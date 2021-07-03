openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

external-remotes-plugin

by module-federation
1.0.0 (see all)

Dynamically set remote origins at runtime within hosts

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9.8K

GitHub Stars

28

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

external-remotes-plugin

Host webpack.config

const config = {
   ...otherConfigs
  plugins: [
    new ModuleFederationPlugin({
      name: "app1",
      remotes: {
        app2: "app2@[window.app2Url]/remoteEntry.js"
      }
    }).
    new ExternalTemplateRemotesPlugin(),
  ]
}

or

plugins: [
    new ModuleFederationPlugin({
        name: 'my-app',
        remotes: {
            'my-remote-1': 'my-remote-1@[window.remote-1-domain]/remoteEntry.js?[getRandomString()]',
            ...
        },
        shared: {...}
    }),
    new ExternalTemplateRemotesPlugin(), //no parameter,
]

Host (app1) source somewhere before loading main entry file

window.app2Url = "//localhost:3002"; // Whatever the url/logic to determine your remote module is

import("./bootstrap");

Working example is also available in this PR: https://github.com/module-federation/module-federation-examples/pull/557.

Update: the PR was merged a example can be found under advanced-api/dynamic-remotes-synchronous-imports

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial