Use express middlewares in Koa2 (not support koa1 for now), the one that REALLY WORKS.
const e2k = require('express-to-koa')
// Some express middleware
const devMiddleware = require('webpack-dev-middleware')(compiler, {
publicPath,
quiet: true
})
const app = new Koa()
app.use(e2k(devMiddleware))
NEARLY ALL express middlewares built with best practices.
TL;NR
express-to-koa does not support all arbitrary express middlewares, but only for those who only uses Express-Independent APIs like
res.write and
res.end, i.e. the APIs that node http.ServerResponse provides.
However, if a middleware uses APIs like
res.send or something,
express-to-koa will do far too much work to convert those logic to koa2, which is not easier than creating both express and koa2 from 0 to 1.
So, it is a good practice to write framework-agnostic middlewares or libraries.
MIT