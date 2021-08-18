A Simple way of using Server Side rendered Vue.js 2.0+ natively in Express using streams

If you want to use vue.js and setup a large scale web application that is server side rendered, using Node+Express, but you want to use all the fantastic tools given to you by Vue.js. Then this is the library for you.

The idea is simple use Node+Express for your Controller and Models, and Vue.js for your Views.. you can have a secure server side rendered website without all the hassle. Your Controller will pass in the data to your View through

res.renderVue('view', {data}, [{vueOptions}]) .

Table of Contents

Installation

$ npm install --save express-vue

Requirements

Requires Node V6 or greater, and Vue 2.0 or greater. (Latest Vue.js is included in this project)

ES Modules

If using ES module statments like

export default {} import foo from "foo" ;

Or any other ES features you will need to also install babel-core and babel-preset-env .

npm i -D babel-core babel-preset-env

Then place a .babelrc file in your root. here's an example targeting last two versions

{ "presets" : [ [ "env" , { "targets" : { "browsers" : [ "last 2 versions" ] } }] ] }

Example / Starter

An example / starter can be found here

Usage

This is the minimum required setup. If you don't provide a vueVersion it will use the latest one when the project was published. If there is no rootPath it will assume the root is the parent directory of node_modules .

var expressVue = require ( "express-vue" ); var app = express(); expressVue.use(app, expressVueOptions).then( () => { });

In your route, assuming you have a main.vue

router.get( '/' , (req, res, next) => { const data: { otherData : 'Something Else' }; req.vueOptions: { head : { title : 'Page Title' , metas : [ { property : 'og:title' , content : 'Page Title' }, { name : 'twitter:title' , content : 'Page Title' }, ] } } res.renderVue( 'main.vue' , data, req.vueOptions); })

To use Data binding into the vue files you need to pass data in through the data object as above. express-vue will automatically add anything you put here to the root element of your Vue components. You do not need to have anything in data in your .vue file, but if you did what you put in res.render will overwrite it.

Remember to always write your data objects in your .vue files as functions!

Options

key type description required? default value rootPath string this is the path the library will use as the base for all lookups optional the directory that your ../node_modules lives in vueVersion string or object this is where you specify which version of vue.js's library to use from the CDN optional the latest version as of publishing this layout Object this is the object for customzing the html, body, and template tags optional has default value which is in the example below vue Object this is the global config for vue for example you can set a global title, or a script tag in your head block everything here is global optional no default value data Object this is the global data object, this will be merged in to your .vue file's data block on every route, you can override this per route. optional no default value

Here's an example, with the default layout config included for you to see...

const vueOptions = { rootPath : path.join(__dirname, '../example/views' ), head : { title : 'Hello this is a global title' , scripts : [ { src : 'https://example.com/script.js' }, ], styles : [ { style : '/assets/rendered/style.css' } ] }, data : { foo : true , bar : 'yes' , qux : { id : 123 , baz : 'anything you wish, you can have any kind of object in the data object, it will be global and on every route' } } }; expressVue.use(app, vueOptions);

Components / Mixins / Etc

NOTE: Components and Mixins need to be OUTSIDE of the Pages Root folder.

When including components/mixins/etc the directory it looks is going to be relative to the file you're working in currently. assuming the below is running in a folder with a subdirectory components and a directory mixins in a parent, it would look like this. when importing .vue files and .js files from node modules you can just import them the normal way you import a module.

< script > import messageComp from './components/message-comp.vue' ; import users from './components/users.vue' ; import exampleMixin from '../mixins/exampleMixin' ; import externalComponent from 'foo/bar/external.vue' ; export default { mixins : [exampleMixin], data : function ( ) { return { } }, components : { messageComp, users, externalComponent } } </ script >

CSS inside components/views

Please use regular CSS for now, SCSS/LESS/etc are compiled languages, and this is a runtime library for now. In the future I will be creating build tools to handle compiling the .vue files into .js files so that it runs faster, and more efficient at runtime. But for dev mode, it will compile everything at runtime, so you can edit and preview faster.

< style > .test { border : 2px ; } .test a { color : #FFF ; } </ style >

Mixins

You can now use Mixins, lets say you have an file called exampleMixin.js and it looks like this:

examplemixin.js

module .exports { methods : { hello : function ( ) { console .log( 'Hello' ); } } }

In your route you would declare it by placing mixins: [exampleMixin] in your vue object.

