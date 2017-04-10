openbase logo
extended-proptypes

by Peter Hayes
1.3.0 (see all)

Useful proptypes for React

Overview

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Build Status Coverage Status

Extended Prop Types

Useful proptypes for React components. Developed for and tested on ClassDojo's web app.

Usage

This module exports a set of proptype validators.

import ExtendedPropTypes from "extended-proptypes";

class MyComponent extends Component {

  static propTypes = {
    myDate: ExtendedPropTypes.date.isRequired,
    mySatanicString: ExtendedPropTypes.stringMatching(/^6+$/).isRequired,
  };
}

If you only need a few of the provided functions, individual validators can be imported under /lib/validators.

import keyedObject from "extended-proptypes/lib/validators/keyedObject";

class MyComponent extends Component {

  static propTypes = {
    mySpecialObject: keyedObject(/keyregex/).isRequired,
  };
}

It may be convenient to not have to reference both the original proptypes object and also this one. To resolve this, you can use one of two methods:

  • extended-proptypes/lib/extend-from-react imports {PropTypes} from react and adds all of its methods to this module's export.
  • extended-proptypes/lib/extend-from-standalone imports PropTypes from prop-types and adds all of its methods to this module's export.
import `extended-proptypes/lib/extend-from-react`;
import PropTypes from "extended-proptypes";

class MyComponent extends Component {

  static propTypes = {
    myEmailAddress: PropTypes.emailAddress.isRequired,
    myArrayOrObject: PropTypes.collectionOf(PropTypes.bool),
  };
}

When NODE_ENV === "production", since React will not validate PropTypes, this method exports stubbed versions of each validator.

New Prop Types

All validators expose basic and isRequired versions.

React:

  • elementWithType(Type): A react element matching the provided type, which may be a class or a function.

Collections

  • collection: An array or a plain object.
  • collectionOf(validator): An array or a plain object whose values match the provided validator.
  • keyedObject(regex): An object whose keys match the provided regex.
  • keyedObjectOf(regex, validator): An object whose keys match the provided regex and whose values match the provided validator.
  • iterable: An iterable. Errors if enviroment does not support symbols.

General Primatives

  • constant(val): The provided val, only.
  • primative: a number, a string, or a boolean.
  • stringMatching(regex): A string that matches the provided regex.
  • stringWithLength(min, max=Infinity): A string with length between min and max, inclusive. If only one argument is provided, requires exactly that length.
  • hex: A string consisting of hex characters, with an optional 0x at the beginning.
  • date: A date object.
  • dateBetween(min, max=Infinity): A date object which is within the provided interval.
  • time: A value parsable by new Date().
  • timeBetween(min, max=Infinity): A value parsable by new Date() which is within the provided interval.
  • uuid: A uuid string (e.g. 123e4567-e89b-12d3-a456-426655440000).
  • locale: A locale string, like en-US or jp.
  • emailAddress: An email address (regex taken from the highest-upvoted SO answer).

CSS

  • percent: A percentage.
  • cssLength: A single css length, like 24px, 43% or 4rem.
  • cssSize: Between 1 and 4 css lengths.
  • color: A hex or rgb(a) string

MongoDB-specific

  • mongoId: A 24-character hex string.
  • mongoIdKeyedObject: An object whose keys are mongo ids.
  • mongoIdKeyedObjectOf(validator): An object whose keys are mongo ids and whose values match the provided validator.

