const ExtendableError = require('extendable-error-class');
class MyError extends ExtendableError {
constructor(m) {
super(m);
// Optional - ExtendableError sets `name` to your class's name itself,
// but minification, etc. can change that, so you may want to do it
// explicitly.
this.name = 'MyError';
}
}
extendable-error-class has no dependencies.
Because the following doesn't work as expected.
class MyError extends Error {
constructor(m) {
super(m);
}
}
The workaround is based on
babel-plugin-transform-builtin-extend and following code
const ExtendableError = class extends Error {
constructor(message) {
super(message);
this.name = this.constructor.name;
this.message = message;
if (typeof Error.captureStackTrace === 'function') {
Error.captureStackTrace(this, this.constructor);
} else {
this.stack = (new Error(message)).stack;
}
}
};
The code is already compiled with
babel and
babel-plugin-transform-builtin-extend. Therefore one is able to use this workaround without adding any dependency.
See http://stackoverflow.com/questions/31089801/extending-error-in-javascript-with-es6-syntax