eww

extra-watch-webpack-plugin

by pigcan
1.0.3 (see all)

add extra files or dirs to webpack's watch system

Overview

Downloads/wk

42.6K

GitHub Stars

58

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

extra watch webpack plugin

extra-watch-webpack-plugin would help you to attach extra files or dirs to webpack's watch system

support webpack@1,2,3,4

Install

npm install --save extra-watch-webpack-plugin

Options

  • files: string (absolute path or glob pattern) or array, default [], attach extra files to webpack's watch system
  • dirs: string or array, default [], attach extra dirs to webpack's watch system

Usage

// webpack.config.js
import ExtraWatchWebpackPlugin from 'extra-watch-webpack-plugin';
......
{
  plugins: [
    new ExtraWatchWebpackPlugin({
      files: [ 'path/to/file', 'src/**/*.json' ],
      dirs: [ 'path/to/dir' ],
    }),
  ],
}

