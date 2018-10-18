extra-watch-webpack-plugin would help you to attach extra files or dirs to webpack's watch system
support webpack@1,2,3,4
npm install --save extra-watch-webpack-plugin
files:
string (absolute path or glob pattern) or
array, default
[], attach extra files to webpack's watch system
dirs:
string or
array, default
[], attach extra dirs to webpack's watch system
// webpack.config.js
import ExtraWatchWebpackPlugin from 'extra-watch-webpack-plugin';
......
{
plugins: [
new ExtraWatchWebpackPlugin({
files: [ 'path/to/file', 'src/**/*.json' ],
dirs: [ 'path/to/dir' ],
}),
],
}