An array is a collection of values, stored contiguously.

📦 NPM, 😺 GitHub, 🏃‍♂️ RunKit, 📼 Asciinema, 🌔 Minified, 📜 Files, 📰 JSDoc, 📘 Wiki.

All functions except from*() take array as 1st parameter. Some methods accept a map function for faster comparision (like unique). I find the map-approach beautiful, which i learned from Haskell's sortOn() . You can notice that i have followed Javascript naming scheme as far as possible. Some names are borrowed from Haskell, Python, Java, Processing.

Methods look like:

swap() : doesn't modify the array itself (pure).

: doesn't modify the array itself (pure). swap$() : modifies the array itself (update).

Methods as separate packages:

@extra-array/swap : use rollup to bundle this es module.

: use rollup to bundle this es module. @extra-array/swap.min : use in browser (browserify, uglify-js).

Stability: Experimental.

const array = require ( "extra-array" ); var x = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]; array.get(x, -1 ); var x = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ]; array.swap(x, 0 , 1 ); var x = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ]; array.rotate(x, 1 ); var x = [ 1 , 3 , 5 , 7 ]; array.bsearch(x, 5 ); [...array.permutations([ 1 , 2 , 3 ])];

Index