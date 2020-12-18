openbase logo
express-urlrewrite

by Jérémy Lal
1.4.0 (see all)

URL rewriting middleware for express

Overview

188K

GitHub Stars

42

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

express-urlrewrite

URL rewrite middleware for express.

Examples

Rewrite using a regular expression, rewriting /i123 to /items/123.

app.use(rewrite(/^\/i(\w+)/, '/items/$1'));

Rewrite using route parameters, references may be named or numeric. For example rewrite /foo..bar to /commits/foo/to/bar:

app.use(rewrite('/:src..:dst', '/commits/$1/to/$2'));
app.use(rewrite('/:src..:dst', '/commits/:src/to/:dst'));

You may also use the wildcard * to soak up several segments, for example /js/vendor/jquery.js would become /public/assets/js/vendor/jquery.js:

app.use(rewrite('/js/*', '/public/assets/js/$1'));

In the above examples, the original query string (if any) is left untouched. The regular expression is applied to the full url, so the query string can be modified as well:

app.use(rewrite('/file\\?param=:param', '/file/:param'))

The query string delimiter (?) must be escaped for the regular expression to work.

New in version 1.1

app.use(rewrite('/path', '/anotherpath?param=some'))

now updates req.query, so req.query.param == 'some'.

New in version 1.2

rewrite can be used as a route middleware as in

app.get('/route/:var', rewrite('/rewritten/:var'));

app.get('/rewritten/:var', someMw);

Instead of passing control to next middleware, it passes control to next route.

Debugging

Set environment variable DEBUG=express-urlrewrite

