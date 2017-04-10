Useful proptypes for React components. Developed for and tested on ClassDojo's web app.
This module exports a set of proptype validators.
import ExtendedPropTypes from "extended-proptypes";
class MyComponent extends Component {
static propTypes = {
myDate: ExtendedPropTypes.date.isRequired,
mySatanicString: ExtendedPropTypes.stringMatching(/^6+$/).isRequired,
};
}
If you only need a few of the provided functions, individual validators can be imported under
/lib/validators.
import keyedObject from "extended-proptypes/lib/validators/keyedObject";
class MyComponent extends Component {
static propTypes = {
mySpecialObject: keyedObject(/keyregex/).isRequired,
};
}
It may be convenient to not have to reference both the original proptypes object and also this one. To resolve this, you can use one of two methods:
extended-proptypes/lib/extend-from-react imports
{PropTypes} from
react and adds all of its methods to this module's export.
extended-proptypes/lib/extend-from-standalone imports
PropTypes from
prop-types and adds all of its methods to this module's export.
import `extended-proptypes/lib/extend-from-react`;
import PropTypes from "extended-proptypes";
class MyComponent extends Component {
static propTypes = {
myEmailAddress: PropTypes.emailAddress.isRequired,
myArrayOrObject: PropTypes.collectionOf(PropTypes.bool),
};
}
When
NODE_ENV === "production", since React will not validate PropTypes, this method exports stubbed versions of each validator.
All validators expose basic and
isRequired versions.
elementWithType(Type): A react element matching the provided type, which may be a class or a function.
collection: An array or a plain object.
collectionOf(validator): An array or a plain object whose values match the provided validator.
keyedObject(regex): An object whose keys match the provided regex.
keyedObjectOf(regex, validator): An object whose keys match the provided regex and whose values match the provided validator.
iterable: An iterable. Errors if enviroment does not support symbols.
constant(val): The provided val, only.
primative: a number, a string, or a boolean.
stringMatching(regex): A string that matches the provided regex.
stringWithLength(min, max=Infinity): A string with length between min and max, inclusive. If only one argument is provided, requires exactly that length.
hex: A string consisting of hex characters, with an optional 0x at the beginning.
date: A date object.
dateBetween(min, max=Infinity): A date object which is within the provided interval.
time: A value parsable by
new Date().
timeBetween(min, max=Infinity): A value parsable by
new Date() which is within the provided interval.
uuid: A uuid string (e.g.
123e4567-e89b-12d3-a456-426655440000).
locale: A locale string, like
en-US or
jp.
emailAddress: An email address (regex taken from the highest-upvoted SO answer).
percent: A percentage.
cssLength: A single css length, like
24px,
43% or
4rem.
cssSize: Between 1 and 4 css lengths.
color: A hex or rgb(a) string
mongoId: A 24-character hex string.
mongoIdKeyedObject: An object whose keys are mongo ids.
mongoIdKeyedObjectOf(validator): An object whose keys are mongo ids and whose values match the provided validator.