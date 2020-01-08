Express Swagger Generator

Installation

npm i express-swagger-generator --save-dev

Usage

const express = require( 'express' ); const app = express(); const expressSwagger = require( 'express-swagger-generator' )(app); let options = { swaggerDefinition: { info : { description: 'This is a sample server' , title: 'Swagger' , version : '1.0.0' , }, host: 'localhost:3000' , basePath: '/v1' , produces: [ "application/json", "application/xml" ], schemes: [ 'http' , 'https' ], securityDefinitions: { JWT: { type : 'apiKey' , in : 'header' , name : 'Authorization' , description: "", } } }, basedir: __dirname, //app absolute path files: [ './routes/**/*.js' ] // Path to the API handle folder }; expressSwagger( options ) app. listen ( 3000 );

Open http://<app_host>:<app_port>/api-docs in your browser to view the documentation.

How to document the API

exports.foo = function () {}

For model definitions:

More

This module is based on express-swaggerize-ui and Doctrine-File