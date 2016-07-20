openbase logo
eo

express.oi

by Simon Bartlett
0.0.21 (see all)

Realtime-web library, based on express and socket.io

Popularity

Downloads/wk

400

GitHub Stars

72

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

express.oi

This node.js library seeks to combine express and socket.io into one cohesive library. This project started as a fork of express.io.

Attention!

I've started this project recently - so I may make breaking changes between releases, please check the README for each release for the latest documentation.

Getting started

First install:

npm install express.oi

Then, simply replace this line of code

require('express')

with this line of code

require('express.oi')

Your app should run just the same as before! express.oi is designed to be a superset of express and socket.io.

Usage

Setting up the app
var express = require('express.oi');

var app = express();

app.http().io();

// Pass in your express-session configuration
// Documentation here: https://github.com/expressjs/session#sessionoptions
app.io.session({
  secret: 'express.oi makes me happy',
  resave: false,
  saveUninitialized: true
});

app.listen(3000);
express.oi routes
var messages = [];

app.io.route('messages', {
  // socket.io event: messages:list
  list: function(req, res) {
    res.json(messages);
  },

  // socket.io event: messages:add
  add: function(req, res) {
    // data is accessible from req.data (just like req.body, req.query)
    var data = req.data;

    // Or use req.param(key)
    var message = {
      text: req.param('text')
    };

    messages.push(message);

    res.status(200).json(message);
  },

  // socket.io event: messages:remove
  remove: function(req, res) {
    // Or just send a status code
    res.sendStatus(403);
  }
});
Forwarding express routes

Regular express routes can be forwarded to express.oi routes

app.route('/messages')
  .get(function(req, res) {
    // Forward GET /messages to messages:list
    req.io.route('messages:list');
  })
  .post(function(req, res) {
    // Forward POST /messages to messages:add
    req.io.route('messages:add');
  })
  .delete(function(req, res) {
    // Forward DELETE /messages to messages:add
    req.io.route('messages:remove');
  });
More API Examples
// express.oi routes
app.io.route('examples', {
  example: function(req, res) {

    // Respond to current request
    res.status(200)
       .json({
         message: 'This is my response'
       });

    // You can check if current request is a websocket
    if (req.isSocket) {

      // Emit event to current socket
      req.socket.emit('message', 'this is a test');

      // Emit event to all clients except sender
      req.socket.broadcast.emit('message', 'this is a test');

      // sending to all clients in 'game' room(channel) except sender
      req.socket.broadcast.to('game').emit('message', 'nice game');

      // sending to individual socketid, socketid is like a room
      req.socket.broadcast.to(socketId).emit('message', 'for your eyes only');

    }

    // sending to all clients, including sender
    app.io.emit('message', 'this is a test');

    // sending to all clients in 'game' room/channel, including sender
    app.io.in('game').emit('message', 'cool game');
  }
});

