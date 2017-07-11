Sencha Ext.Direct connector for node.js

Important: Version 2.0.0 and up is not compatible with previous 1.x branch

Sencha Touch 2.3+

Ext JS 4.2.x+

Ext JS 5+

Ext JS 6.5+

Example code

Sample applications for Touch and Ext JS can be found here: https://github.com/jurisv/extdirect.examples

Official Sencha example (using Ext JS 6.5) can be found here: https://github.com/sencha-extjs-examples/Coworkee

Ext JS:

* Application structure with API provider * Grid CRUD Master-detail * Cookie / Session * Direct method call , shows regular call and onw that has hard exception (syntax error) * Form Load / Submit * Form file upload ( Cross domain upload is not supported!) * Tree root / child dynamic load * Metadata (Starting from Ext JS 5 ) * Namespaces ( From 4.2 )

Sencha Touch:

* Application structure with API provider * List read using directFn * Form load / submit

Usage

For usage please refer to Examples.

Configuration description:

{ "ES6" : false , "rootNamespace" : "Server" , "apiName" : "API" , "apiUrl" : "/directapi" , "classRouteUrl" : "/direct" , "classPath" : "/direct" , "server" : "localhost" , "port" : "3000" , "protocol" : "http" , "timeout" : 30000 , "cacheAPI" : false , "relativeUrl" : false , "appendRequestResponseObjects" : true , "enableMetadata" : true , "responseHelper" : true , "enableProcessors" : true }