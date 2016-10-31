Match Objects with Expressions

Use expression patterns to compare object values

Table of Contents

Installation

npm install expression-match

Expressions

add

any

eq

gt

gte

in

lt

lte

ne

not

or

regex

Configuration

var ExMatch = require ( 'expression-match' ); var searchFields = { str1 : 'string' , str2 : 'hello' , str3 : 'plug' , str4 : [ '1' , '2' ], num1 : 1 , num2 : '2' , num3 : '3' , check1 : 'true' , check2 : false , check3 : undefined , check4 : 0 , check5 : true , check6 : 'false' } var patterns = { e1 : { $or :[ { str1 :[ 'first' , 'third' ] } , { check1 : 'true' } ] }, e2 : { $gt : { num3 : 1 }, $and :[{ num1 : '1' }, { str3 : { or : [ 'cork' , 'clog' , 'plug' ] } }, { num2 :{ $lt : 4 }}] }, e3 : { str2 : [ 'hi' , 'hello' ], str3 : { $regex : 'plu.*/i' } }, e4 : { num3 : { $lte : 3 } }, e5 : { str1 : [{ or : 'strings' }, { or : 'string' }] }, } var Match = new ExMatch( patterns.e2, searchFields, { debug : true , expression : '$and' }); var Match = new ExMatch( patterns.e3, searchFields, true );

Add Patterns

Each method returns this for chainability

Match. addSearchParams( patterns.e3 ). and( patterns.e1 ). any( patterns.e3 ). eq( { num1 : 2 , str2 : 'hello' } ) gt( [ { num1 : 2 } ] ). gte( [ { num1 : 2 }, { num2 : 5 } ] ). in( { num1 : [ '2' , '1' ] } ) lt( { num1 : 2 } ). lte( { num1 : 2 } ). ne( { num1 : 2 } ). not( { str1 : 'test' } ). regex( { str1 : 'fir.*/i' } );

Match

Run all expression searches in the queue

Match .match ()

Select Expression Match

Run a single Expression search from the queue

Match.regex({ str2 : { $regex : 'hel.*/i' }}); var ret = Match.$regex(); Match.$and(); Match.$any(); Match.$eq(); Match.$gt(); Match.$gte(); Match.$ in (); Match.$lt(); Match.$lte(); Match.$ne(); Match.$not(); Match.$or(); Match.$regex();

Custom Selector and Comparer

in progress

###Usage

Keystone dependsOn

var Tester = new keystone.List( 'Tester' ); var patterns = { earth: { $and:[ {str1: 'earth' } , {check2: true } ] }, and: { $lte:[ {num1: 1 } , {num3: 4 } ] }, ice: { $gt:[{num3: 1 }],$and:[{num1: '1' },{sel1:[ 'first' , 'third' ]},{num2:{$lt: 4 }}] }, water: { $or:[ {num1:{$gte: 6 }} , {num2:{$lte: 4 }} ] }, fire: { sel1: 'second' ,str3: {$regex: 'fir.*/i' } } } Tester.add({ }, 'Depends On' , { isIce: { type : Boolean , label: 'Ice' , dependsOn: patterns.ice}, isFire: { type : Boolean , label: 'Fire' ,dependsOn: patterns.fire}, isEarth: { type : Boolean , label: 'Earth' , dependsOn: patterns.earth}, isWater: { type : Boolean , label: 'Water' , dependsOn: patterns.water}, isAnd: { type : Boolean , label: 'And' , dependsOn: patterns.and } }, 'Show Dependants When' , { sel1: { type : Types.Select, many: true , emptyOption: true }, check1: { type : Boolean , label: 'Check 1' , note: 'earth ' }, check2: { type : Boolean , label: 'Check 2' }, num1: { type : Types.Number, note: 'show `Water` when >= `6` -- -- `<=1` == `And` with num3' }, num2: { type : Types.Number, note: 'show `Water` when <= `4`' }, num3: { type : Types.Number, note: '`<=4` show `And` with num1' }, str1: { type : String , note: 'type earth with check2 to show `Earth`' }, str2: String , str3: { type : String , note: 'regex `fir*` with `sel1`==`second` to show `Fire`' }, }); Tester.register();

Examples

var ExMatch = require ( 'exmatch' ); searchFields = { str1: 'string' , str2: 'hello' , str3: 'plug' , num1: 1 , num2: '2' , num3: '3' , check1: 'true' , check2: false } var Match = new ExMatch({ $or:[ {str1:[ 'string1' ]}, {check1: 'true' } ], num2: '2' , num1:{ $lt: 2 } },searchFields); var ret = Match.match(); ==> true var m7 = new ExMatch({}, searchFields, 2 ); m7. and ({check2: false }). any({check1: false }). any({ str2: { $regex: 'hel.*/i' } }); var ret = m7.match(); ==> true var Match = new ExMatch({ num2:{$eq: 2 } , $eq:{num3: '3' }, $eq:[{num1: '1' }] }, searchFields); var ret = Match.match(); ==> false var Match = new ExMatch({ num2:{$eq: 2 } ,$eq:{num2: 2 }, $eq:[{num2: 1 }] } , searchFields); var ret = Match.match(); ==> false var regex = new ExMatch({}, searchFields, true ); regex.regex({str2: { $regex: 'hel.*/i' }}); var ret = regex.$regex(); ==> true

Testing

Test file located in test dir

npm i -g mocha npm test

License

MIT License