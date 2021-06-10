External SVG Sprite

A loader and plugin for webpack that converts all your SVGs into symbols and merges them into a SVG sprite.

Important: There is a breaking change when moving from v3 to v4. Check the release notes.

Requirements

You will need NodeJS v6+, npm v3+ and webpack 4.

To make it work in older browsers, like Internet Explorer, you will also need SVG for Everybody or svgxuse.

Installation

npm i external-svg-sprite-loader

or

yarn add external-svg-sprite-loader

Options

Loader options

name - relative path to the sprite file (default: img/sprite.svg ). The [contenthash] placeholder is supported.

- relative path to the sprite file (default: ). The placeholder is supported. iconName - name for the icon symbol (default: icon-[name]-[hash:5] ).

- name for the icon symbol (default: ). publicPath - custom public path to be used instead of webpack output.publicPath . This option might be useful when your webpack output.publicPath is set to a different scheme/host/port (e.g.: when you use a CDN). This is because currently the SVG sprite cannot be served from another domain (read more).

- custom public path to be used instead of webpack . This option might be useful when your webpack is set to a different scheme/host/port (e.g.: when you use a CDN). This is because currently the SVG sprite cannot be served from another domain (read more). svgoOptions - custom options to be passed to svgo. If you set this option then make sure you add { removeViewBox: false } to the plugins otherwise this loader won't work.

Plugin options

emit - determines if the sprite is supposed to be emitted (default: true). Useful when generating server rendering bundles where you just need the SVG sprite URLs but not the sprite itself.

- determines if the sprite is supposed to be emitted (default: true). Useful when generating server rendering bundles where you just need the SVG sprite URLs but not the sprite itself. sprite - SVG sprite options (default: {startX: 0, startY: 0, deltaX: 0, deltaY: 0, iconHeight: 50, rowWidth: 1000}). StartX and StartY - beginning sprite position, DeltaX and DeltaY - space between icons. IconHeight - Icon height in the sprite (just for the comfort).

Usage

If you have the following webpack configuration:

import path from 'path' ; import SvgStorePlugin from 'external-svg-sprite-loader' ; module .exports = { mode : 'development' , module : { rules : [ { loader : SvgStorePlugin.loader, test : /\.svg$/ , }, ], }, output : { path : path.join(__dirname, 'public' ), publicPath : '/' , }, plugins : [ new SvgStorePlugin({ sprite : { startX : 10 , startY : 10 , deltaX : 20 , deltaY : 20 , iconHeight : 20 , }, }), ], };

You will be able to import your SVG files in your JavaScript files as shown below. The imported SVG will always correspond to a JavaScript object with keys symbol , view and viewBox :

The symbol url can be used on a <use> tag to display the icon;

url can be used on a tag to display the icon; The view url is supposed to be used in CSS;

url is supposed to be used in CSS; The viewBox value is required by some browsers on the <svg> tag;

value is required by some browsers on the tag; The title value can be used on the <svg> tag for accessibility.

The URLs will have the following format:

symbol : webpackConfig.output.publicPath / loader.name # loader.iconName

: / # view : webpackConfig.output.publicPath / loader.name #view- loader.iconName

import logo from './images/logo.svg' ; const Logo = () => ( < svg viewBox = {logo.viewBox} title = {logo.title} role = "img" > < use xlinkHref = {logo.symbol} /> </ svg > );

In CSS files, you can import your SVG files as shown bellow (assuming you are using the MiniCssExtractPlugin). The imported value will be converted into the view url shown above.

.special-icon { background-image : url ( './icons/special.svg' ) no-repeat 0 ; }

When a SVG is added, removed or changed, the sprite will be re-generated and all files referencing it will be updated. When no [contenthash] is used in the name option, a cache-busting will be added to the URL so that the browser is forced to re-download the sprite.

Examples

You can find working examples in the examples folder. To test the React example under the examples/react folder run:

npm install npm run start:dev

And then you can see the result in http://localhost:3000 .

There's some additional commands that you may try:

npm run start:dev:hot to check if sprite updates work with Hot Module replacement.

to check if sprite updates work with Hot Module replacement. npm run start:dev:no-hash to check if sprite updates work, even if the outputted file is the same.

to check if sprite updates work, even if the outputted file is the same. npm run start:dev:hot-no-hash to check if sprite updates work with Hot Module replacement, even if the outputted file is the same.

to check if sprite updates work with Hot Module replacement, even if the outputted file is the same. npm run build:prd && npm run start:prd to test a production build.

Contributing

First of all, thank you for contributing, you are awesome.

Here are a few rules to follow in order to ease code reviews, and discussions before maintainers accept and merge your work:

Make sure your commit messages make sense (don't use fix tests , small improvement , fix 2 , among others).

, , , among others). Before creating a pull request make sure of the following: your code is all documented properly; your code passes the ESLint rules; variable, function and class names are explanatory enough; code is written in ES2015.

When creating a pull request give it a name and description that are explanatory enough. In the description detail everything you are adding, do not assume we will understand it from the code.

Thank you!

License

MIT (http://www.opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.php)