Deep extend with customizable behavior for Node.js.

"Extedify" is a lightweight wrapper over lodash's _.merge (like a deep _.extend ) with customizable handling of arrays, booleans, numbers and strings.

(By default, extedify will behave exactly like lodash's _.merge )

Installation

npm install extendify

Usage

var extendify = require ( 'extendify' ); myExtend = extendify({ });

Options

inPlace – Override the 'source' with the result? true (default) false

– Override the 'source' with the result? isDeep – Use deep extend? true (default) false

– Use deep extend? arrays – How to handle arrays? replace (recommended) concat merge (default) or and

– How to handle arrays? booleans – How to handle booleans? replace (default) concat or and

– How to handle booleans? numbers – How to handle numbers? replace (default) concat or and

– How to handle numbers? strings – How to handle strings? replace (default) concat or and

– How to handle strings?

Example

Let's get an _.extend function that

returns a copy/clone ,

, replaces arrays ,

, supports nested objects (also known as deep extends).

_.extend = extendify({ inPlace : false , isDeep : true , arrays : 'replace' }); object1 = { a :{ list : [ 1 , 2 ] }, b : 4 }; object2 = { a :{ list : [ 3 ] } }; var result = myExtend(object1, object2);

More examples are available in the 'examples.js' file.

Contributions

