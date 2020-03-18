(This project is deprecated and not maintained.)
Adds translation support to Express by exposing a
t()
function to both the
req object and your views (using
res.locals). It will
translate keys specified in an object mapping of
key => translation string for
the languages that you specify. String interpolation is supported and all
malicious content is html-escaped by default.
npm install express-translate
First, you'll want to instantiate express-translate:
var express = require('express');
var ExpressTranslate = require('express-translate');
var app = express();
var expressTranslate = new ExpressTranslate();
You'll then want to add a language or two to the translator. Translations are
stored in an object mapping of
key => translation string:
expressTranslate.addLanguage('en', { hello: 'Hello ${name}' });
Finally, add the middleware to express:
app.use(expressTranslate.middleware());
By default, the middleware will read the current locale from
req.locale; you
can alter this behavior by setting the
localeKey option described below. A
locale must be specified on the
req object in order for express-translate
to know which language it should translate the keys in. The locale must be the
same as those languages added to express-translate with
addLanguage().
Within your code, you can translate a key using the translate function
at
req.t() or within your template. String interpolation with
key => value
pairs are supported:
h1= t('hello', { name: 'Joe' });
All html within the translations and interpolated values will be escaped. If
you wouldn't like to escape the html within an interpolated value, use the
whitelistedKeys option, passing an array of label names to disregard during escaping:
h1= t('hello', { name: '<strong>Joe</strong>' }, { whitelistedKeys: ['name'] });
new ExpressTranslate(options);
Pass an object to express-translate on instantiation with any of the following options:
String Specifies the key on the request object the locale can
be found. Defaults to
locale.
String Specifies the prefix of the interpolation
key used to replace content within the string. Defaults to
${.
String Specifies the suffix of the interpolation
key used to replace content within the string. Defaults to
}.
bool Specifies whether to escape translations to prevent
possible exploitation. Useful to disable if you already handle this in your workflow.
Defaults to
true.
expressTranslate.addLanguage(code, translations)
Adds an object of
key => translation string to the translator for the specified
language.
String Specifies the locale code the translations are for (e.g.
en).
Object An object mapping of
key to
translation string
for the specified locale (e.g.
{ hello: 'Hello ${name}' }).
expressTranslate.addLanguages(codeTranslations)
Helper for adding multiple languages in one go.
Object An object mapping of
locale to
translations object
(e.g.
{ en: { hello: '${name}'} })
req.t(key, interpolations, options)
Translates the key with the language specified at
req.locale.
String The key that you would like to translate (from the translations
object added with
addLanguage())
Object An object mapping a key in the translation string
that should be replaced with the associated value. Values are html-escaped by
default; you can whitelist a key by using the
whitelistedKeys option.
Object Options defined below:
Array An array of keys used for interpolation that should
not be html-escaped by default
express-translate, by default, html-escapes translation strings, interpolation keys, and
interpolation values to prevent the following possible XSS vulnerabilities:
If your translations are performed by malicious translators, they could contain XSS attacks:
// Define an translation with dynamic HTML content
!= t('welcome', {welcome_link: '<a href="/">' + user.name + '</a>'})
// Inside a translation
Hello <script>alert(1)</script>! Access your dashboard via ${welcome_link}
We prevent this by escaping the entire string:
Hello <script>alert(1)</script>! Access your dashboard via ${welcome_link}
If the malicious translators are smart, then they can provide a bad key which will not get replaced.
Hello ${<script>alert(1)</script>}! Access your dashboard via ${welcome_link}
We prevent this by escaping the entire string:
Hello ${<script>alert(1)</script>}! Access your dashboard via ${welcome_link}
If the end user is being malicious, then they can provide a malicious value:
// Normal translation execution
!= t('welcome', {welcome_link: '<a href="/">' + user.name + '</a>'})
Hello! Access your dashboard via ${welcome_link}
// With XSS attack
var user = {name: '<script>alert(1)</script>'};
// Hello! Access your dashboard via <a href="/"><script>alert(1)</script></a>
We prevent against this by escaping every value:
Hello! Access your dashboard via <a href="/"><script>alert(1)</script></a>
Unfortunately, this has undesired side effects with HTML, so we provide a way
to trust specific interpolated values using the
whitelistedKeys option:
// Translate welcome link
- var welcome_link_text = t('welcome_link_text', {name: user.name})
// Translate welcome message
!= t('welcome', {welcome_link: '<a href="/">' + welcome_link_text + '</a>'}, {whitelistedKeys: ['welcome_link']})
yielding:
Hello! Access your dashboard via <a href="/"><script>alert(1)</script></a>