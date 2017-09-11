Middleware to load hashed webpack assets, in combination with https://github.com/kossnocorp/assets-webpack-plugin

Configuration

Example webpack config:

var SaveHashes = require ( 'assets-webpack-plugin' ); plugins: [ new SaveHashes({ path : path.join(__dirname, 'config' )}) ], entry : './main.js' , output : { path : path.join(__dirname, '.tmp' , 'public' , 'app' ), filename : "bundle-[name]-[hash].js" , publicPath : "/app/" },

Express config:

var webpackAssets = require ( 'express-webpack-assets' ); app.use(webpackAssets( './config/webpack-assets.json' , { devMode : true / false }));

Express-webpack-asset can also support you with multiple json files. For that case you need to pass a path of your assets json files, example of usage:

var webpackAssets = require ( 'express-webpack-assets' ); app.use(webpackAssets( './config' , { devMode : true / false }));

Please bear in mind that result of extend will override the object properties with equal names w.r.t. order returned by Nodejs.fs.readDir.

Options

{ devMode : boolean }

Usage

Example webpack-assets.json (taken from the README in the assets-webpack-plugin project):

{ "one" : { "js" : "/js/one_2bb80372ebe8047a68d4.bundle.js" }, "two" : { "js" : "/js/two_2bb80372ebe8047a68d4.bundle.js" } }

Two ways of linking in assets. Examples shown linking 'one' asset using express EJS view snippets.

< script src = "<%= webpack_asset('one', 'js') %>" > </ script >