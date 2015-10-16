X-Hub-Signature Express.js Middleware. A compact way to validate X-Hub requests to ensure they have not been tampered with. Particularly useful for Facebook real-time updates and GitHub web hooks.
Install the middleware with this command:
npm install express-x-hub --save
Then add the middleware to Express.js. It needs to be one of the first and before
bodyParser().
var xhub = require('express-x-hub');
app.use(xhub({ algorithm: 'sha1', secret: XHUB_SECRET_HERE }));
app.use(bodyParser());
app.use(methodOverride());
Where
XHUB_SECRET_HERE is your platform's (facebook, github, etc) secret.
This will add some special sauce to your
req object:
boolean
Is the request X-Hub. Allows you to early reject any messages without XHub content.
var isXHub = req.isXHub;
if(!isXHub) { return this.reject('No X-Hub Signature', req, res); }
req.isXHubValid()
Returns a boolean value. Validates the request body against the X-Hub signature using your secret.
var isValid = req.isXHubValid();
if(!isValid){ return this.reject('Invalid X-Hub Request', req, res); }
If its valid, then the request has not been tampered with and you are safe to process it.
npm test - Run tests.
gulp - Lint and run tests.
Some very simple examples can be found in the
example dir.
Start the server:
node ./example/server.js
Curl in an emulated X-Hub post:
sh ./example/curl_valid.sh
>> { "success": "X-Hub Is Valid" }
sh ./example/curl_invalid.sh
>> { "error": "X-Hub Is Invalid" }
string - required
X-Hub secret that is used to validate the request body against the signed X-HUB signature on the header.
string
Encryption algorithm used to generate the signature. Defaults to
sha1.
string
Limit on the request body size. Defaults to
100kb.
string
Encoding on the raw input stream. Defaults to
utf8.
boolean
Strict demands on the JSON. Defaults to
true.
function
Reviver used during
JSON.parse.