URL rewrite middleware for express.
Rewrite using a regular expression, rewriting
/i123 to
/items/123.
app.use(rewrite(/^\/i(\w+)/, '/items/$1'));
Rewrite using route parameters, references may be named
or numeric. For example rewrite
/foo..bar to
/commits/foo/to/bar:
app.use(rewrite('/:src..:dst', '/commits/$1/to/$2'));
app.use(rewrite('/:src..:dst', '/commits/:src/to/:dst'));
You may also use the wildcard
* to soak up several segments,
for example
/js/vendor/jquery.js would become
/public/assets/js/vendor/jquery.js:
app.use(rewrite('/js/*', '/public/assets/js/$1'));
In the above examples, the original query string (if any) is left untouched. The regular expression is applied to the full url, so the query string can be modified as well:
app.use(rewrite('/file\\?param=:param', '/file/:param'))
The query string delimiter (?) must be escaped for the regular expression to work.
app.use(rewrite('/path', '/anotherpath?param=some'))
now updates req.query, so
req.query.param == 'some'.
rewrite can be used as a route middleware as in
app.get('/route/:var', rewrite('/rewritten/:var'));
app.get('/rewritten/:var', someMw);
Instead of passing control to next middleware, it passes control to next route.
Set environment variable
DEBUG=express-urlrewrite