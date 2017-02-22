openbase logo
extended-define-webpack-plugin

by Arik Maor
0.1.3 (see all)

Extended version of webpack.DefinePlugin

Downloads/wk

1.5K

GitHub Stars

24

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

extended-define-webpack-plugin

Extended version of webpack.DefinePlugin

Installation

npm install extended-define-webpack-plugin --save-dev

Example Usage

We want to inject a configuration object and use it in our code.

// app.config.js
module.exports = {
    api_key: '1234567890ABCDEFG'
    fb_conf: {
      use_social: true,
      api_key: '123456790'
    }
};

We use the ExtendedDefinePlugin in our webpack configuration like this:

// webpack.config.js

var ExtendedDefinePlugin = require('extended-define-webpack-plugin');
var appConfig = require('./app.config.js');

module.exports = {
  // ...
  plugins: [
    /* ..., */
    new ExtendedDefinePlugin({
      APP_CONFIG: appConfig,
    })
  ]
};

In our client code we can just use it!

// main.js

// ...

var server_api_key = APP_CONFIG.api_key;

// ...

if (APP_CONFIG.fb_conf.use_social) {
  var fb_api_key = APP_CONFIG.fb_conf.api_key;
}

// ...

Output

The example above will produce this output:

// main.js

// ...

var server_api_key = ('1234567890ABCDEFG');

// ...

if ((true)) {
  var fb_api_key = ('123456790');
}

// ...

