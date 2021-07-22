Express timeout middleware that ensures a response is returned to the client on a timeout event.

Add a global timeout to all your routes in express and add individual timeouts to specific routes. If a timeout happens the onTimeout function will be called. The onTimeout function MUST terminate the request with a response. When a timeout happens, this module will set a globalTimeout property on the response object to true and disable all methods on the response object which might try and send something after the timeout happened.

Note on streams: whenever a stream has started streaming to the response object, the onTimeout function will not be triggered. Or in other words: if a timeout happens after we start streaming, the stream will not be interrupted.

npm install --save express-timeout-handler

Usage

var timeout = require ( 'express-timeout-handler' ); var express = require ( 'express' ); var app = express(); var options = { timeout : 3000 , onTimeout : function ( req, res ) { res.status( 503 ).send( 'Service unavailable. Please retry.' ); }, onDelayedResponse : function ( req, method, args, requestTime ) { console .log( `Attempted to call ${method} after timeout` ); }, disable : [ 'write' , 'setHeaders' , 'send' , 'json' , 'end' ]; }; app.use(timeout.handler(options)); app.get( '/greet' , function ( req, res ) { res.send( 'Hello world!' ); } ); app.get( '/leave' , timeout.set( 4000 ), function ( req, res ) { res.send( 'Goodbye!' ); } ); app.listen( 3000 , function ( ) { console .log( 'Server listening on port 3000' ); });

License

MIT