Readme

express-validator

npm version Build Status Dependency Status Coverage Status

An express.js middleware for validator.

Installation

npm install express-validator

Also make sure that you have Node.js 8 or newer in order to use it.

Documentation

Please refer to the documentation website on https://express-validator.github.io.

Changelog

Check the GitHub Releases page.

License

MIT License

100
Vishal Kumar34 Ratings43 Reviews
I'm a software engineer by morning, an aspiring entrepreneur by evening, and a blogger by night. I love to gather attention and help others. Want to be Immortal
January 4, 2021
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant

I used this package recently in one of my company projects. Its a great package as it enables us to use it as we'll use middleware in Express framework of NodeJs. We can place right before our application logic and if it finds that the input is not as per format, then it'll throw an error, which will be cached by Express and sent to its error handler route. It has great documentation because of which it was easy for me to switch from Joi to this.

0
Abhijith Vijayan~/ India / Kerala91 Ratings78 Reviews
npx abhijithvijayan
7 months ago
Great Documentation
Performant
Easy to Use

For API routes I use express-validator to validate request body and query params. This is very much a useful package when working on large scale APIs. The built-in validation methods like isEmail() is very much useful when working with forms on the client side. I recommend everybody use this package to secure API endpoints and to avoid crashing stuffs.

0
Vibhu GautamBokaro Steel City47 Ratings47 Reviews
MERN Stack Developer, Competitive Coder, Language - C , C++ , Java , JavaScript
9 months ago
Easy to Use
Great Documentation

It is a middleware predominantly use for form-validation. Whenever user does not complete the form or enter incorrect credentials it will validate to show us the error. It contains varieties of methods such as isEmail() , isLength() which I mostly used in a Signup form. I haven't came across any bugs yet, so I will definitely recommended.

0
mohit990550 Ratings59 Reviews
5 months ago

I used this package professionally in my current working project . This middleware is basically used for form-validation . This package contains a varieties of different methods for form validations and on incorrect entry it shows the error message to the users . It is very simple to use and my experience so far is good . Recommended

0
Charles821153 Ratings47 Reviews
5 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant

I use this library to prevent attacks on my API endpoints from unintended payloads. It also allows me to validate the incoming payloads to my server so that I can check if specific fields are present so that they are not null. It helps me in checking errors in my payloads which provide me to give the best outcome of my application.

0

Tutorials

Express Validator Tutorial
auth0.com3 years agoExpress Validator TutorialLearn how to use Express Validator, a set of middleware functions, to perform server-side validation on user data.
How to Validate Data using express-validator Module in Node.js ? - GeeksforGeeks
www.geeksforgeeks.org9 months agoHow to Validate Data using express-validator Module in Node.js ? - GeeksforGeeksA computer science portal for geeks. It contains well written, well thought and well explained computer science and programming articles, quizzes and practice/competitive programming/company interview Questions.
Form Data Validation in Node.js with express-validator
stackabuse.com1 year agoForm Data Validation in Node.js with express-validatorIn this tutorial, we’ll cover how to perform form data validation in Node.js with express-validator, a wrapper for the popular Validator.js library, with examples.
express-validator examples - CodeSandbox
codesandbox.ioexpress-validator examples - CodeSandboxLearn how to use express-validator by viewing and forking express-validator example apps on CodeSandbox
Express Validator Tutorial with Input Validation Examples
www.positronx.io14 days agoExpress Validator Tutorial with Input Validation ExamplesHow to tactfully implement server-side input validation in name, email and confirm password in Node/Express API.