< script > import exampleMixin from '../mixins/exampleMixin' ; export default { mixins : [exampleMixin], data : function ( ) { return { } } } </ script >

You can now use this in your .Vue file, like so

< button @ click = "hello()" > Click me and look at console logs </ button >

This library takes the wonderful inspiration from vue-head and adapts it to work here. Just add a meta array into your head object, with support for both content and property types. (Note we don't support shorthand here, and no support for google+ just yet, that will come soon).

const vueOptions = { head : { title : 'It will be a pleasure' , metas : [ { name : 'application-name' , content : 'Name of my application' }, { name : 'description' , content : 'A description of the page' , id : 'desc' } { name : 'twitter:title' , content : 'Content Title' }, { property : 'fb:app_id' , content : '123456789' }, { property : 'og:title' , content : 'Content Title' }, { rel : 'icon' , type : 'image/png' , href : '/assets/favicons/favicon-32x32.png' , sizes : '32x32' } ], scripts :[ { src : '/assets/scripts/hammer.min.js' }, { src : '/assets/scripts/vue-touch.min.js' , charset : 'utf-8' }, ], styles : [ { style : '/assets/rendered/style.css' } { style : '/assets/rendered/style.css' , type : 'text/css' } ], } } expressVue.use(app, vueOptions);

Structured Data

This also supports Google Structured data https://developers.google.com/search/docs/guides/intro-structured-data

const vueOptions = { head : { title : 'It will be a pleasure' , structuredData : { "@context" : "http://schema.org" , "@type" : "Organization" , "url" : "http://www.your-company-site.com" , "contactPoint" : [{ "@type" : "ContactPoint" , "telephone" : "+1-401-555-1212" , "contactType" : "customer service" }] } } }

Template

If you want to have a custom layout you can, here is the default layout, each part is overridable.

const vueOptions = { template : { html : { start : '<!DOCTYPE html><html>' , end : '</html>' }, body : { start : '<body>' , end : '</body>' } template : { start : '<div id="app">' , end : '</div>' } } }; expressVue.use(app, vueOptions);

To use the amazing Vue.js DevTools please set the environment variable VUE_DEV=true this will also trigger the development version of vue to be included in the head.

Caching

Caching is now enabled by default, in dev mode hopefuly you're using something like nodemon/gulp/grunt etc, which restarts the server on file change.. otherwise you will need to stop and restart the server if you change your files.. which is normal.

Typescript support

Typescript declarations are published on NPM, so you don’t need external tools like Typings, as declarations are automatically imported with express-vue. That means all you need is a simple:

import expressVue = require ( 'express-vue' );

Sailsjs Support

This is middleware now so support for sails should just work as middleware.

Migration to Webpack Renderer

change rootPath to pagesPath

to remove vueVersion

install webpack vue-loader and css-loader

and remove .babelrc if you have one

if you have one if you're using regular babel packages switch to the @babel versions @babel/core @babel/preset-env @babel/preset-es2015

versions remove vuejs

move your expressVue options into a file on the root of your directory (same level as node_modules) and call it expressvue.config.js

Use the new init syntax expressVue.use(expressApp); this is a async function, so please either await it or use it in a promise.

V5 Migration

Migration to Vue-Pronto

Express-vue-renderer got too heavy, the architecture became too messy, and it was slow. It needed to get thrown out. Enter vue-pronto it uses vueify under the hood, and is much more modular. this will be much easier going forward to maintain.

Changes to the Vue Options Object

There's been some big changes to this object, so before it would look like this

const vueOptions = { vue : { head : { meta : [ { script : 'https://unpkg.com/vue@2.4.2/dist/vue.js' }, { name : 'application-name' , content : 'Name of my application' }, { name : 'description' , content : 'A description of the page' , id : 'desc' }, { style : '/assets/style.css' } ] } } };

Now its different ..

We have automated getting vueJS from the CDN for you, and which version (dev/prod) it should use based on the environment variable VUE_DEV .

. We also broke up the meta object, into metas, scripts, and styles arrays. scripts now have scriptSrc which is a string including the

The parent vue object that wraps the head object was unneeded and removed. here's the same as above but newer

const vueOptions = { vueOptions : "2.4.2" , head : { metas : [ { name : 'application-name' , content : 'Name of my application' }, { name : 'description' , content : 'A description of the page' , id : 'desc' }, ], styles : [ { style : '/assets/style.css' } ] } };

Vue File changes

Routes before were relative to the rootPath ... now that is gone... routes for requires are relative to the file you are currently in. Also node_module paths are working for both .js and .vue includes

Remember to look at this if you're getting errors!

res.renderVue Changes

res.renderVue now requires an extension for the file you're using in the route. foo/bar now foo/bar.vue

New

Global req.vueOptions . this is super handy for passing options around between middleware.

Changelog

V5

V4

v4 was a complete re-write.. migrating from v3 to v4 will break everything.

No longer is res.render used, its now res.renderVue

Now replies with streams instead of a single sync call

massive performance increase

import vue components in your vue files!

lots of other changes

V3

v3 has seriously changed the object you pass into the vue file.. so please if migrating from an earlier version (and you should). Take the time to look at the new object. Sorry for the breaking change, but I'm only one person.

License

Apache-2.0 © Daniel Cherubini