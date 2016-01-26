openbase logo
expresso

by visionmedia
0.9.2

use mocha

Be the first to rate

Readme

Expresso

TDD framework for nodejs. This module is no longer maintained by me, if you wish to maintain it let me know, otherwise use Mocha.

Features

  • light-weight
  • intuitive async support
  • intuitive test runner executable
  • test coverage support and reporting
  • uses the assert module
  • assert.eql() alias of assert.deepEqual()
  • assert.response() http response utility
  • assert.includes()
  • assert.type()
  • assert.isNull()
  • assert.isUndefined()
  • assert.isNotNull()
  • assert.isDefined()
  • assert.match()
  • assert.length()

Installation

To install both expresso and node-jscoverage run:

$ make install

To install expresso alone (no build required) run:

$ make install-expresso

Install via npm:

$ npm install expresso

Usage

Create a directory named test in your project and place JavaScript files in it. Each JavaScript file can export multiple tests of this format:

exports['test String#length'] = function(beforeExit, assert) {
    assert.equal(6, 'foobar'.length);
};

To run tests, type expresso.

For more information, see the manual.

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2010 TJ Holowaychuk <tj@vision-media.ca>

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

