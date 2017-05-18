openbase logo
extendable-immutable

by Phil Pluckthun
1.3.3 (see all)

Wrapper classes around Immutable.js that turn it inheritable

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

345

GitHub Stars

57

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

CC0-1.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

Extendable Immutable.js

About

Ever wished that you could have OrderedMaps, Maps or Lists with extra methods, that make your life easier? .ofCourse()!

Getting Started

Installing the latest version via npm takes just a second:

npm install --save extendable-immutable

Import what you need:

import { OrderedMap } from 'extendable-immutable'

class Collection extends OrderedMap {
// ...

Quick Intro

import { OrderedMap } from 'extendable-immutable'

class Collection extends OrderedMap {
  static isCollection(val) {
    return val && val instanceof Collection;
  }

  doMagic() {
    return this.map(x => x.set("magic", true));
  }
}

const magic = new Collection();

magic instanceof Immutable.OrderedMap; // true
Immutable.OrderedMap.isOrderedMap(magic); // true

