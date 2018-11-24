Uses esprima to extract line and block comments from a string of JavaScript. Also optionally parses code context (the next line of code after a comment).
Install with npm:
$ npm install --save extract-comments
var extract = require('extract-comments');
// pass a string of JavaScript
extract(string);
Example
var str = '/**\n * this is\n *\n * a comment\n*/\n\n\nvar foo = "bar";\n';
var comments = extract(str);
console.log(comments);
[{
type: 'block',
raw: '/**\n * this is\n *\n * a comment\n*/',
value: 'this is\na comment',
loc: { start: { line: 1, column: 0 }, end: { line: 5, column: 33 } },
code:
{ line: 7,
loc: { start: { line: 7, column: 36 }, end: { line: 7, column: 52 } },
value: 'var foo = "bar";' }
By default, esprima is used for extracting comments. This can easily be changed by passing a function to
options.extractor.
The easy way
Use a published module, such as:
Example:
extract(str, {extractor: require('babel-extract-comments')});
If you create a compatible extractor, feel free to do pr or create an issue to add it to the readme!
Roll your own
extract(str, {
extractor: function(str) {
// must return an array of tokens with:
// - type: 'Block', 'CommentBlock', 'Line' or 'CommentLine'
// - value: the comment inner string
// - loc: with `start` and `end` line and column
// example:
return [
{
type: 'Block',
{start: { line: 1, column: 0 },
end: { line: 5, column: 33 }},
value: ' this is a comment string '
}
];
}
});
Extract comments from the given
string.
Params
string {String}
options {Object}: Pass
first: true to return after the first comment is found.
tranformFn {Function}: (optional) Tranform function to modify each comment
returns {Array}: Returns an array of comment objects
Example
const extract = require('extract-comments');
console.log(extract(string, options));
Extract block comments from the given
string.
Params
string {String}
options {Object}: Pass
first: true to return after the first comment is found.
returns {String}
Example
console.log(extract.block(string, options));
Extract line comments from the given
string.
Params
string {String}
options {Object}: Pass
first: true to return after the first comment is found.
returns {String}
Example
console.log(extract.line(string, options));
Extract the first comment from the given
string.
Params
string {String}
options {Object}: Pass
first: true to return after the first comment is found.
returns {String}
Example
console.log(extract.first(string, options));
v0.10.0
loc.start.pos and
loc.end.pos properties have been renamed to
loc.start.column and
loc.end.column.
v0.9.0
lines property was removed from
Block comments, since this can easily be done by splitting
value
You might also be interested in these projects:
