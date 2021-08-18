A Simple way of using Server Side rendered Vue.js 2.0+ natively in Express using streams
If you want to use vue.js and setup a large scale web application that is server side rendered, using Node+Express, but you want to use all the fantastic tools given to you by Vue.js. Then this is the library for you.
The idea is simple use Node+Express for your Controller and Models, and Vue.js for your Views.. you can have a secure server side rendered website without all the hassle. Your Controller will pass in the data to your View through
res.renderVue('view', {data}, [{vueOptions}]).
$ npm install --save express-vue
Requires Node V6 or greater, and Vue 2.0 or greater. (Latest Vue.js is included in this project)
If using ES module statments like
export default {}
//or
import foo from "foo";
Or any other ES features you will need to also install
babel-core and
babel-preset-env.
npm i -D babel-core babel-preset-env
Then place a
.babelrc file in your root. here's an example targeting last two versions
{
"presets": [
["env", {
"targets": {
"browsers": ["last 2 versions"]
}
}]
]
}
An example / starter can be found here
This is the minimum required setup.
If you don't provide a
vueVersion it will use the latest one when the project was published.
If there is no
rootPath it will assume the root is the parent directory of
node_modules.
var expressVue = require("express-vue");
var app = express();
//pass your app through express-vue here
//expressVueOptions is optional and explained later in the docs
//this is a promise, so you can either await it or do this.
expressVue.use(app, expressVueOptions).then(() => {
//the rest of your express routes.
});
In your route, assuming you have a main.vue
router.get('/', (req, res, next) => {
const data: {
otherData: 'Something Else'
};
req.vueOptions: {
head: {
title: 'Page Title',
metas: [
{ property:'og:title', content: 'Page Title'},
{ name:'twitter:title', content: 'Page Title'},
]
}
}
res.renderVue('main.vue', data, req.vueOptions);
})
To use Data binding into the vue files you need to pass data in through the
data object as above.
express-vue will automatically add anything you put here to the root element of your Vue components.
You do not need to have anything in data in your .vue file, but if you did what you put in res.render
will overwrite it.
|key
|type
|description
|required?
|default value
|rootPath
|string
|this is the path the library will use as the base for all lookups
|optional
|the directory that your
../node_modules lives in
|vueVersion
|string or object
|this is where you specify which version of vue.js's library to use from the CDN
|optional
|the latest version as of publishing this
|layout
|Object
|this is the object for customzing the html, body, and template tags
|optional
|has default value which is in the example below
|vue
|Object
|this is the global config for vue for example you can set a global title, or a script tag in your head block everything here is global
|optional
|no default value
|data
|Object
|this is the global data object, this will be merged in to your .vue file's data block on every route, you can override this per route.
|optional
|no default value
Here's an example, with the default layout config included for you to see...
const vueOptions = {
rootPath: path.join(__dirname, '../example/views'),
head: {
title: 'Hello this is a global title',
scripts: [
{ src: 'https://example.com/script.js' },
],
styles: [
{ style: '/assets/rendered/style.css' }
]
},
data: {
foo: true,
bar: 'yes',
qux: {
id: 123,
baz: 'anything you wish, you can have any kind of object in the data object, it will be global and on every route'
}
}
};
expressVue.use(app, vueOptions);
When including components/mixins/etc the directory it looks is going to be relative to the file you're working in currently.
assuming the below is running in a folder with a subdirectory
components and a directory
mixins in a parent, it would look like this.
when importing .vue files and .js files from node modules you can just import them the normal way you import a module.
<script>
import messageComp from './components/message-comp.vue';
import users from './components/users.vue';
import exampleMixin from '../mixins/exampleMixin';
import externalComponent from 'foo/bar/external.vue';
export default {
mixins: [exampleMixin],
data: function () {
return {
}
},
components: {
messageComp,
users,
externalComponent
}
}
</script>
Please use regular CSS for now, SCSS/LESS/etc are compiled languages, and this is a runtime library for now. In the future I will be creating build tools to handle compiling the .vue files into .js files so that it runs faster, and more efficient at runtime. But for dev mode, it will compile everything at runtime, so you can edit and preview faster.
<style>
.test {
border: 2px;
}
.test a {
color: #FFF;
}
</style>
You can now use Mixins, lets say you have an file called
exampleMixin.js and it looks like this:
examplemixin.js
module.exports {
methods: {
hello: function () {
console.log('Hello');
}
}
}
In your route you would declare it by placing
mixins: [exampleMixin] in your vue object.
<script>
import exampleMixin from '../mixins/exampleMixin';
export default {
mixins: [exampleMixin],
data: function () {
return {
}
}
}
</script>
You can now use this in your .Vue file, like so
<button @click="hello()">Click me and look at console logs</button>
This library takes the wonderful inspiration from vue-head and adapts it to
work here. Just add a
meta array into your
head object, with support for both
content and
property types.
(Note we don't support shorthand here, and no support for google+ just yet, that will come soon).
const vueOptions = {
head: {
title: 'It will be a pleasure',
// Meta tags
metas: [
{ name: 'application-name', content: 'Name of my application' },
{ name: 'description', content: 'A description of the page', id: 'desc' } // id to replace intead of create element
// ...
// Twitter
{ name: 'twitter:title', content: 'Content Title' },
// ...
// Facebook / Open Graph
{ property: 'fb:app_id', content: '123456789' },
{ property: 'og:title', content: 'Content Title' },
// ...
// Rel
{ rel: 'icon', type: 'image/png', href: '/assets/favicons/favicon-32x32.png', sizes: '32x32' }
// Generic rel for things like icons and stuff
],
// Scripts
scripts:[
{ src: '/assets/scripts/hammer.min.js' },
{ src: '/assets/scripts/vue-touch.min.js', charset: 'utf-8' },
// Note with Scripts [charset] is optional defaults to utf-8
// ...
],
// Styles
styles: [
{ style: '/assets/rendered/style.css' }
{ style: '/assets/rendered/style.css', type: 'text/css' }
// Note with Styles, [type] is optional...
// ...
],
}
}
expressVue.use(app, vueOptions);
This also supports Google Structured data https://developers.google.com/search/docs/guides/intro-structured-data
const vueOptions = {
head: {
title: 'It will be a pleasure',
structuredData: {
"@context": "http://schema.org",
"@type": "Organization",
"url": "http://www.your-company-site.com",
"contactPoint": [{
"@type": "ContactPoint",
"telephone": "+1-401-555-1212",
"contactType": "customer service"
}]
}
}
}
If you want to have a custom layout you can, here is the default layout, each part is overridable.
const vueOptions = {
//...
template: {
html: {
start: '<!DOCTYPE html><html>',
end: '</html>'
},
body: {
start: '<body>',
end: '</body>'
}
template: {
start: '<div id="app">',
end: '</div>'
}
}
//...
};
expressVue.use(app, vueOptions);
To use the amazing Vue.js DevTools please set the environment variable
VUE_DEV=truethis will also trigger the development version of vue to be included in the head.
Caching is now enabled by default, in dev mode hopefuly you're using something like nodemon/gulp/grunt etc, which restarts the server on file change.. otherwise you will need to stop and restart the server if you change your files.. which is normal.
Typescript declarations are published on NPM, so you don’t need external tools like Typings, as declarations are automatically imported with express-vue. That means all you need is a simple:
import expressVue = require('express-vue');
This is middleware now so support for sails should just work as middleware.
rootPath to
pagesPath
vueVersion
webpack
vue-loader and
css-loader
.babelrc if you have one
@babel versions
@babel/core @babel/preset-env @babel/preset-es2015
expressvue.config.js
expressVue.use(expressApp); this is a async function, so please either await it or use it in a promise.
vue-pronto which uses
Vueify
req.vueOptions as a global.
vueOptions.head instead of
vueOptions.vue.head
res.renderVue the filename requires an extention now.
Express-vue-renderer got too heavy, the architecture became too messy, and it was slow. It needed to get thrown out. Enter vue-pronto it uses vueify under the hood, and is much more modular. this will be much easier going forward to maintain.
There's been some big changes to this object, so before it would look like this
const vueOptions = {
vue: {
head: {
meta: [
{ script: 'https://unpkg.com/vue@2.4.2/dist/vue.js'},
{ name: 'application-name', content: 'Name of my application' },
{ name: 'description', content: 'A description of the page', id: 'desc' },
{ style: '/assets/style.css' }
]
}
}
};
VUE_DEV.
const vueOptions = {
vueOptions: "2.4.2",
head: {
metas: [
{ name: 'application-name', content: 'Name of my application' },
{ name: 'description', content: 'A description of the page', id: 'desc' },
],
styles: [
{ style: '/assets/style.css' }
]
}
};
Routes before were relative to the
rootPath... now that is gone... routes for requires are relative to the file you are currently in.
Also
node_module paths are working for both .js and .vue includes
res.renderVue Changes
res.renderVue now requires an extension for the file you're using in the route.
foo/bar now
foo/bar.vue
Global
req.vueOptions. this is super handy for passing options around between middleware.
vue-pronto which uses Vueify
res.renderVue the filename requires an extention now.
Apache-2.0 © Daniel Cherubini