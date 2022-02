extend2

Forked from node-extend, the difference is overriding array as primitive when deep clone.

Usage

const extend = require ( 'extend2' ); extend( true , {}, object1, objectN);

License

node-extend is licensed under the MIT License.

Acknowledgements

All credit to the jQuery authors for perfecting this amazing utility.

Ported to Node.js by Stefan Thomas with contributions by Jonathan Buchanan and Jordan Harband.