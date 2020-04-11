"Extedify" is a lightweight wrapper over lodash's
_.merge (like a deep
_.extend) with customizable handling of arrays, booleans, numbers and strings.
(By default, extedify will behave exactly like lodash's
_.merge)
npm install extendify
var extendify = require('extendify');
myExtend = extendify({
// options
});
inPlace – Override the 'source' with the result?
isDeep – Use deep extend?
arrays – How to handle arrays?
booleans – How to handle booleans?
numbers – How to handle numbers?
strings – How to handle strings?
Let's get an _.extend function that
_.extend = extendify({
inPlace: false,
isDeep: true,
arrays : 'replace'
});
object1 = {
a:{
list: [1, 2]
},
b: 4
};
object2 = {
a:{
list: [3]
}
};
var result = myExtend(object1, object2);
/*
{
a: {
list: [3]
},
b: 4
}
*/
More examples are available in the 'examples.js' file.
Your feedback is welcome, email me at reshef.shai@gmail.com.