An array is a collection of values, stored contiguously.
📦 NPM, 😺 GitHub, 🏃♂️ RunKit, 📼 Asciinema, 🌔 Minified, 📜 Files, 📰 JSDoc, 📘 Wiki.
All functions except
from*() take array as 1st parameter. Some methods
accept a map function for faster comparision (like unique). I find the
map-approach beautiful, which i learned from Haskell's
sortOn(). You can
notice that i have followed Javascript naming scheme as far as possible.
Some names are borrowed from Haskell, Python, Java, Processing.
Methods look like:
swap(): doesn't modify the array itself (pure).
swap$(): modifies the array itself (update).
Methods as separate packages:
@extra-array/swap: use rollup to bundle this es module.
@extra-array/swap.min: use in browser (browserify, uglify-js).
Stability: Experimental.
const array = require("extra-array");
// import * as array from "extra-array";
// import * as array from "https://unpkg.com/extra-array@2.10.15/index.mjs"; (deno)
var x = [1, 2, 3];
array.get(x, -1);
// 3
var x = [1, 2, 3, 4];
array.swap(x, 0, 1);
// [2, 1, 3, 4]
var x = [1, 2, 3, 4];
array.rotate(x, 1);
// [4, 1, 2, 3]
var x = [1, 3, 5, 7];
array.bsearch(x, 5);
// 2 ^ found
[...array.permutations([1, 2, 3])];
// [
// [], [ 1 ],
// [ 2 ], [ 3 ],
// [ 1, 2 ], [ 1, 3 ],
// [ 2, 1 ], [ 2, 3 ],
// [ 3, 1 ], [ 3, 2 ],
// [ 1, 2, 3 ], [ 1, 3, 2 ],
// [ 2, 1, 3 ], [ 2, 3, 1 ],
// [ 3, 1, 2 ], [ 3, 2, 1 ]
// ]
|Method
|Action
|is
|Checks if value is array.
|get
|Gets value at index.
|set
|Sets value at index.
|swap
|Exchanges two values.
|index
|Gets zero-based index.
|indexRange
|Gets index range of part of array.
|size
|Counts the number of values.
|fill
|Fills with given value.
|copy
|Copies part of array to another.
|concat
|Appends values from arrays.
|slice
|Gets a part of array.
|splice
|Removes or replaces existing values.
|flat
|Flattens nested array to given depth.
|cut
|Breaks array when test passes.
|chunk
|Breaks array into chunks of given size.
|cycle
|Gives values that cycle through array.
|repeat
|Repeats an array given times.
|reverse
|Reverses the array.
|rotate
|Rotates values in array.
|interleave
|Merges values from arrays.
|min
|Finds smallest value.
|max
|Finds largest entry.
|range
|Finds smallest and largest entries.
|map
|Updates values based on map function.
|filter
|Keeps values which pass a test.
|count
|Counts values which satisfy a test.
|partition
|Segregates values by test result.
|group
|Breaks array keeping similar values together.
|split
|Breaks array considering test as separator.
|zip
|Combines values from arrays.
|unique
|Removes duplicate values.
|union
|Gives values present in any array.
|intersection
|Gives values present in both arrays.
|difference
|Gives values of array not present in another.
|isUnique
|Checks if there are no duplicate values.
|isDisjoint
|Checks if arrays have no value in common.
|value
|Picks an arbitrary value.
|prefix
|Picks an arbitrary prefix.
|infix
|Picks an arbitrary infix.
|suffix
|Picks an arbitrary suffix.
|subsequence
|Picks an arbitrary subsequence.
|permutation
|Picks an arbitrary permutation.
|isEqual
|Checks if two arrays are equal.
|compare
|Compares two arrays.
|search
|Finds index of first value passing a test.
|bsearch
|Binary searches leftmost value in sorted array.
|find
|Finds first value passing a test.
|findIndex
|Finds index of leftmost value passing a test.
|sort
|Arranges values in an order.