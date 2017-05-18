Wrapper classes around Immutable.js that turn it inheritable
Ever wished that you could have OrderedMaps, Maps or Lists with extra methods,
that make your life easier?
.ofCourse()!
Installing the latest version via npm takes just a second:
npm install --save extendable-immutable
Import what you need:
import { OrderedMap } from 'extendable-immutable'
class Collection extends OrderedMap {
static isCollection(val) {
return val && val instanceof Collection;
}
doMagic() {
return this.map(x => x.set("magic", true));
}
}
const magic = new Collection();
magic instanceof Immutable.OrderedMap; // true
Immutable.OrderedMap.isOrderedMap(magic); // true