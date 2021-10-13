winston middleware for express.js

Installation

npm install winston express-winston

(supports node >= 6)

#BLM and 5.x breaking changes

The maintainers of this project no longer feel comfortable with the following terms:

whitelist

blacklist

master

Therefore, exposed configuration options, types in this library using those terms are due to be removed in the upcoming 5.x series, including the master branch, you should update your apps and your code accordingly. We've taken immediate action to make main our default branch in Git.

You can track the progress of these changes in #247.

Usage

express-winston provides middlewares for request and error logging of your express.js application. It uses 'whitelists' to select properties from the request and (new in 0.2.x) response objects.

To make use of express-winston, you need to add the following to your application:

In package.json :

{ "dependencies" : { "..." : "..." , "winston" : "^3.0.0" , "express-winston" : "^4.0.4" , "..." : "..." } }

In server.js (or wherever you need it):

var winston = require ( 'winston' ), expressWinston = require ( 'express-winston' );

Request Logging

Use expressWinston.logger(options) to create a middleware to log your HTTP requests.

var router = require ( './my-express-router' ); app.use(expressWinston.logger({ transports : [ new winston.transports.Console() ], format : winston.format.combine( winston.format.colorize(), winston.format.json() ), meta : true , msg : "HTTP {{req.method}} {{req.url}}" , expressFormat : true , colorize : false , ignoreRoute : function ( req, res ) { return false ; } })); app.use(router);

Options

transports: [<WinstonTransport>], // list of all winston transports instances to use. format: [<logform.Format>], // formatting desired for log output. winstonInstance: <WinstonLogger>, // a winston logger instance. If this is provided the transports and formats options are ignored. level: String or function(req, res) { return String; }, // log level to use, the default is "info". Assign a function to dynamically set the level based on request and response, or a string to statically set it always at that level. statusLevels must be false for this setting to be used. msg: String or function, // customize the default logging message. E.g. "{{res.statusCode}} {{req.method}} {{res.responseTime}}ms {{req.url}}", "HTTP {{req.method}} {{req.url}}" or function(req, res) { return `${res.statusCode} - ${req.method}` }, // Warning: while supported, returning mustache style interpolation from an options.msg function has performance and memory implications under load. expressFormat: Boolean, // Use the default Express/morgan request formatting. Enabling this will override any msg if true. Will only output colors when colorize set to true colorize: Boolean, // Color the text and status code, using the Express/morgan color palette (text: gray, status: default green, 3XX cyan, 4XX yellow, 5XX red). meta: Boolean, // control whether you want to log the meta data about the request (default to true). baseMeta: Object, // default meta data to be added to log, this will be merged with the meta data. metaField: String, // if defined, the meta data will be added in this field instead of the meta root object. Defaults to 'meta'. Set to `null` to store metadata at the root of the log entry. requestField: [String] // the property of the metadata to store the request under (default 'req'). Set to null to exclude request from metadata statusLevels: Boolean or Object, // different HTTP status codes caused log messages to be logged at different levels (info/warn/error), the default is false. Use an object to control the levels various status codes are logged at. Using an object for statusLevels overrides any setting of options.level. ignoreRoute: function (req, res) { return false; }, // A function to determine if logging is skipped, defaults to returning false. Called _before_ any later middleware. skip: function(req, res) { return false; }, // A function to determine if logging is skipped, defaults to returning false. Called _after_ response has already been sent. requestFilter: function (req, propName) { return req[propName]; }, // A function to filter/return request values, defaults to returning all values allowed by whitelist. If the function returns undefined, the key/value will not be included in the meta. responseFilter: function (res, propName) { return res[propName]; }, // A function to filter/return response values, defaults to returning all values allowed by whitelist. If the function returns undefined, the key/value will not be included in the meta. requestWhitelist: [String], // Array of request properties to log. Overrides global requestWhitelist for this instance responseWhitelist: [String], // Array of response properties to log. Overrides global responseWhitelist for this instance bodyWhitelist: [String], // Array of body properties to log. Overrides global bodyWhitelist for this instance bodyBlacklist: [String], // Array of body properties to omit from logs. Overrides global bodyBlacklist for this instance ignoredRoutes: [String], // Array of paths to ignore/skip logging. Overrides global ignoredRoutes for this instance dynamicMeta: function(req, res) { return [Object]; } // Extract additional meta data from request or response (typically req.user data if using passport). meta must be true for this function to be activated headerBlacklist: [String], // Array of headers to omit from logs. Applied after any previous filters.

