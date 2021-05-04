Extensionizer

A module for writing cross-browser extensions

Most browsers (other than Safari) have implemented the WebExtensions API for writing browser extensions.

Unfortunately, they've often hidden that common API under a variety of differently named global objects.

When you import extensionizer , it grabs those WebExtension APIs from wherever they're hiding, and hangs them all on a singleton object that it returns to you.

Just use extensionizer instead of the browser specific extension prefixing.

Sample Usage

First install with yarn install extensionizer .

const extension = require ( 'extensionizer' ) extension.tabs.create({ url : 'mailto:help@metamask.io?subject=Feedback' }) const manifest = extension.runtime.getManifest()

For the full list of supported methods, refer to the MDN API documentation.

Running Tests