Uses esprima to extract line and block comments from a string of JavaScript. Also optionally parses code context (the next line of code after a comment).

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save extract-comments

Usage

var extract = require ( 'extract-comments' ); extract(string);

Example

var str = '/**

* this is

*

* a comment

*/





var foo = "bar";

' ; var comments = extract(str); console .log(comments); [{ type : 'block' , raw : '/**

* this is

*

* a comment

*/' , value : 'this is

a comment' , loc : { start : { line : 1 , column : 0 }, end : { line : 5 , column : 33 } }, code : { line : 7 , loc : { start : { line : 7 , column : 36 }, end : { line : 7 , column : 52 } }, value : 'var foo = "bar";' }

Extractors

By default, esprima is used for extracting comments. This can easily be changed by passing a function to options.extractor .

The easy way

Use a published module, such as:

Example:

extract(str, { extractor : require ( 'babel-extract-comments' )});

If you create a compatible extractor, feel free to do pr or create an issue to add it to the readme!

Roll your own

extract(str, { extractor : function ( str ) { return [ { type : 'Block' , { start : { line : 1 , column : 0 }, end : { line : 5 , column : 33 }}, value : ' this is a comment string ' } ]; } });

API

Extract comments from the given string .

Params

string {String}

options {Object} : Pass first: true to return after the first comment is found.

: Pass to return after the first comment is found. tranformFn {Function} : (optional) Tranform function to modify each comment

: (optional) Tranform function to modify each comment returns {Array}: Returns an array of comment objects

Example

const extract = require ( 'extract-comments' ); console .log(extract(string, options));

Extract block comments from the given string .

Params

string {String}

options {Object} : Pass first: true to return after the first comment is found.

: Pass to return after the first comment is found. returns {String}

Example

console .log(extract.block(string, options));

Extract line comments from the given string .

Params

string {String}

options {Object} : Pass first: true to return after the first comment is found.

: Pass to return after the first comment is found. returns {String}

Example

console .log(extract.line(string, options));

Extract the first comment from the given string .

Params

string {String}

options {Object} : Pass first: true to return after the first comment is found.

: Pass to return after the first comment is found. returns {String}

Example

console .log(extract.first(string, options));

Release history

v0.10.0

Parsing is now handled by esprima, so only JavaScript can be parsed. I'm working on parsers for other languages and will cross-link those here when they're pushed up.

Breaking change: since parsing is now done by esprima, on both the line and block comment objects, the loc.start.pos and loc.end.pos properties have been renamed to loc.start.column and loc.end.column .

v0.9.0

Breaking change: lines property was removed from Block comments, since this can easily be done by splitting value

About

