extensible-duck is an implementation of the Ducks proposal. With this library you can create reusable and extensible ducks.

Basic Usage

import Duck from 'extensible-duck' export default new Duck({ namespace : 'my-app' , store : 'widgets' , types : [ 'LOAD' , 'CREATE' , 'UPDATE' , 'REMOVE' ], initialState : {}, reducer : ( state, action, duck ) => { switch (action.type) { default : return state } }, selectors : { root : state => state }, creators : ( duck ) => ({ loadWidgets : () => ({ type : duck.types.LOAD }), createWidget : widget => ({ type : duck.types.CREATE, widget }), updateWidget : widget => ({ type : duck.types.UPDATE, widget }), removeWidget : widget => ({ type : duck.types.REMOVE, widget }) }) })

import { combineReducers } from 'redux' import widgetDuck from './widgetDuck' export default combineReducers({ [widgetDuck.store]: widgetDuck.reducer })

Constructor Arguments

const { namespace, store, types, consts, initialState, creators } = options

Name Description Type Example namespace Used as a prefix for the types String 'my-app' store Used as a prefix for the types and as a redux state key String 'widgets' storePath Object path of the store from root infinal redux state. Defaults to the [duck.store] value. Can be used to define duck store location in nested state String 'foo.bar' types List of action types Array [ 'CREATE', 'UPDATE' ] consts Constants you may need to declare Object of Arrays { statuses: [ 'LOADING', 'LOADED' ] } initialState State passed to the reducer when the state is undefined Anything {} reducer Action reducer function(state, action, duck) (state, action, duck) => { return state } creators Action creators function(duck) duck => ({ type: types.CREATE }) sagas Action sagas function(duck) duck => ({ fetchData: function* { yield ... } takes Action takes function(duck) duck => ([ takeEvery(types.FETCH, sagas.fetchData) ]) selectors state selectors Object of functions

or

function(duck) { root: state => state}

or

duck => ({ root: state => state })

Duck Accessors

duck.store

duck.storePath

duck.reducer

duck.creators

duck.sagas

duck.takes

duck.selectors

duck.types

for each const, duck.\<const>

Helper functions

constructLocalized(selectors): maps selectors syntax from (globalStore) => selectorBody into (localStore, globalStore) => selectorBody . localStore is derived from globalStore on every selector execution using duck.storage key. Use to simplify selectors syntax when used in tandem with reduxes' combineReducers to bind the duck to a dedicated state part (example). If defined will use the duck.storePath value to determine the localized state in deeply nested redux state trees.

Defining the Reducer

While a plain vanilla reducer would be defined by something like this:

function reducer ( state={}, action ) { switch (action.type) { default : return state } }

Here the reducer has two slight differences:

It receives the duck itself as the third argument

It doesn't define the initial state (see Defining the Initial State)

new Duck({ reducer : ( state, action, duck ) => { switch (action.type) { default : return state } } })

With the duck argument you can access the types, the constants, etc (see Duck Accessors).

Defining the Creators

While plain vanilla creators would be defined by something like this:

export function createWidget ( widget ) { return { type : CREATE, widget } } export function updateWidget ( widget ) { return dispatch => { dispatch({ type : UPDATE, widget }) } }

With extensible-duck you define it as an Object of functions:

export default new Duck({ creators : { createWidget : widget => ({ type : 'CREATE' , widget }) updateWidget : widget => dispatch => { dispatch({ type : 'UPDATE' , widget }) } } })

If you need to access any duck attribute, you can define a function that returns the Object of functions:

export default new Duck({ types : [ 'CREATE' ], creators : ( duck ) => ({ createWidget : widget => ({ type : duck.types.CREATE, widget }) }) })

Defining the Sagas

While plain vanilla creators would be defined by something like this:

function * fetchData ( ) { try { yield put({ type : reducerDuck.types.FETCH_PENDING }) const payload = yield call(Get, 'data' ) yield put({ type : reducerDuck.types.FETCH_FULFILLED, payload }) } catch (err) { yield put({ type : reducerDuck.types.FETCH_FAILURE, err }) } } export default [ takeEvery(reducerDuck.types.FETCH, fetchData) ]

With extensible-duck you define it as an Object of functions accessing any duck attribute:

export default new Duck({ sagas : { fetchData : function * ( duck ) { try { yield put({ type : duck.types.FETCH_PENDING }) const payload = yield call(Get, 'data' ) yield put({ type : duck.types.FETCH_FULFILLED, payload }) } catch (err) { yield put({ type : duck.types.FETCH_FAILURE, err }) } } }, takes : ( duck ) => ([ takeEvery(duck.types.FETCH, duck.sagas.fetchData) ]) })

Defining the Initial State

Usually the initial state is declared within the the reducer declaration, just like bellow:

function myReducer ( state = {someDefaultValue}, action ) { }

With extensible-duck you define it separately:

export default new Duck({ initialState : {someDefaultValue} })

If you need to access the types or constants, you can define this way:

export default new Duck({ consts : { statuses : [ 'NEW' ] }, initialState : ( { statuses } ) => ({ status : statuses.NEW }) })