Error Logging

Use expressWinston.errorLogger(options) to create a middleware that log the errors of the pipeline.

var router = require ( './my-express-router' ); app.use(router); app.use(expressWinston.errorLogger({ transports : [ new winston.transports.Console() ], format : winston.format.combine( winston.format.colorize(), winston.format.json() ) }));

The logger needs to be added AFTER the express router ( app.router ) and BEFORE any of your custom error handlers ( express.handler ). Since express-winston will just log the errors and not handle them, you can still use your custom error handler like express.handler , just be sure to put the logger before any of your handlers.

Options

transports: [<WinstonTransport>], // list of all winston transports instances to use. format: [<logform.Format>], // formatting desired for log output winstonInstance: <WinstonLogger>, // a winston logger instance. If this is provided the transports and formats options are ignored. msg: String or function // customize the default logging message. E.g. "{{err.message}} {{res.statusCode}} {{req.method}}" or function(req, res) { return `${res.statusCode} - ${req.method}` } baseMeta: Object, // default meta data to be added to log, this will be merged with the error data. meta: Boolean, // control whether you want to log the meta data about the request (default to true). metaField: String, // if defined, the meta data will be added in this field instead of the meta root object. Defaults to 'meta'. Set to `null` to store metadata at the root of the log entry. requestField: [String] // the property of the metadata to store the request under (default 'req'). Set to null to exclude request from metadata responseField: [String] // the property of the metadata to store the response under (default 'res'). If set to the same as 'requestField', filtered response and request properties will be merged. Set to null to exclude request from metadata requestFilter: function (req, propName) { return req[propName]; } // A function to filter/return request values, defaults to returning all values allowed by whitelist. If the function returns undefined, the key/value will not be included in the meta. requestWhitelist: [String] // Array of request properties to log. Overrides global requestWhitelist for this instance headerBlacklist: [String], // Array of headers to omit from logs. Applied after any previous filters. level: String or function(req, res, err) { return String; }// custom log level for errors (default is 'error'). Assign a function to dynamically set the log level based on request, response, and the exact error. dynamicMeta: function(req, res, err) { return [Object]; } // Extract additional meta data from request or response (typically req.user data if using passport). meta must be true for this function to be activated exceptionToMeta: function(error){return Object; } // Function to format the returned meta information on error log. If not given `winston.exception.getAllInfo` will be used by default blacklistedMetaFields: [String] // fields to blacklist from meta data skip: function(req, res, err) { return false; } // A function to determine if logging is skipped, defaults to returning false.

To use winston's existing transports, set transports to the values (as in key-value) of the winston.default.transports object. This may be done, for example, by using underscorejs: transports: _.values(winston.default.transports) .

Alternatively, if you're using a winston logger instance elsewhere and have already set up levels and transports, pass the instance into expressWinston with the winstonInstance option. The transports option is then ignored.

metaField option

In versions of express-winston prior to 4.0.0, this field functioned differently.

Previously the log entry would always have a "meta" field which would be set to the metadata of the request/error.

If metaField was set, this information would be stored as an object with the given property on the "meta" object of the log entry. This prevented the use case where the metadata should be located at the root of the log entry.

In this version, metaField defaults to "meta" which maintains the prior versions behavior of storing the metadata at a "meta" property of the log entry.

Explicitly setting the metaField to null or "null" causes the metadata to be stored at the root of the log entry.

The metaField option now also supports dot separated and array values to store the metadata at a nested location in the log entry.

