModule: true,
},
},
'css-loader',
],
},
],
},
};
webpack.config.js
const ExtractCssChunks = require('extract-css-chunks-webpack-plugin');
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new ExtractCssChunks({
// Options similar to the same options in webpackOptions.output
// all options are optional
filename: '[name].css',
chunkFilename: '[id].css',
ignoreOrder: false, // Enable to remove warnings about conflicting order
}),
],
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/,
use: [
{
loader: ExtractCssChunks.loader,
options: {
// you can specify a publicPath here
// by default it uses publicPath in webpackOptions.output
publicPath: '../',
hmr: process.env.NODE_ENV === 'development',
},
},
'css-loader',
],
},
],
},
};
publicPath option as function
webpack.config.js
const ExtractCssChunks = require('extract-css-chunks-webpack-plugin');
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new ExtractCssChunks({
// Options similar to the same options in webpackOptions.output
// both options are optional
filename: '[name].css',
chunkFilename: '[id].css',
}),
],
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/,
use: [
{
loader: ExtractCssChunks.loader,
options: {
publicPath: (resourcePath, context) => {
// publicPath is the relative path of the resource to the context
// e.g. for ./css/admin/main.css the publicPath will be ../../
// while for ./css/main.css the publicPath will be ../
return path.relative(path.dirname(resourcePath), context) + '/';
},
},
},
'css-loader',
],
},
],
},
};
This plugin should be used only on
production builds without
style-loader in the loaders chain, especially if you want to have HMR in
development.
Here is an example to have both HMR in
development and your styles extracted in a file for
production builds.
(Loaders options left out for clarity, adapt accordingly to your needs.)
webpack.config.js
const ExtractCssChunks = require('extract-css-chunks-webpack-plugin');
const devMode = process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production';
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new ExtractCssChunks({
// Options similar to the same options in webpackOptions.output
// both options are optional
filename: devMode ? '[name].css' : '[name].[hash].css',
chunkFilename: devMode ? '[id].css' : '[id].[hash].css',
}),
],
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.(sa|sc|c)ss$/,
use: [
{
loader: ExtractCssChunks.loader,
options: {
hmr: process.env.NODE_ENV === 'development',
},
},
'css-loader',
'postcss-loader',
'sass-loader',
],
},
],
},
};
The
extract-css-chunks-webpack-plugin supports hot reloading of actual css files in development.
Some options are provided to enable HMR of both standard stylesheets and locally scoped CSS or CSS modules.
Below is an example configuration of
extract-css-chunks for HMR use with CSS modules.
While we attempt to hmr css-modules. It is not easy to perform when code-splitting with custom chunk names.
reloadAll is an option that should only be enabled if HMR isn't working correctly.
The core challenge with css-modules is that when code-split, the chunk ids can and do end up different compared to the filename.
webpack.config.js
const ExtractCssChunks = require('extract-css-chunks-webpack-plugin');
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new ExtractCssChunks({
// Options similar to the same options in webpackOptions.output
// both options are optional
filename: '[name].css',
chunkFilename: '[id].css',
}),
],
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/,
use: [
{
loader: ExtractCssChunks.loader,
options: {
// only enable hot in development
hmr: process.env.NODE_ENV === 'development',
// if hmr does not work, this is a forceful method.
reloadAll: true,
},
},
'css-loader',
],
},
],
},
};
To minify the output, use a plugin like [optimize-css-assets-webpack-plugin](https://github.com/NMFR/optimize-css-assets-webpack-plugin).
Setting
optimization.minimizer overrides the defaults provided by webpack, so make sure to also specify a JS minimizer:
webpack.config.js
const TerserJSPlugin = require('terser-webpack-plugin');
const ExtractCssChunks = require('extract-css-chunks-webpack-plugin');
const OptimizeCSSAssetsPlugin = require('optimize-css-assets-webpack-plugin');
module.exports = {
optimization: {
minimizer: [new TerserJSPlugin({}), new OptimizeCSSAssetsPlugin({})],
},
plugins: [
new ExtractCssChunks({
filename: '[name].css',
chunkFilename: '[id].css',
}),
],
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/,
use: [ExtractCssChunks.loader, 'css-loader'],
},
],
},
};
The runtime code detects already added CSS via
<link> or
<style> tag.
This can be useful when injecting CSS on server-side for Server-Side-Rendering.
The
href of the
<link> tag has to match the URL that will be used for loading the CSS chunk.
The
data-href attribute can be used for
<link> and
<style> too.
When inlining CSS
data-href must be used.
