Usage

const ExtendableError = require ( 'extendable-error-class' ); class MyError extends ExtendableError { constructor (m) { super (m); this .name = 'MyError' ; } }

extendable-error-class has no dependencies.

Why

Because the following doesn't work as expected.

class MyError extends Error { constructor (m) { super (m); } }

How

The workaround is based on babel-plugin-transform-builtin-extend and following code

const ExtendableError = class extends Error { constructor (message) { super (message); this .name = this .constructor.name; this .message = message; if ( typeof Error .captureStackTrace === 'function' ) { Error .captureStackTrace( this , this .constructor); } else { this .stack = ( new Error (message)).stack; } } };

The code is already compiled with babel and babel-plugin-transform-builtin-extend . Therefore one is able to use this workaround without adding any dependency.

See http://stackoverflow.com/questions/31089801/extending-error-in-javascript-with-es6-syntax