Upgrade Note: For those upgrading from a version of `express-winston` prior to 4.0.0 that use the `metaField` property, to keep the same behavior, prepend `meta.` to your current `metaField` configuration. (i.e. 'foo' would become 'meta.foo')

Examples

var express = require ( 'express' ); var expressWinston = require ( 'express-winston' ); var winston = require ( 'winston' ); var app = module .exports = express(); app.use(express.bodyParser()); app.use(express.methodOverride()); var router = express.Router(); router.get( '/error' , function ( req, res, next ) { return next( new Error ( "This is an error and it should be logged to the console" )); }); router.get( '/' , function ( req, res, next ) { res.write( 'This is a normal request, it should be logged to the console too' ); res.end(); }); app.use(expressWinston.logger({ transports : [ new winston.transports.Console() ], format : winston.format.combine( winston.format.colorize(), winston.format.json() ) })); app.use(router); app.use(expressWinston.errorLogger({ transports : [ new winston.transports.Console() ], format : winston.format.combine( winston.format.colorize(), winston.format.json() ) })); app.use(express.errorLogger({ dumpExceptions : true , showStack : true })); app.listen( 3000 , function ( ) { console .log( "express-winston demo listening on port %d in %s mode" , this .address().port, app.settings.env); });

Browse / to see a regular HTTP logging like this:

{ "req" : { "httpVersion" : "1.1" , "headers" : { "host" : "localhost:3000" , "connection" : "keep-alive" , "accept" : "*/*" , "user-agent" : "Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_7_4) AppleWebKit/536.11 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/20.0.1132.57 Safari/536.11" , "accept-encoding" : "gzip,deflate,sdch" , "accept-language" : "en-US,en;q=0.8,es-419;q=0.6,es;q=0.4" , "accept-charset" : "ISO-8859-1,utf-8;q=0.7,*;q=0.3" , "cookie" : "connect.sid=nGspCCSzH1qxwNTWYAoexI23.seE%2B6Whmcwd" }, "url" : "/" , "method" : "GET" , "originalUrl" : "/" , "query" : {} }, "res" : { "statusCode" : 200 }, "responseTime" : 12 , "level" : "info" , "message" : "HTTP GET /favicon.ico" }

Browse /error will show you how express-winston handles and logs the errors in the express pipeline like this:

{ "date" : "Thu Jul 19 2012 23:39:44 GMT-0500 (COT)" , "process" : { "pid" : 35719 , "uid" : 501 , "gid" : 20 , "cwd" : "/Users/thepumpkin/Projects/testExpressWinston" , "execPath" : "/usr/local/bin/node" , "version" : "v0.6.18" , "argv" : [ "node" , "/Users/thepumpkin/Projects/testExpressWinston/app.js" ], "memoryUsage" : { "rss" : 14749696 , "heapTotal" : 7033664 , "heapUsed" : 5213280 } }, "os" : { "loadavg" : [ 1.95068359375 , 1.5166015625 , 1.38671875 ], "uptime" : 498086 }, "trace" : [ ..., { "column" : 3 , "file" : "Object].log (/Users/thepumpkin/Projects/testExpressWinston/node_modules/winston/lib/winston/transports/console.js" , "function" : "[object" , "line" : 87 , "method" : null , "native" : false } ], "stack" : [ "Error: This is an error and it should be logged to the console" , " at /Users/thepumpkin/Projects/testExpressWinston/app.js:39:15" , " at callbacks (/Users/thepumpkin/Projects/testExpressWinston/node_modules/express/lib/router/index.js:272:11)" , " at param (/Users/thepumpkin/Projects/testExpressWinston/node_modules/express/lib/router/index.js:246:11)" , " at pass (/Users/thepumpkin/Projects/testExpressWinston/node_modules/express/lib/router/index.js:253:5)" , " at Router._dispatch (/Users/thepumpkin/Projects/testExpressWinston/node_modules/express/lib/router/index.js:280:4)" , " at Object.handle (/Users/thepumpkin/Projects/testExpressWinston/node_modules/express/lib/router/index.js:45:10)" , " at next (/Users/thepumpkin/Projects/testExpressWinston/node_modules/express/node_modules/connect/lib/http.js:204:15)" , " at done (/Users/thepumpkin/Dropbox/Projects/express-winston/index.js:91:14)" , " at /Users/thepumpkin/Dropbox/Projects/express-winston/node_modules/async/lib/async.js:94:25" , " at [object Object].log (/Users/thepumpkin/Projects/testExpressWinston/node_modules/winston/lib/winston/transports/console.js:87:3)" ], "req" : { "httpVersion" : "1.1" , "headers" : { "host" : "localhost:3000" , "connection" : "keep-alive" , "cache-control" : "max-age=0" , "user-agent" : "Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_7_4) AppleWebKit/536.11 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/20.0.1132.57 Safari/536.11" , "accept" : "text/html,application/xhtml+xml,application/xml;q=0.9,*/*;q=0.8" , "accept-encoding" : "gzip,deflate,sdch" , "accept-language" : "en-US,en;q=0.8,es-419;q=0.6,es;q=0.4" , "accept-charset" : "ISO-8859-1,utf-8;q=0.7,*;q=0.3" , "cookie" : "connect.sid=nGspCCSzH1qxwNTWYAoexI23.seE%2B6WhmcwdzFEjqhMDuIIl3mAUY7dT4vn%2BkWvRPhZc" }, "url" : "/error" , "method" : "GET" , "originalUrl" : "/error" , "query" : {} }, "level" : "error" , "message" : "middlewareError" }

