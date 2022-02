Extend Multiple Classes

Ever wanted to extend from multiple classes in Javascript? well now you can.

Usage

const classes = require ( 'extends-classes' ); class Test extends classes ( A , B , C ) { }

Method missing:

const classes = require ( 'extends-classes' ); class Test extends classes ( A , B , C ) { constructor () { super (); } __call(method, args) { console .log( `' ${method} ()' is missing!` ); } } const test = new Test(); test.somethingThatIsNonExistent();

MethodMissing is included in the stack, see method-missing.

Check out the test folder for more!

Installation

$ npm install extends-classes

Features

Extend multiple es6 classes.

Simple and light-weight.

Includes MethodMissing.

Written in ES6+ for node.js 6+.

Clean solution to extending from multiple classes.

Options

If you don't like the naming, just change it when requiring.

const many = require ( 'extends-classes' ); class Test extends many ( A , B , C ) { }

Tests

From the package

$ npm test

License

MIT