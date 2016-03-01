Welcome to Express Train! Express Train is a framework for building applications in nodejs by walking your directory structure, building & resolving an nject dependency tree.
Imagine you have a project like the one outlined below
app
/controllers -- application controllers
/lib -- application specific modules
/middleware -- application middleware
/models -- application models
/public -- static content (html, js, css, etc)
/views -- view templates (loaded into express' view engine)
/test -- your app tests
index.js -- index file bootstraps and exports the express train application
bin -- executable scripts
doc -- documentation
logs -- logs
config -- environmental configuration files
test -- tests
You can use express-train to automatically walk your project structure, and process each file as a module in a dependency tree. You may write an index.js to process all application code, skipping public, views, and tests.
//index.js
train = require('express-train')
tree = train({
base : __dirname,
files : [
'**/*.js',
'!{public, views, test}/**'
]
})
File names and variable names matter. All files processed by express train are subject to autoinjection. To read about the exact mechanics check out [nject] (https://github.com/autoric/nject). Within the project, it means that...
For an example, consider this project...
# ApiController, HomeController, routes, Authentication, Users and Blogs are registered on the nject dependency tree.
app
/controllers
ApiController.js
HomeController.js
/lib
app.js
routes.js
/middleware
Authentication.js
/models
Users.js
/public
/views
index.js
// models/Users.js
var mongoose = require('mongoose');
/* This module has no dependencies */
module.exports = function () {
var UserSchema = new mongoose.Schema({
username:{ type:String, required:true, unique:true },
email:{ type:String, required:false, unique:false },
password:{ type:String, required:true}
});
/* This return value is what will be injected when Users is referenced */
return mongoose.model('users', UserSchema);
}
// controllers/ApiController.js
/* The Users variable is injected with the return value from Users.js, a mongoose model */
module.exports = function (Users) {
return {
read: function(req, res, next) {
Users.find(...);
},
create: function(req, res, next) {
Users.create(...)
},
...
}
}
// lib/app.js
module.exports = function () {
return require('express')()
}
// lib/routes.js
module.exports = function (app, ApiController) {
app.get('/api/Users', ApiController.read);
app.post('/api/Users/:id', ApiController.create)
}
Express Train does not have a strict application lifecycle. Instead each module is registered and its dependencies are declared. At application startup, the dependency tree is built and modules are resolved in whatever order needed to make sure each module gets what it needs. In addition to your modules, there is one 'reserved' dependencies provided by express train that can be injected into your modules
Environmental configuration is stored by default in the config directory. These should be values specific to an environment, such as database connection strings, port number, etc. When the application starts, it inspects NODE_ENV environmental variable and looks for a .json file in the config directory with a corresponding name (e.g. config/production.json). If one is not found, it will look for config/default.json. Because some web hosts expect apps to extract configuration parameters such as port number from environmental variables they set, express-train config file values will be compiled as handlebars templates with the environmental variables provided as data for the template. As an example, if the environment is exposing a variable named MONGO_URL that represents the connection string for your MongoDB instance, your config file might have the following entry:
{
"mongoUrl": "{{MONGO_URL}}"
}
When config is complete, the values are all loaded on the app.config object, and so app.config.mongoUrl would evaluate to the value provided by the environment variable.
For full documentation take a look at the wiki
loadConfig on public api
onConfiguration callback
app reserved word injectable.