StackDriver/Google Cloud Logging

If using this library with @google-cloud/logging-winston , use the following configuration to properly store httpRequest information.

See https://cloud.google.com/logging/docs/reference/v2/rest/v2/LogEntry

var express = require ( 'express' ); var expressWinston = require ( 'express-winston' ); var LoggingWinston = require ( '@google-cloud/logging-winston' ).LoggingWinston; const app = express() app.use(expressWinston.logger({ transports : [ new LoggingWinston({})], metaField : null , responseField : null , requestWhitelist : [ 'headers' , 'query' ], responseWhitelist : [ 'body' ], dynamicMeta : ( req, res ) => { const httpRequest = {} const meta = {} if (req) { meta.httpRequest = httpRequest httpRequest.requestMethod = req.method httpRequest.requestUrl = ` ${req.protocol} :// ${req.get( 'host' )} ${req.originalUrl} ` httpRequest.protocol = `HTTP/ ${req.httpVersion} ` httpRequest.remoteIp = req.ip.indexOf( ':' ) >= 0 ? req.ip.substring(req.ip.lastIndexOf( ':' ) + 1 ) : req.ip httpRequest.requestSize = req.socket.bytesRead httpRequest.userAgent = req.get( 'User-Agent' ) httpRequest.referrer = req.get( 'Referrer' ) } if (res) { meta.httpRequest = httpRequest httpRequest.status = res.statusCode httpRequest.latency = { seconds : Math .floor(res.responseTime / 1000 ), nanos : ( res.responseTime % 1000 ) * 1000000 } if (res.body) { if ( typeof res.body === 'object' ) { httpRequest.responseSize = JSON .stringify(res.body).length } else if ( typeof res.body === 'string' ) { httpRequest.responseSize = res.body.length } } } return meta } }));

Global Whitelists and Blacklists

Express-winston exposes three whitelists that control which properties of the request , body , and response are logged:

requestWhitelist

bodyWhitelist , bodyBlacklist

, responseWhitelist

For example, requestWhitelist defaults to:

[ 'url' , 'headers' , 'method' , 'httpVersion' , 'originalUrl' , 'query' ];

Only those properties of the request object will be logged. Set or modify the whitelist as necessary.

For example, to include the session property (the session data), add the following during logger setup:

expressWinston .requestWhitelist .push ( 'session' );

The blacklisting excludes certain properties and keeps all others. If both bodyWhitelist and bodyBlacklist are set the properties excluded by the blacklist are not included even if they are listed in the whitelist!

