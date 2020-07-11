express-useragent is a simple NodeJS/ExpressJS user-agent middleware exposing user-agent details to your application and views.
Installation is done using the Node Package Manager (npm). If you don't have npm installed on your system you can download it from npmjs.org To install express-useragent:
$ npm install express-useragent --save
var http = require('http')
, useragent = require('express-useragent');
var srv = http.createServer(function (req, res) {
var source = req.headers['user-agent'],
ua = useragent.parse(source);
res.writeHead(200, {'Content-Type': 'text/plain'});
res.end(JSON.stringify(ua));
});
srv.listen(3000);
is permanently included
var useragent = require('express-useragent');
module.exports = function (app, express) {
app.use(function () {
app.use(useragent.express());
});
};
var express = require('express');
var app = express();
var useragent = require('express-useragent');
app.use(useragent.express());
app.get('/', function(req, res){
res.send(req.useragent);
});
app.listen(3000);
module provides details such as the following:
{
"isMobile":false,
"isDesktop":true,
"isBot":false,
.....
"browser":"Chrome",
"version":"17.0.963.79",
"os":"Windows 7",
"platform":"Microsoft Windows",
"source":"Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 6.1; WOW64) AppleWebKit/535.11 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/17.0.963.79..."
}
If you are using
express or
connect, then
express-useragent
provides an easy way to access the user-agent as:
req.useragent from your app server
useragent helper accessible from your
express views.
git clone git://github.com/biggora/express-useragent.git
bower install express-useragent.
The client side version of express-useragent available in the
lib/ subdirectory.
<script type="text/javascript" src="/path/to/express-useragent.js"></script>
var userAgent = new UserAgent().parse(navigator.userAgent);
Ensure you have nodeunit by running
npm install -g nodeunit.
Then, run
npm test.
npm install
npm test
npm run-script http
npm run-script express
