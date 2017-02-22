Extended version of webpack.DefinePlugin
npm install extended-define-webpack-plugin --save-dev
We want to inject a configuration object and use it in our code.
// app.config.js
module.exports = {
api_key: '1234567890ABCDEFG'
fb_conf: {
use_social: true,
api_key: '123456790'
}
};
We use the
ExtendedDefinePlugin in our webpack configuration like this:
// webpack.config.js
var ExtendedDefinePlugin = require('extended-define-webpack-plugin');
var appConfig = require('./app.config.js');
module.exports = {
// ...
plugins: [
/* ..., */
new ExtendedDefinePlugin({
APP_CONFIG: appConfig,
})
]
};
In our client code we can just use it!
// main.js
// ...
var server_api_key = APP_CONFIG.api_key;
// ...
if (APP_CONFIG.fb_conf.use_social) {
var fb_api_key = APP_CONFIG.fb_conf.api_key;
}
// ...
The example above will produce this output:
// main.js
// ...
var server_api_key = ('1234567890ABCDEFG');
// ...
if ((true)) {
var fb_api_key = ('123456790');
}
// ...