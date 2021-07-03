Host webpack.config
const config = {
...otherConfigs
plugins: [
new ModuleFederationPlugin({
name: "app1",
remotes: {
app2: "app2@[window.app2Url]/remoteEntry.js"
}
}).
new ExternalTemplateRemotesPlugin(),
]
}
or
plugins: [
new ModuleFederationPlugin({
name: 'my-app',
remotes: {
'my-remote-1': 'my-remote-1@[window.remote-1-domain]/remoteEntry.js?[getRandomString()]',
...
},
shared: {...}
}),
new ExternalTemplateRemotesPlugin(), //no parameter,
]
Host (app1) source somewhere before loading main entry file
window.app2Url = "//localhost:3002"; // Whatever the url/logic to determine your remote module is
import("./bootstrap");
Working example is also available in this PR: https://github.com/module-federation/module-federation-examples/pull/557.
Update: the PR was merged a example can be found under advanced-api/dynamic-remotes-synchronous-imports