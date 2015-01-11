retro ansi terminal menus for serious 80s technicolor business

fork

This is an extended/updated version of terminal-menu , it contains following changes:

It uses wcstring which is a vast improvement to visualwidth for asian text

It exports a class instead of a function which makes extending it easier

It merged #36

It allows item added to be complex objects

It is linted with standard

It has an updated syntax to Node 6

It contains typescript definitions

example

var TerminalMenu = require ( 'extended-terminal-menu' ); var menu = new TerminalMenu({ width : 29 , x : 4 , y : 2 }); menu.reset(); menu.write( 'SERIOUS BUSINESS TERMINAL

' ); menu.write( '-------------------------

' ); menu.add( 'ADD TRANSACTION INVOICE' ); menu.add( 'BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE' ); menu.add( 'ACCOUNTS PAYABLE' ); menu.add( 'LEDGER BOOKINGS' ); menu.add( 'INDICATOR CHART METRICS' ); menu.add( 'BACKUP DATA TO FLOPPY DISK' ); menu.add( 'RESTORE FROM FLOPPY DISK' ); menu.add( 'EXIT' ); menu.on( 'select' , function ( label ) { menu.close(); console .log( 'SELECTED: ' + label); }); process.stdin.pipe(menu.createStream()).pipe(process.stdout); process.stdin.setRawMode( true ); menu.on( 'close' , function ( ) { process.stdin.setRawMode( false ); process.stdin.end(); });

methods

const TerminalMenu = require ( 'extended-terminal-menu' )

var menu = new TerminalMenu(opts)

Create a menu with opts :

opts.width - menu width in columns

- menu width in columns opts.x - top-left corner x offset, default: 1

- top-left corner x offset, default: 1 opts.y - top-left corner y offset, default: 1

- top-left corner y offset, default: 1 opts.fg - foreground color, default: 'white'

- foreground color, default: 'white' opts.bg - background color, default: 'blue'

- background color, default: 'blue' opts.padding.left - left padding in columns

- left padding in columns opts.padding.right - right padding in columns

- right padding in columns opts.padding.top - top padding in rows

- top padding in rows opts.padding.bottom - bottom padding in rows

- bottom padding in rows opts.selected - set the selected element by its index

The menu can be driven around with the arrow keys, vi-style j/k, and emacs-style C-n/C-p.

To quit out of the menu, hit ^C or q .

menu.add(label, [handler]) or menu.add({ label, [line], [handler] })

Create a new selectable menu item with the string label .

Optionally give a callback handler(label, index, item) that will fire with the label string and index when selected.

It is also possible to pass the item in as object.

line is an optional property which contains the way how the line should be rendered. In case some advanced renderings are supposed to take place.

Write a message to the menu.

var stream = menu.createStream()

Return a duplex stream to wire up input and output.

Reset the terminal, clearing all contents.

Unregister all listeners and put the terminal back to its original state.

events

menu.on('select', function (label, index) {})

When the user selects a label, this event fires with the label string and menu index.

install

With npm do:

npm install terminal-menu

license

MIT