Most browsers (other than Safari) have implemented the WebExtensions API for writing browser extensions.
Unfortunately, they've often hidden that common API under a variety of differently named global objects.
When you import
extensionizer, it grabs those
WebExtension APIs from wherever they're hiding, and hangs them all on a singleton object that it returns to you.
Just use
extensionizer instead of the browser specific extension prefixing.
First install with
yarn install extensionizer.
const extension = require('extensionizer')
// Ever notice you can't use normal hyperlinks in an extension?
// Now it's easy:
extension.tabs.create({url: 'mailto:help@metamask.io?subject=Feedback'})
const manifest = extension.runtime.getManifest()
For the full list of supported methods, refer to the MDN API documentation.
Run
yarn test after running
yarn.