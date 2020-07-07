This project is an example of how to organize a medium-sized express.js web application.
Current to at least express v4.14 December 2016
Web applications are not all the same, and there's not, in my opinion, a single code structure that should be applied to all express.js applications.
If your application is small, you don't need such a deep directory structure as exemplified here. Just keep it simple and stick a handful of
.js files in the root of your repository and you're done. Voilà.
If your application is huge, at some point you need to break it up into distinct npm packages. In general the node.js approach seems to favor many small packages, at least for libraries, and you should build your application up by using several npm packages as that starts to make sense and justify the overhead. So as your application grows and some portion of the code becomes clearly reusable outside of your application or is a clear subsystem, move it to it's own git repository and make it into a standalone npm package.
So the focus of this project is to illustrate a workable structure for a medium-sized application.
There are many approaches to building a web application, such as
Each of these fits nicely into a different directory structure. For the purposes of this example, it's just scaffolding and not a fully working app, but I'm assuming the following key architecture points:
It will be a theme throughout this project that many of the ideas embodied in Ruby on Rails and the "Convention over Configuration" decisions they have adopted, though widely accepted and used, are not actually very helpful and sometimes are the opposite of what this repository recommends.
My main point here is that there are underlying principles to organizing code, and based on those principles, the Ruby on Rails conventions make sense (mostly) for the Ruby on Rails community. However, just thoughtlessly aping those conventions misses the point. Once you grok the basic principles, ALL of your projects will be well-organized and clear: shell scripts, games, mobile apps, enterprise projects, even your home directory.
For the Rails community, they want to be able to have a single Rails developer switch from app to app to app and be familiar and comfortable with it each time. This makes great sense if you are 37 signals or Pivotal Labs, and has benefits. In the server-side JavaScript world, the overall ethos is just way more wild west anything goes and we don't really have a problem with that. That's how we roll. We're used to it. Even within express.js, it's a close kin of Sinatra, not Rails, and taking conventions from Rails is usually not helping anything. I'd even say Principles over Convention over Configuration.
app/node_modules directory and have
package.json files in the proto-module directories to facilitate that transition and act as a reminder.
app directory so you can
cd there are run find/grep/xargs/ag/ack/etc and not be distracted by third party matches
kebab-case even though the variable name for that in JavaScript must be
camelCase because
- is a minus sign in JavaScript.
kebab-case transformed to
camelCase
app/views,
app/controllers,
app/models, etc
routes.rb file is handy if you want an overview of all routes in the app, but when actually building features and fixing bugs, you only care about the routes relevant to the piece you are changing.
app/users because there's not a rat's nest of coupled business logic all over the place polluting the purity of the user code base.
app/server.js:1 and you can see everything it loads and executes by following the code.
magicRESTRouter.route(somecontroller, {except: 'POST'}) is a big win for you over 3 basic
app.get,
app.put,
app.del, calls, you're probably building a monolithic app that is too big to effectively work on. Get fancy for BIG wins, not for converting 3 simple lines to 1 complex line.
app.configure. It's almost entirely useless and you just don't need it. It is in lots of boilerplate due to mindless copypasta.
app.use for your entire application if you really only need that middleware for 2 routes (I'm looking at you,
body-parser)
server.js and it will be clear how they are ordered. For a medium-sized application, breaking things out into separate routes modules is nice, but it does introduce peril of out-of-order middleware
Generally code modules and classes to expect only a basic JavaScript
options object passed in. Only
app/server.js should load the
app/config.js module. From there it can synthesize small
options objects to configure subsystems as needed, but coupling every subsystem to a big global config module full of extra information is bad coupling.
Try to centralize creation of DB connections and pass those into subsystems as opposed to passing connection parameters and having subsystems make outgoing connections themselves.
This is another enticing but terrible idea carried over from Rails. There should be exactly 1 place in your app,
app/config.js that looks at the
NODE_ENV environment variable. Everything else should take an explicit option as a class constructor argument or module configuration parameter.
If the email module has an option as to how to deliver emails (SMTP, log to stdout, put in queue etc), it should take an option like
{deliver: 'stdout'} but it should absolutely not check
NODE_ENV.
I now keep my test files in the same directory as their corresponding code and use filename extension naming conventions to distinguish tests from production code.
foo.js has the module "foo"'s code
foo.tape.js has the node-based tests for foo and lives in the same dir
foo.btape.js can be used for tests that need to execute in a browser environment
I use filesystem globs and the
find . -name '*.tape.js' command to get access to all my tests as necessary.
Still same principle, but if your integration tests are coupled to the interactions across several subsystems, they go in the parent directory of those subsystems. For this example, that would mean putting integration tests directly in the
app directory. If you have a lot of integration tests, organize them into subdirectories of
app according to the same group-by-coupling and associated principles.
.js module file
This project's scope is mostly about where files and directories go, and I don't want to add much other scope, but I'll just mention that I organize my code into 3 distinct sections.