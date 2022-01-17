Inline your CSS properties into the
styleattribute in an html file. Useful for emails.
Inspired by the juice library.
This module takes html and inlines the CSS properties into the style attribute.
/path/to/file.html:
<html>
<head>
<style>
p { color: red; }
</style>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="style.css">
</head>
<body>
<p>Test</p>
</body>
</html>
style.css
p {
text-decoration: underline;
}
Output:
<html>
<head>
</head>
<body>
<p style="color: red; text-decoration: underline;">Test</p>
</body>
</html>
Install with npm
npm install --save inline-css
var inlineCss = require('inline-css');
var html = "<style>div{color:red;}</style><div/>";
inlineCss(html, options)
.then(function(html) { console.log(html); });
Type:
String
Default:
""
Extra css to apply to the file.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
true
Whether to inline styles in
<style></style>.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
true
Whether to resolve
<link rel="stylesheet"> tags and inline the resulting styles.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
true
Whether to remove the original
<style></style> tags after (possibly) inlining the css from them.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
true
Whether to remove the original
<link rel="stylesheet"> tags after (possibly) inlining the css from them.
Type:
String
Default:
filePath
How to resolve hrefs. Required.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Preserves all media queries (and contained styles) within
<style></style> tags as a refinement when
removeStyleTags is
true. Other styles are removed.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Whether to use any CSS pixel widths to create
width attributes on elements.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Whether to apply the
border,
cellpadding and
cellspacing attributes to
table elements.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Whether to remove the
class and
id attributes from the markup.
Type:
Object
Default:
{ EJS: { start: '<%', end: '%>' }, HBS: { start: '{{', end: '}}' } }
An object where each value has a
start and
end to specify fenced code blocks that should be ignored during parsing and inlining. For example, Handlebars (hbs) templates are
HBS: {start: '{{', end: '}}'}.
codeBlocks can fix problems where otherwise inline-css might interpret code like
<= as HTML, when it is meant to be template language code. Note that
codeBlocks is a dictionary which can contain many different code blocks, so don't do
codeBlocks: {...} do
codeBlocks.myBlock = {...}.
When a data-embed attribute is present on a tag, inline-css will not inline the styles and will not remove the tags.
This can be used to embed email client support hacks that rely on css selectors into your email templates.
Options to passed to cheerio.
See the CONTRIBUTING Guidelines
MIT © Jonathan Kemp