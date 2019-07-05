openbase logo
etk

express-to-koa

by Kael
2.0.0 (see all)

Use express middlewares in Koa2, the one that really works.

Overview

1.4K

GitHub Stars

18

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

express-to-koa

Use express middlewares in Koa2 (not support koa1 for now), the one that REALLY WORKS.

  • Handle koa2 http status code, which fixes the common issue that we always get 404 with koa-connect
  • Handle express middlewares that contains .pipe(res), such as express.static which based on send

Usage

const e2k = require('express-to-koa')

// Some express middleware
const devMiddleware = require('webpack-dev-middleware')(compiler, {
  publicPath,
  quiet: true
})

const app = new Koa()
app.use(e2k(devMiddleware))

What Kind of Express Middlewares are Supported?

NEARLY ALL express middlewares built with best practices.

TL;NR

express-to-koa does not support all arbitrary express middlewares, but only for those who only uses Express-Independent APIs like res.write and res.end, i.e. the APIs that node http.ServerResponse provides.

However, if a middleware uses APIs like res.send or something, express-to-koa will do far too much work to convert those logic to koa2, which is not easier than creating both express and koa2 from 0 to 1.

So, it is a good practice to write framework-agnostic middlewares or libraries.

Supported Middlewares

License

MIT

