Host webpack.config

const config = { ...otherConfigs plugins : [ new ModuleFederationPlugin({ name : "app1" , remotes : { app2 : "app2@[window.app2Url]/remoteEntry.js" } }). new ExternalTemplateRemotesPlugin(), ] }

or

plugins: [ new ModuleFederationPlugin({ name : 'my-app' , remotes : { 'my-remote-1' : 'my-remote-1@[window.remote-1-domain]/remoteEntry.js?[getRandomString()]' , ... }, shared : {...} }), new ExternalTemplateRemotesPlugin(), ]

Host (app1) source somewhere before loading main entry file

window .app2Url = "//localhost:3002" ; import ( "./bootstrap" );

Working example is also available in this PR: https://github.com/module-federation/module-federation-examples/pull/557.

Update: the PR was merged a example can be found under advanced-api/dynamic-remotes-synchronous-imports