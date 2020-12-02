node-ext2fs uses the e2fsprogs project to provide access to ext filesystem from javascript.
The
node- in
node-ext2fs is here because it was a native node module until
v3.0.0 (excluded).
Since
v3.0.0, it is a WebAssembly module built with emscripten.
Some things you can do with this module:
fs module
Simply install
node-ext2fs using
npm:
$ npm install node-ext2fs
To build
node-ext2fs you need to have
make and
emcc from emscripten >= 2.0.7 available on your
environment.
Build
node-ext2fs using
npm:
$ npm run build
Mount a disk image and use the returned
fs object.
The fs returned object behaves like node's
fs except it doesn't provide any
xxxxSync method.
You can also issue
DISCARD requests using the fs
async trim() method.
See the example below.
const { withMountedDisk } = require('ext2fs');
const { FileDisk, withOpenFile } = require('file-disk');
const { promisify } = require('util');
async function main() {
const diskImage = '/some/disk.image';
const offset = 272629760; // offset of the ext partition you want to mount in that disk image
try {
await withOpenFile(diskImage, 'r', async (handle) => {
const disk = new FileDisk(handle);
await withMountedDisk(disk, offset, async (fs) => {
const readdir = promisify(fs.readdir);
// List files
console.log('readdir', await readdir('/'));
await fs.trim();
// Show discarded regions
console.log('discarded', disk.getDiscardedChunks());
// Show ranges of useful data aligned to 1MiB
console.log('ranges', await disk.getRanges(1024 ** 2));
});
});
} catch (error) {
console.error(error);
}
}
If you're having any problems, please raise an issue on GitHub.
node-ext2fs is free software, and may be redistributed under the terms specified in the license.