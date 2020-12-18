URL rewrite middleware for express.

Examples

Rewrite using a regular expression, rewriting /i123 to /items/123 .

app.use(rewrite( /^\/i(\w+)/ , '/items/$1' ));

Rewrite using route parameters, references may be named or numeric. For example rewrite /foo..bar to /commits/foo/to/bar :

app.use(rewrite( '/:src..:dst' , '/commits/$1/to/$2' )); app.use(rewrite( '/:src..:dst' , '/commits/:src/to/:dst' ));

You may also use the wildcard * to soak up several segments, for example /js/vendor/jquery.js would become /public/assets/js/vendor/jquery.js :

app.use(rewrite( '/js/*' , '/public/assets/js/$1' ));

In the above examples, the original query string (if any) is left untouched. The regular expression is applied to the full url, so the query string can be modified as well:

app.use(rewrite( '/file\\?param=:param' , '/file/:param' ))

The query string delimiter (?) must be escaped for the regular expression to work.

New in version 1.1

app.use(rewrite( '/path' , '/anotherpath?param=some' ))

now updates req.query, so req.query.param == 'some' .

New in version 1.2

rewrite can be used as a route middleware as in

app.get( '/route/:var' , rewrite( '/rewritten/:var' )); app.get( '/rewritten/:var' , someMw);

Instead of passing control to next middleware, it passes control to next route.

Debugging