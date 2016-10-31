Table of Contents
npm install expression-match
var ExMatch = require('expression-match');
var searchFields = {
str1: 'string',
str2: 'hello',
str3: 'plug',
str4: ['1','2'],
num1: 1,
num2: '2',
num3: '3',
check1:'true',
check2: false,
check3: undefined,
check4: 0,
check5: true,
check6: 'false'
}
var patterns = {
// true
e1: { $or:[ { str1:['first','third'] } , {check1: 'true'} ] },
e2: { $gt: { num3:1 }, $and:[{num1:'1'}, {str3: { or: ['cork','clog','plug'] } }, {num2:{$lt:4}}] },
e3: { str2: ['hi', 'hello'], str3: { $regex: 'plu.*/i' } },
e4: { num3: { $lte: 3 } },
e5: { str1: [{ or: 'strings' }, { or: 'string'}] },
}
/* debug can be any truthy or 2 for compare only
* @param {object} matchPatterns
* @param {object} matchAgainst
* @param {object/boolean} options - debug only when boolean
* */
// `options.expression` changes the default expression which is `$and`.
var Match = new ExMatch( patterns.e2, searchFields, { debug: true, expression: '$and' });
// debig messages only.
var Match = new ExMatch( patterns.e3, searchFields, true);
Each method returns
this for chainability
Match.
addSearchParams( patterns.e3 ).
and( patterns.e1 ).
any( patterns.e3 ).
eq( { num1: 2, str2: 'hello' } )
gt( [ { num1: 2 } ] ).
gte( [ { num1: 2 }, { num2: 5 } ] ).
in( { num1: ['2', '1'] } )
lt( { num1: 2 } ).
lte( { num1: 2 } ).
ne( { num1: 2 } ).
not( { str1: 'test' } ).
regex( { str1: 'fir.*/i' } );
Run all expression searches in the queue
Match.match()
Run a single Expression search from the queue
Match.regex({str2: { $regex: 'hel.*/i'}});
var ret = Match.$regex();
/* All return boolean true/false */
Match.$and();
Match.$any();
Match.$eq();
Match.$gt();
Match.$gte();
Match.$in();
Match.$lt();
Match.$lte();
Match.$ne();
Match.$not();
Match.$or();
Match.$regex();
###Usage
var Tester = new keystone.List('Tester');
var patterns = {
earth: { $and:[ {str1:'earth'} , {check2:true} ] },
and: { $lte:[ {num1:1} , {num3:4} ] },
ice: { $gt:[{num3:1}],$and:[{num1:'1'},{sel1:['first','third']},{num2:{$lt:4}}] },
water: { $or:[ {num1:{$gte:6}} , {num2:{$lte:4}} ] },
fire: { sel1:'second',str3: {$regex: 'fir.*/i'} }
}
Tester.add({
}, 'Depends On', {
isIce: { type: Boolean, label: 'Ice', dependsOn: patterns.ice},
isFire: { type: Boolean, label: 'Fire' ,dependsOn: patterns.fire},
isEarth: { type: Boolean, label: 'Earth', dependsOn: patterns.earth},
isWater: { type: Boolean, label: 'Water', dependsOn: patterns.water},
isAnd: { type: Boolean, label: 'And', dependsOn: patterns.and }
}, 'Show Dependants When', {
sel1: { type: Types.Select, many: true, emptyOption: true },
check1: { type: Boolean, label: 'Check 1' , note:'earth ' },
check2: { type: Boolean, label: 'Check 2' },
num1: {type: Types.Number, note:'show `Water` when >= `6` -- -- `<=1` == `And` with num3' },
num2: {type: Types.Number, note:'show `Water` when <= `4`'},
num3: {type: Types.Number, note: '`<=4` show `And` with num1' },
str1: {type:String, note:'type earth with check2 to show `Earth`'},
str2: String,
str3: {type:String, note:'regex `fir*` with `sel1`==`second` to show `Fire`'},
});
Tester.register();
var ExMatch = require('exmatch');
// Create a searchfield:value object and some test search objects
searchFields = {
str1: 'string', str2: 'hello', str3: 'plug',
num1: 1, num2: '2', num3: '3',
check1:'true', check2: false
}
var Match = new ExMatch({
$or:[ {str1:['string1']}, {check1:'true'} ],
num2:'2',
num1:{ $lt:2 }
},searchFields);
var ret = Match.match();
==> true
var m7 = new ExMatch({}, searchFields, 2); //dubug on for compare only
m7.
and({check2:false}).
any({check1:false}).
any({ str2: { $regex: 'hel.*/i'} });
var ret = m7.match();
==> true
var Match = new ExMatch({ num2:{$eq:2} , $eq:{num3:'3'}, $eq:[{num1:'1'}] }, searchFields);
var ret = Match.match();
==> false
var Match = new ExMatch({ num2:{$eq:2} ,$eq:{num2:2}, $eq:[{num2:1}] } , searchFields);
var ret = Match.match();
==> false
var regex = new ExMatch({}, searchFields, true); //dubug on
regex.regex({str2: { $regex: 'hel.*/i'}});
var ret = regex.$regex();
==> true
Test file located in
test dir
npm i -g mocha
npm test
MIT License