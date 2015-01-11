retro ansi terminal menus for serious 80s technicolor business
This is an extended/updated version of
terminal-menu, it contains following changes:
wcstring which is a vast improvement to
visualwidth for asian text
item added to be complex objects
standard
var TerminalMenu = require('extended-terminal-menu');
var menu = new TerminalMenu({ width: 29, x: 4, y: 2 });
menu.reset();
menu.write('SERIOUS BUSINESS TERMINAL\n');
menu.write('-------------------------\n');
menu.add('ADD TRANSACTION INVOICE');
menu.add('BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE');
menu.add('ACCOUNTS PAYABLE');
menu.add('LEDGER BOOKINGS');
menu.add('INDICATOR CHART METRICS');
menu.add('BACKUP DATA TO FLOPPY DISK');
menu.add('RESTORE FROM FLOPPY DISK');
menu.add('EXIT');
menu.on('select', function (label) {
menu.close();
console.log('SELECTED: ' + label);
});
process.stdin.pipe(menu.createStream()).pipe(process.stdout);
process.stdin.setRawMode(true);
menu.on('close', function () {
process.stdin.setRawMode(false);
process.stdin.end();
});
const TerminalMenu = require('extended-terminal-menu')
Create a menu with
opts:
opts.width - menu width in columns
opts.x - top-left corner x offset, default: 1
opts.y - top-left corner y offset, default: 1
opts.fg - foreground color, default: 'white'
opts.bg - background color, default: 'blue'
opts.padding.left - left padding in columns
opts.padding.right - right padding in columns
opts.padding.top - top padding in rows
opts.padding.bottom - bottom padding in rows
opts.selected - set the selected element by its index
The menu can be driven around with the arrow keys, vi-style j/k, and emacs-style C-n/C-p.
To quit out of the menu, hit
^C or
q.
Create a new selectable menu item with the string
label.
Optionally give a callback
handler(label, index, item) that will fire with the label
string and index when selected.
It is also possible to pass the item in as object.
line is an optional property which contains the way how the line should be rendered.
In case some advanced renderings are supposed to take place.
Write a message to the menu.
Return a duplex
stream to wire up input and output.
Reset the terminal, clearing all contents.
Unregister all listeners and put the terminal back to its original state.
When the user selects a label, this event fires with the label string and menu index.
With npm do:
npm install terminal-menu
MIT