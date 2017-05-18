Wrapper classes around Immutable.js that turn it inheritable





About

Ever wished that you could have OrderedMaps, Maps or Lists with extra methods, that make your life easier? .ofCourse() !

Behaves like normal Immutable.js data structures

Doesn't break Immutable.js' inheritance (*.is and instanceof still pass!)

Getting Started

Installing the latest version via npm takes just a second:

npm install --save extendable-immutable

Import what you need:

import { OrderedMap } from 'extendable-immutable' class Collection extends OrderedMap {

Quick Intro