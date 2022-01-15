Vishal Kumar ● 34 Rating s ● 43 Review s ● I'm a software engineer by morning, an aspiring entrepreneur by evening, and a blogger by night. I love to gather attention and help others. Want to be Immortal January 4, 2021 Great Documentation Easy to Use Performant I used this package recently in one of my company projects. Its a great package as it enables us to use it as we'll use middleware in Express framework of NodeJs. We can place right before our application logic and if it finds that the input is not as per format, then it'll throw an error, which will be cached by Express and sent to its error handler route. It has great documentation because of which it was easy for me to switch from Joi to this. 0

Abhijith Vijayan ● ~/ India / Kerala ● 91 Rating s ● 78 Review s ● npx abhijithvijayan 7 months ago Great Documentation Performant Easy to Use For API routes I use express-validator to validate request body and query params. This is very much a useful package when working on large scale APIs. The built-in validation methods like isEmail() is very much useful when working with forms on the client side. I recommend everybody use this package to secure API endpoints and to avoid crashing stuffs. 0

Vibhu Gautam ● Bokaro Steel City ● 47 Rating s ● 47 Review s ● MERN Stack Developer, Competitive Coder, Language - C , C++ , Java , JavaScript 9 months ago Easy to Use Great Documentation It is a middleware predominantly use for form-validation. Whenever user does not complete the form or enter incorrect credentials it will validate to show us the error. It contains varieties of methods such as isEmail() , isLength() which I mostly used in a Signup form. I haven't came across any bugs yet, so I will definitely recommended. 0

mohit9905 ● 50 Rating s ● 59 Review s ● 5 months ago I used this package professionally in my current working project . This middleware is basically used for form-validation . This package contains a varieties of different methods for form validations and on incorrect entry it shows the error message to the users . It is very simple to use and my experience so far is good . Recommended 0