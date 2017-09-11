openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ewa

express-webpack-assets

by Kenneth Auchenberg
0.1.0 (see all)

Express middleware to load hashed webpack assets

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.9K

GitHub Stars

39

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

express-webpack-asset

js-standard-style

Middleware to load hashed webpack assets, in combination with https://github.com/kossnocorp/assets-webpack-plugin

Configuration

Example webpack config:

var SaveHashes = require('assets-webpack-plugin');

plugins: [
  new SaveHashes({path: path.join(__dirname, 'config')})
],
entry: './main.js',

output: {
  path: path.join(__dirname, '.tmp', 'public', 'app'),
  filename: "bundle-[name]-[hash].js",
  publicPath: "/app/"
},

Express config:

var webpackAssets = require('express-webpack-assets');
app.use(webpackAssets('./config/webpack-assets.json', {
    devMode: true/false
}));

Express-webpack-asset can also support you with multiple json files. For that case you need to pass a path of your assets json files, example of usage:

var webpackAssets = require('express-webpack-assets');
app.use(webpackAssets('./config', {
    devMode: true/false
}));

Please bear in mind that result of extend will override the object properties with equal names w.r.t. order returned by Nodejs.fs.readDir.

Options

{
    devMode: boolean // Enables development mode which disables caching of the manifest, which is useful when the manifest changes rapidly
}

Usage

Example webpack-assets.json (taken from the README in the assets-webpack-plugin project):

{
    "one": {
        "js": "/js/one_2bb80372ebe8047a68d4.bundle.js"
    },
    "two": {
        "js": "/js/two_2bb80372ebe8047a68d4.bundle.js"
    }
}

Two ways of linking in assets. Examples shown linking 'one' asset using express EJS view snippets.

<script src="<%= webpack_asset('one', 'js') %>"></script>


<script src="<%= webpack_asset('one').js %>"></script>

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial