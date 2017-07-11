Important: Version 2.0.0 and up is not compatible with previous 1.x branch
Sample applications for Touch and Ext JS can be found here: https://github.com/jurisv/extdirect.examples
Official Sencha example (using Ext JS 6.5) can be found here: https://github.com/sencha-extjs-examples/Coworkee
Ext JS:
* Application structure with API provider
* Grid CRUD Master-detail
* Cookie / Session
* Direct method call, shows regular call and onw that has hard exception (syntax error)
* Form Load / Submit
* Form file upload (Cross domain upload is not supported!)
* Tree root / child dynamic load
* Metadata (Starting from Ext JS 5)
* Namespaces (From 4.2)
Sencha Touch:
* Application structure with API provider
* List read using directFn
* Form load / submit
For usage please refer to Examples.
Configuration description:
{
"ES6": false, // Support method discovery without `function` keyword.
"rootNamespace": "Server", // Namespace in which server will be accessible from client side
"apiName": "API", // API name
"apiUrl": "/directapi", // URL to retrieve API configuration
"classRouteUrl": "/direct", // URL to call Direct methods
"classPath": "/direct", // Direct class location in filesystem relative to the server directory
"server": "localhost", // Hosting server name
"port": "3000", // Hosting server port
"protocol": "http", // http | https
"timeout": 30000, // Operation timeout
"cacheAPI": false, // Set true to cache API's for production. During development setting to false will allow to make any changes and access API's without server reload.
"relativeUrl": false, // Use relative URL's
"appendRequestResponseObjects": true, // If true, will append req and res objects to method call
"enableMetadata": true, // Metadata support
"responseHelper": true, // Automatically append success true|false
"enableProcessors": true //Enable Helpers to have methods before and after API discovery as well as before and after Transaction batch
}
2.0.5 (10 jul 2017)
2.0.4 (14 may 2017)
2.0.3 (14 may 2017)
/directapi Fix #36
2.0.2 (23 feb 2017)
2.0.1 (3 jun 2015)
2.0.0 (14 may 2015)