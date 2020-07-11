Fast Middleware exposing user-agent for NodeJS

express-useragent is a simple NodeJS/ExpressJS user-agent middleware exposing user-agent details to your application and views.

Installation

Installation is done using the Node Package Manager (npm). If you don't have npm installed on your system you can download it from npmjs.org To install express-useragent:

$ npm install express-useragent --save

Usage overview

Simple Node App

var http = require ( 'http' ) , useragent = require ( 'express-useragent' ); var srv = http.createServer( function ( req, res ) { var source = req.headers[ 'user-agent' ], ua = useragent.parse(source); res.writeHead( 200 , { 'Content-Type' : 'text/plain' }); res.end( JSON .stringify(ua)); }); srv.listen( 3000 );

is permanently included

manual setup in project config/middleware.js

var useragent = require ( 'express-useragent' ); module .exports = function ( app, express ) { app.use( function ( ) { app.use(useragent.express()); }); };

var express = require ( 'express' ); var app = express(); var useragent = require ( 'express-useragent' ); app.use(useragent.express()); app.get( '/' , function ( req, res ) { res.send(req.useragent); }); app.listen( 3000 );

module provides details such as the following:

{ "isMobile" : false , "isDesktop" : true , "isBot" : false , ..... "browser" : "Chrome" , "version" : "17.0.963.79" , "os" : "Windows 7" , "platform" : "Microsoft Windows" , "source" : "Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 6.1; WOW64) AppleWebKit/535.11 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/17.0.963.79..." }

Accessing the User-Agent

If you are using express or connect , then express-useragent provides an easy way to access the user-agent as:

req.useragent from your app server

from your app server useragent helper accessible from your express views.

Client Side

Clone the repo: git clone git://github.com/biggora/express-useragent.git

Or Install with Bower: bower install express-useragent .

The client side version of express-useragent available in the lib/ subdirectory.

Include file in your HTML. The minimum required for this plugin are:

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "/path/to/express-useragent.js" > </ script >

Execute the plugin:

var userAgent = new UserAgent().parse(navigator.userAgent);

Running Tests

Ensure you have nodeunit by running npm install -g nodeunit . Then, run npm test .

npm install npm test

Run Example Node App

npm run-script http

Run Example Express App

npm run-script express

Author

Aleksejs Gordejevs (aleksej@gordejev.lv).

Resources