Get the file extension and MIME type from a file
$ npm install --save ext-name
const extName = require('ext-name');
console.log(extName('foobar.tar'));
//=> [{ext: 'tar', mime: 'application/x-tar'}]
console.log(extName.mime('application/x-tar'));
//=> [{ext: 'tar', mime: 'application/x-tar'}]
Returns an
Array with objects with the file extension and MIME type.
Type:
string
Get the extension and MIME type from a filename.
Type:
string
Get the extension and MIME type from a MIME type.
MIT © Kevin Mårtensson