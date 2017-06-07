openbase logo
ext-name

by Kevin Mårtensson
5.0.0 (see all)

Get the file extension and MIME type from a file

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.6M

GitHub Stars

22

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ext-name Build Status

Get the file extension and MIME type from a file

Install

$ npm install --save ext-name

Usage

const extName = require('ext-name');

console.log(extName('foobar.tar'));
//=> [{ext: 'tar', mime: 'application/x-tar'}]

console.log(extName.mime('application/x-tar'));
//=> [{ext: 'tar', mime: 'application/x-tar'}]

API

extName(filename)

Returns an Array with objects with the file extension and MIME type.

filename

Type: string

Get the extension and MIME type from a filename.

extName.mime(mimetype)

Returns an Array with objects with the file extension and MIME type.

mimetype

Type: string

Get the extension and MIME type from a MIME type.

License

MIT © Kevin Mårtensson

