Extended version of webpack.DefinePlugin

Installation

npm install extended-define-webpack-plugin --save-dev

Example Usage

We want to inject a configuration object and use it in our code.

module .exports = { api_key : '1234567890ABCDEFG' fb_conf : { use_social : true , api_key : '123456790' } };

We use the ExtendedDefinePlugin in our webpack configuration like this:

var ExtendedDefinePlugin = require ( 'extended-define-webpack-plugin' ); var appConfig = require ( './app.config.js' ); module .exports = { plugins : [ new ExtendedDefinePlugin({ APP_CONFIG : appConfig, }) ] };

In our client code we can just use it!

var server_api_key = APP_CONFIG.api_key; if (APP_CONFIG.fb_conf.use_social) { var fb_api_key = APP_CONFIG.fb_conf.api_key; }

Output

The example above will produce this output: