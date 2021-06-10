A loader and plugin for webpack that converts all your SVGs into symbols and merges them into a SVG sprite.
Important: There is a breaking change when moving from v3 to v4. Check the release notes.
You will need NodeJS v6+, npm v3+ and webpack 4.
To make it work in older browsers, like Internet Explorer, you will also need SVG for Everybody or svgxuse.
npm i external-svg-sprite-loader
or
yarn add external-svg-sprite-loader
name - relative path to the sprite file (default:
img/sprite.svg). The
[contenthash] placeholder is supported.
iconName - name for the icon symbol (default:
icon-[name]-[hash:5]).
publicPath - custom public path to be used instead of webpack
output.publicPath. This option might be useful when your webpack
output.publicPath is set to a different scheme/host/port (e.g.: when you use a CDN). This is because currently the SVG sprite cannot be served from another domain (read more).
svgoOptions - custom options to be passed to svgo. If you set this option then make sure you add
{ removeViewBox: false } to the
plugins otherwise this loader won't work.
emit - determines if the sprite is supposed to be emitted (default: true). Useful when generating server rendering bundles where you just need the SVG sprite URLs but not the sprite itself.
sprite - SVG sprite options (default: {startX: 0, startY: 0, deltaX: 0, deltaY: 0, iconHeight: 50, rowWidth: 1000}). StartX and StartY - beginning sprite position, DeltaX and DeltaY - space between icons. IconHeight - Icon height in the sprite (just for the comfort).
If you have the following webpack configuration:
// webpack.config.js
import path from 'path';
import SvgStorePlugin from 'external-svg-sprite-loader';
module.exports = {
mode: 'development',
module: {
rules: [
{
loader: SvgStorePlugin.loader,
test: /\.svg$/,
},
],
},
output: {
path: path.join(__dirname, 'public'),
publicPath: '/',
},
plugins: [
new SvgStorePlugin({
sprite: {
startX: 10,
startY: 10,
deltaX: 20,
deltaY: 20,
iconHeight: 20,
},
}),
],
};
You will be able to import your SVG files in your JavaScript files as shown below.
The imported SVG will always correspond to a JavaScript object with keys
symbol,
view and
viewBox:
symbol url can be used on a
<use> tag to display the icon;
view url is supposed to be used in CSS;
viewBox value is required by some browsers on the
<svg> tag;
title value can be used on the
<svg> tag for accessibility.
The URLs will have the following format:
symbol:
webpackConfig.output.publicPath/
loader.name#
loader.iconName
view:
webpackConfig.output.publicPath/
loader.name#view-
loader.iconName
/*
* {
* symbol: '/public/img/sprite.svg#icon-logo',
* view: '/public/img/sprite.svg#view-icon-logo',
* viewBox: '0 0 150 100',
* title: 'Logo'
* }
*/
import logo from './images/logo.svg';
const Logo = () => (
<svg viewBox={logo.viewBox} title={logo.title} role="img">
<use xlinkHref={logo.symbol} />
</svg>
);
In CSS files, you can import your SVG files as shown bellow (assuming you are using the MiniCssExtractPlugin).
The imported value will be converted into the
view url shown above.
.special-icon {
/* the url will be replaced with the url to the sprite */
background-image: url('./icons/special.svg') no-repeat 0;
}
When a SVG is added, removed or changed, the sprite will be re-generated and all files referencing it will be updated. When no
[contenthash] is used in the
name option, a cache-busting will be added to the URL so that the browser is forced to re-download the sprite.
You can find working examples in the
examples folder. To test the React example under the
examples/react folder run:
npm install
npm run start:dev
And then you can see the result in
http://localhost:3000.
There's some additional commands that you may try:
npm run start:dev:hot to check if sprite updates work with Hot Module replacement.
npm run start:dev:no-hash to check if sprite updates work, even if the outputted file is the same.
npm run start:dev:hot-no-hash to check if sprite updates work with Hot Module replacement, even if the outputted file is the same.
npm run build:prd && npm run start:prd to test a production build.
First of all, thank you for contributing, you are awesome.
Here are a few rules to follow in order to ease code reviews, and discussions before maintainers accept and merge your work:
fix tests,
small improvement,
fix 2, among others).
Thank you!