Extended Prop Types

Useful proptypes for React components. Developed for and tested on ClassDojo's web app.

Usage

This module exports a set of proptype validators.

import ExtendedPropTypes from "extended-proptypes" ; class MyComponent extends Component { static propTypes = { myDate : ExtendedPropTypes.date.isRequired, mySatanicString : ExtendedPropTypes.stringMatching( /^6+$/ ).isRequired, }; }

If you only need a few of the provided functions, individual validators can be imported under /lib/validators .

import keyedObject from "extended-proptypes/lib/validators/keyedObject" ; class MyComponent extends Component { static propTypes = { mySpecialObject : keyedObject( /keyregex/ ).isRequired, }; }

It may be convenient to not have to reference both the original proptypes object and also this one. To resolve this, you can use one of two methods:

extended-proptypes/lib/extend-from-react imports {PropTypes} from react and adds all of its methods to this module's export.

imports from and adds all of its methods to this module's export. extended-proptypes/lib/extend-from-standalone imports PropTypes from prop-types and adds all of its methods to this module's export.

import `extended-proptypes/lib/extend-from-react` ; import PropTypes from "extended-proptypes" ; class MyComponent extends Component { static propTypes = { myEmailAddress : PropTypes.emailAddress.isRequired, myArrayOrObject : PropTypes.collectionOf(PropTypes.bool), }; }

When NODE_ENV === "production" , since React will not validate PropTypes, this method exports stubbed versions of each validator.

New Prop Types

All validators expose basic and isRequired versions.

elementWithType(Type) : A react element matching the provided type, which may be a class or a function.

Collections

collection : An array or a plain object.

: An array or a plain object. collectionOf(validator) : An array or a plain object whose values match the provided validator.

: An array or a plain object whose values match the provided validator. keyedObject(regex) : An object whose keys match the provided regex.

: An object whose keys match the provided regex. keyedObjectOf(regex, validator) : An object whose keys match the provided regex and whose values match the provided validator.

: An object whose keys match the provided regex and whose values match the provided validator. iterable : An iterable. Errors if enviroment does not support symbols.

General Primatives

constant(val) : The provided val, only.

: The provided val, only. primative : a number, a string, or a boolean.

: a number, a string, or a boolean. stringMatching(regex) : A string that matches the provided regex.

: A string that matches the provided regex. stringWithLength(min, max=Infinity) : A string with length between min and max, inclusive. If only one argument is provided, requires exactly that length.

: A string with length between min and max, inclusive. If only one argument is provided, requires exactly that length. hex : A string consisting of hex characters, with an optional 0x at the beginning.

: A string consisting of hex characters, with an optional 0x at the beginning. date : A date object.

: A date object. dateBetween(min, max=Infinity) : A date object which is within the provided interval.

: A date object which is within the provided interval. time : A value parsable by new Date() .

: A value parsable by . timeBetween(min, max=Infinity) : A value parsable by new Date() which is within the provided interval.

: A value parsable by which is within the provided interval. uuid : A uuid string (e.g. 123e4567-e89b-12d3-a456-426655440000 ).

: A uuid string (e.g. ). locale : A locale string, like en-US or jp .

: A locale string, like or . emailAddress : An email address (regex taken from the highest-upvoted SO answer).

CSS

percent : A percentage.

: A percentage. cssLength : A single css length, like 24px , 43% or 4rem .

: A single css length, like , or . cssSize : Between 1 and 4 css lengths.

: Between 1 and 4 css lengths. color : A hex or rgb(a) string