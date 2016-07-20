This node.js library seeks to combine express and socket.io into one cohesive library. This project started as a fork of express.io.
I've started this project recently - so I may make breaking changes between releases, please check the README for each release for the latest documentation.
First install:
npm install express.oi
Then, simply replace this line of code
require('express')
with this line of code
require('express.oi')
Your app should run just the same as before! express.oi is designed to be a superset of express and socket.io.
var express = require('express.oi');
var app = express();
app.http().io();
// Pass in your express-session configuration
// Documentation here: https://github.com/expressjs/session#sessionoptions
app.io.session({
secret: 'express.oi makes me happy',
resave: false,
saveUninitialized: true
});
app.listen(3000);
var messages = [];
app.io.route('messages', {
// socket.io event: messages:list
list: function(req, res) {
res.json(messages);
},
// socket.io event: messages:add
add: function(req, res) {
// data is accessible from req.data (just like req.body, req.query)
var data = req.data;
// Or use req.param(key)
var message = {
text: req.param('text')
};
messages.push(message);
res.status(200).json(message);
},
// socket.io event: messages:remove
remove: function(req, res) {
// Or just send a status code
res.sendStatus(403);
}
});
Regular express routes can be forwarded to express.oi routes
app.route('/messages')
.get(function(req, res) {
// Forward GET /messages to messages:list
req.io.route('messages:list');
})
.post(function(req, res) {
// Forward POST /messages to messages:add
req.io.route('messages:add');
})
.delete(function(req, res) {
// Forward DELETE /messages to messages:add
req.io.route('messages:remove');
});
// express.oi routes
app.io.route('examples', {
example: function(req, res) {
// Respond to current request
res.status(200)
.json({
message: 'This is my response'
});
// You can check if current request is a websocket
if (req.isSocket) {
// Emit event to current socket
req.socket.emit('message', 'this is a test');
// Emit event to all clients except sender
req.socket.broadcast.emit('message', 'this is a test');
// sending to all clients in 'game' room(channel) except sender
req.socket.broadcast.to('game').emit('message', 'nice game');
// sending to individual socketid, socketid is like a room
req.socket.broadcast.to(socketId).emit('message', 'for your eyes only');
}
// sending to all clients, including sender
app.io.emit('message', 'this is a test');
// sending to all clients in 'game' room/channel, including sender
app.io.in('game').emit('message', 'cool game');
}
});