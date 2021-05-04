openbase logo
extensionizer

by MetaMask
1.0.1 (see all)

A JS module for writing cross-browser extensions

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2K

GitHub Stars

53

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Extensionizer

A module for writing cross-browser extensions

Most browsers (other than Safari) have implemented the WebExtensions API for writing browser extensions.

Unfortunately, they've often hidden that common API under a variety of differently named global objects.

When you import extensionizer, it grabs those WebExtension APIs from wherever they're hiding, and hangs them all on a singleton object that it returns to you.

Just use extensionizer instead of the browser specific extension prefixing.

Sample Usage

First install with yarn install extensionizer.

const extension = require('extensionizer')

// Ever notice you can't use normal hyperlinks in an extension?
// Now it's easy:
extension.tabs.create({url: 'mailto:help@metamask.io?subject=Feedback'})

const manifest = extension.runtime.getManifest()

For the full list of supported methods, refer to the MDN API documentation.

Running Tests

Run yarn test after running yarn.

