Express timeout middleware that ensures a response is returned to the client on a timeout event.
Add a global timeout to all your routes in express and add individual timeouts to specific routes. If a timeout happens the
onTimeout function will be called. The
onTimeout function MUST terminate the request with a response. When a timeout happens, this module will set a
globalTimeout property on the response object to true and disable all methods on the response object which might try and send something after the timeout happened.
Note on streams: whenever a stream has started streaming to the response object, the
onTimeout function will not be triggered. Or in other words: if a timeout happens after we start streaming, the stream will not be interrupted.
npm install --save express-timeout-handler
var timeout = require('express-timeout-handler');
var express = require('express');
var app = express();
var options = {
// Optional. This will be the default timeout for all endpoints.
// If omitted there is no default timeout on endpoints
timeout: 3000,
// Optional. This function will be called on a timeout and it MUST
// terminate the request.
// If omitted the module will end the request with a default 503 error.
onTimeout: function(req, res) {
res.status(503).send('Service unavailable. Please retry.');
},
// Optional. Define a function to be called if an attempt to send a response
// happens after the timeout where:
// - method: is the method that was called on the response object
// - args: are the arguments passed to the method
// - requestTime: is the duration of the request
// timeout happened
onDelayedResponse: function(req, method, args, requestTime) {
console.log(`Attempted to call ${method} after timeout`);
},
// Optional. Provide a list of which methods should be disabled on the
// response object when a timeout happens and an error has been sent. If
// omitted, a default list of all methods that tries to send a response
// will be disable on the response object
disable: ['write', 'setHeaders', 'send', 'json', 'end'];
};
app.use(timeout.handler(options));
app.get('/greet', //The default timeout is in effect here
function (req, res) {
res.send('Hello world!');
}
);
app.get('/leave',
// This is a specific endpoint timeout which overrides the default timeout
timeout.set(4000),
function (req, res) {
res.send('Goodbye!');
}
);
app.listen(3000, function () {
console.log('Server listening on port 3000');
});