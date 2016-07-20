This node.js library seeks to combine express and socket.io into one cohesive library. This project started as a fork of express.io.

I've started this project recently - so I may make breaking changes between releases, please check the README for each release for the latest documentation.

Getting started

First install:

npm install express.oi

Then, simply replace this line of code

require ( 'express' )

with this line of code

require ( 'express.oi' )

Your app should run just the same as before! express.oi is designed to be a superset of express and socket.io.

Usage

Setting up the app

var express = require ( 'express.oi' ); var app = express(); app.http().io(); app.io.session({ secret : 'express.oi makes me happy' , resave : false , saveUninitialized : true }); app.listen( 3000 );

express.oi routes

var messages = []; app.io.route( 'messages' , { list : function ( req, res ) { res.json(messages); }, add : function ( req, res ) { var data = req.data; var message = { text : req.param( 'text' ) }; messages.push(message); res.status( 200 ).json(message); }, remove : function ( req, res ) { res.sendStatus( 403 ); } });

Forwarding express routes

Regular express routes can be forwarded to express.oi routes

app.route( '/messages' ) .get( function ( req, res ) { req.io.route( 'messages:list' ); }) .post( function ( req, res ) { req.io.route( 'messages:add' ); }) .delete( function ( req, res ) { req.io.route( 'messages:remove' ); });

More API Examples