Defining the Selectors

Simple selectors:

export default new Duck({ selectors : { shopItems : state => state.shop.items } })

Composed selectors:

export default new Duck({ selectors : { shopItems : state => state.shop.items, subtotal : new Duck.Selector( selectors => state => selectors.shopItems(state).reduce( ( acc, item ) => acc + item.value, 0 ) ) } })

Using with Reselect:

export default new Duck({ selectors : { shopItems : state => state.shop.items, subtotal : new Duck.Selector( selectors => createSelector( selectors.shopItems, items => items.reduce( ( acc, item ) => acc + item.value, 0 ) ) ) } })

Selectors with duck reference:

export default new Duck({ selectors : ( duck ) => ({ shopItems : state => state.shop.items, addedItems : new Duck.Selector( selectors => createSelector( selectors.shopItems, items => { const out = []; items.forEach( item => { if ( -1 === duck.initialState.shop.items.indexOf(item)) { out.push(item); } }); return out; } ) ) }) })

Defining the Types

export default new Duck({ namespace : 'my-app' , store : 'widgets' , types : [ 'CREATE' , 'RETREIVE' , 'UPDATE' , 'DELETE' , ] }

Defining the Constants

export default new Duck({ consts : { statuses : [ 'NEW' ], fooBar : [ 'FOO' , 'BAR' ] } }

Creating Reusable Ducks

This example uses redux-promise-middleware and axios.

import Duck from 'extensible-duck' import axios from 'axios' export default function createDuck ( { namespace, store, path, initialState={} } ) { return new Duck({ namespace, store, consts : { statuses : [ 'NEW' , 'LOADING' , 'READY' , 'SAVING' , 'SAVED' ] }, types : [ 'UPDATE' , 'FETCH' , 'FETCH_PENDING' , 'FETCH_FULFILLED' , 'POST' , 'POST_PENDING' , 'POST_FULFILLED' , ], reducer : ( state, action, { types, statuses, initialState } ) => { switch (action.type) { case types.UPDATE: return { ...state, obj : { ...state.obj, ...action.payload } } case types.FETCH_PENDING: return { ...state, status : statuses.LOADING } case types.FETCH_FULFILLED: return { ...state, obj : action.payload.data, status : statuses.READY } case types.POST_PENDING: case types.PATCH_PENDING: return { ...state, status : statuses.SAVING } case types.POST_FULFILLED: case types.PATCH_FULFILLED: return { ...state, status : statuses.SAVED } default : return state } }, creators : ( { types } ) => ({ update : ( fields ) => ({ type : types.UPDATE, payload : fields }), get : ( id ) => ({ type : types.FETCH, payload : axios.get( ` ${path} / ${id} ` ), post : () => ({ type : types.POST, payload : axios.post(path, obj) }), patch : () => ({ type : types.PATCH, payload : axios.patch( ` ${path} / ${id} ` , obj) }) }), initialState : ( { statuses } ) => ({ obj : initialState || {}, status : statuses.NEW, entities : [] }) }) }

import createDuck from './remoteObjDuck' export default createDuck({ namespace : 'my-app' , store : 'user' , path : '/users' })

import { combineReducers } from 'redux' import userDuck from './userDuck' export default combineReducers({ [userDuck.store]: userDuck.reducer })

Extending Ducks

This example is based on the previous one.

import createDuck from './remoteObjDuck.js' export default createDuck({ namespace : 'my-app' , store : 'user' , path : '/users' }).extend({ types : [ 'RESET' ], reducer : ( state, action, { types, statuses, initialState } ) => { switch (action.type) { case types.RESET: return { ...initialState, obj : { ...initialState.obj, ...action.payload } } default : return state }, creators : ( { types } ) => ({ reset : ( fields ) => ({ type : types.RESET, payload : fields }), }) })

Creating Reusable Duck Extensions

This example is a refactor of the previous one.

export default { types : [ 'RESET' ], reducer : ( state, action, { types, statuses, initialState } ) => { switch (action.type) { case types.RESET: return { ...initialState, obj : { ...initialState.obj, ...action.payload } } default : return state }, creators : ( { types } ) => ({ reset : ( fields ) => ({ type : types.RESET, payload : fields }), }) }

import createDuck from './remoteObjDuck' import reset from './resetDuckExtension' export default createDuck({ namespace : 'my-app' , store : 'user' , path : '/users' }).extend(reset)

Creating Ducks with selectors

Selectors help in providing performance optimisations when used with libraries such as React-Redux, Preact-Redux etc.

import Duck, { constructLocalized } from 'extensible-duck' export default new Duck({ store : 'fruits' , initialState : { items : [ { name : 'apple' , value : 1.2 }, { name : 'orange' , value : 0.95 } ] }, reducer : ( state, action, duck ) => { switch (action.type) { default : return state } }, selectors : constructLocalized({ items : state => state.items, subTotal : new Duck.Selector( selectors => state => selectors .items(state) .reduce( ( computedTotal, item ) => computedTotal + item.value, 0 ) ) }) })

import { combineReducers } from 'redux' import Duck from './Duck' export default combineReducers({ [Duck.store]: Duck.reducer })