Example:

expressWinston .bodyBlacklist .push ( 'secretid' , 'secretproperty' );

Note that you can log the whole request and/or response body:

expressWinston .requestWhitelist .push ( 'body' ); expressWinston .responseWhitelist .push ( 'body' );

Nested Whitelists

requestWhitelist and responseWhitelist also support nested whitelist values, allowing access to parts of an object.

For example, using the following during logger setup:

expressWinston .responseWhitelist .push ( 'body.important.value' );

A response that looks like this :

{ body : { important: { value: 5 }, notImportant : { value : 7 } }, other : { value : 3 } }

Would only log the following value :

{ body : { important: { value: 5 } } }

Route-Specific Whitelists and Blacklists

New in version 0.2.x is the ability to add whitelist elements in a route. express-winston adds a _routeWhitelists object to the req uest, containing .body , .req and .res properties, to which you can set an array of 'whitelist' parameters to include in the log, specific to the route in question:

router.post( '/user/register' , function ( req, res, next ) { req._routeWhitelists.body = [ 'username' , 'email' , 'age' ]; req._routeWhitelists.res = [ '_headers' ]; });

Post to /user/register would give you something like the following:

{ "req" : { "httpVersion" : "1.1" , "headers" : { "host" : "localhost:3000" , "connection" : "keep-alive" , "accept" : "*/*" , "user-agent" : "Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_7_4) AppleWebKit/536.11 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/20.0.1132.57 Safari/536.11" , "accept-encoding" : "gzip,deflate,sdch" , "accept-language" : "en-US,en;q=0.8,es-419;q=0.6,es;q=0.4" , "accept-charset" : "ISO-8859-1,utf-8;q=0.7,*;q=0.3" , "cookie" : "connect.sid=nGspCCSzH1qxwNTWYAoexI23.seE%2B6Whmcwd" }, "url" : "/" , "method" : "GET" , "originalUrl" : "/" , "query" : {}, "body" : { "username" : "foo" , "email" : "foo@bar.com" , "age" : "72" } }, "res" : { "statusCode" : 200 }, "responseTime" : 12 , "level" : "info" , "message" : "HTTP GET /favicon.ico" }

Blacklisting supports only the body property.

router.post( '/user/register' , function ( req, res, next ) { req._routeWhitelists.body = [ 'username' , 'email' , 'age' ]; req._routeBlacklists.body = [ 'username' , 'password' , 'confirm-password' , 'top-secret' ]; req._routeWhitelists.res = [ '_headers' ]; });

If both req._routeWhitelists.body and req._routeBlacklists.body are set the result will be the white listed properties excluding any black listed ones. In the above example, only 'email' and 'age' would be included.

Custom Status Levels

If you set statusLevels to true express-winston will log sub 400 responses at info level, sub 500 responses as warnings and 500+ responses as errors. To change these levels specify an object as follows

"statusLevels" : { "success" : "debug" , "warn" : "debug" , "error" : "info" }

Dynamic Status Levels

If you set statusLevels to false and assign a function to level, you can customize the log level for any scenario.

statusLevels: false level : function ( req, res ) { var level = "" ; if (res.statusCode >= 100 ) { level = "info" ; } if (res.statusCode >= 400 ) { level = "warn" ; } if (res.statusCode >= 500 ) { level = "error" ; } if (res.statusCode == 401 || res.statusCode == 403 ) { level = "critical" ; } if (req.path === "/v1" && level === "info" ) { level = "warn" ; } return level; }

Dynamic meta data from request or response

If you set dynamicMeta function you can extract additional meta data fields from request or response objects. The function can be used to either select relevant elements in request or response body without logging them as a whole or to extract runtime data like the user making the request. The example below logs the user name and role as assigned by the passport authentication middleware.

meta: true , dynamicMeta : function ( req, res ) { return { user : req.user ? req.user.username : null , role : req.user ? req.user.role : null , ... } }

Tests

Run the basic Mocha tests:

npm test

View the coverage report:

npx http-server coverage/lcov-report

