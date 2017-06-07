Get the file extension and MIME type from a file

Install

$ npm install

Usage

const extName = require ( 'ext-name' ); console .log(extName( 'foobar.tar' )); console .log(extName.mime( 'application/x-tar' ));

API

Returns an Array with objects with the file extension and MIME type.

filename

Type: string

Get the extension and MIME type from a filename.

Returns an Array with objects with the file extension and MIME type.

mimetype

Type: string

Get the extension and MIME type from a MIME type.

Related

ext-name-cli - CLI for this module

file-type - Detect the file type of a Buffer/Uint8Array

License

MIT © Kevin Mårtensson