Similar to what [extract-text-webpack-plugin](https://github.com/webpack-contrib/extract-text-webpack-plugin) does, the CSS can be extracted in one CSS file using
optimization.splitChunks.cacheGroups.
webpack.config.js
const ExtractCssChunks = require('extract-css-chunks-webpack-plugin');
module.exports = {
optimization: {
splitChunks: {
cacheGroups: {
styles: {
name: 'styles',
test: /\.css$/,
chunks: 'all',
enforce: true,
},
},
},
},
plugins: [
new ExtractCssChunks({
filename: '[name].css',
}),
],
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/,
use: [ExtractCssChunks.loader, 'css-loader'],
},
],
},
};
You may also extract the CSS based on the webpack entry name. This is especially useful if you import routes dynamically but want to keep your CSS bundled according to entry. This also prevents the CSS duplication issue one had with the ExtractTextPlugin.
const path = require('path');
const ExtractCssChunks = require('extract-css-chunks-webpack-plugin');
function recursiveIssuer(m) {
if (m.issuer) {
return recursiveIssuer(m.issuer);
} else if (m.name) {
return m.name;
} else {
return false;
}
}
module.exports = {
entry: {
foo: path.resolve(__dirname, 'src/foo'),
bar: path.resolve(__dirname, 'src/bar'),
},
optimization: {
splitChunks: {
cacheGroups: {
fooStyles: {
name: 'foo',
test: (m, c, entry = 'foo') =>
m.constructor.name === 'CssModule' && recursiveIssuer(m) === entry,
chunks: 'all',
enforce: true,
},
barStyles: {
name: 'bar',
test: (m, c, entry = 'bar') =>
m.constructor.name === 'CssModule' && recursiveIssuer(m) === entry,
chunks: 'all',
enforce: true,
},
},
},
},
plugins: [
new ExtractCssChunks({
filename: '[name].css',
}),
],
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/,
use: [ExtractCssChunks.loader, 'css-loader'],
},
],
},
};
With the
moduleFilename option you can use chunk data to customize the filename. This is particularly useful when dealing with multiple entry points and wanting to get more control out of the filename for a given entry point/chunk. In the example below, we'll use
moduleFilename to output the generated css into a different directory.
webpack.config.js
const ExtractCssChunks = require('extract-css-chunks-webpack-plugin');
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new ExtractCssChunks({
moduleFilename: ({ name }) => `${name.replace('/js/', '/css/')}.css`,
}),
],
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/,
use: [ExtractCssChunks.loader, 'css-loader'],
},
],
},
};
For long term caching use
filename: "[contenthash].css". Optionally add
[name].
webpack.config.js
const ExtractCssChunks = require('extract-css-chunks-webpack-plugin');
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new ExtractCssChunks({
filename: '[name].[contenthash].css',
chunkFilename: '[id].[contenthash].css',
}),
],
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/,
use: [ExtractCssChunks.loader, 'css-loader'],
},
],
},
};
For projects where css ordering has been mitigated through consistent use of scoping or naming conventions, the css order warnings can be disabled by setting the ignoreOrder flag to true for the plugin.
webpack.config.js
const ExtractCssChunks = require('extract-css-chunks-webpack-plugin');
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new ExtractCssChunks({
ignoreOrder: true,
}),
],
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/i,
use: [ExtractCssChunks.loader, 'css-loader'],
},
],
},
};
Type:
Function
Default:
head
By default, the
extract-css-chunks-plugin appends styles (
<link> elements) to
document.head of the current
window.
However in some circumstances it might be necessary to have finer control over the append target or even delay
link elements instertion. For example this is the case when you asynchronously load styles for an application that runs inside of an iframe. In such cases
insert can be configured to be a function or a custom selector.
If you target an [iframe](https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/HTMLIFrameElement) make sure that the parent document has sufficient access rights to reach into the frame document and append elements to it.
insert as a function
Allows to override default behavior and insert styles at any position.
⚠ Do not forget that this code will run in the browser alongside your application. Since not all browsers support latest ECMA features like
let,
const,
arrow function expressionand etc we recommend you to use only ECMA 5 features and syntax.
⚠ The
insertfunction is serialized to string and passed to the plugin. This means that it won't have access to the scope of the webpack configuration module.
new ExtractCssChunksPlugin({
insert: function insert(linkTag) {
const reference = document.querySelector('#some-element');
if (reference) {
reference.parentNode.insertBefore(linkTag, reference);
}
},
});
A new
<link> element will be inserted before the element with id
some-element.
If you'd like to extract the media queries from the extracted CSS (so mobile users don't need to load desktop or tablet specific CSS anymore) you should use one of the following plugins: