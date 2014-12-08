Ever tried to create custom error types in Node.js and wished it should be this simple?

var MyError = Error .extend( 'MyError' );

throw MyError( 'wow' )

installation

npm install extend- error

and in your app.js, just require('extend-error') . It will provide you an extend() method for the Error type.

syntax

extend() takes two arguments : subTypeName & errorCode [optional]

it returns the newly created error type

more examples for a web app

something useful

var AppError = Error .extend( 'AppError' , 500 ); var ClientError = Error .extend( 'ClientError' , 400 );

extend ClientError further for specific http types

var HttpNotFound = ClientError.extend( 'HttpNotFoundError' , 404 ); var HttpUnauthorized = ClientError.extend( 'HttpUnauthorized' , 401 );

throwing errors

throw new AppError( 'unable to connect db due to error: ' + err); throw new ClientError({ 'message' : 'required field missing' , field: 'email' }) throw new HttpNotFound( 'no post found with id: ' + id); throw new HttpNotFound({ 'message' : 'no such post' , 'id' : id});

don't worry when you forget 'new'

throw ClientError( 'bad request' );

instanceof

throw an error in controller

var err = HttpNotFound( 'user profile not found' ); throw err; (or) callback(err)

handle it easily in global error handler (in case of express.js error middleware)