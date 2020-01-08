openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
esg

express-swagger-generator

by https://github.com/pgroot/express-swagger-generator/graphs/contributors
1.1.17 (see all)

Generates swagger doc & ui based on express existing routes.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10K

GitHub Stars

214

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Top Feedback

1Hard to Use

Readme

Express Swagger Generator

Installation

npm i express-swagger-generator --save-dev

Usage

const express = require('express');
const app = express();
const expressSwagger = require('express-swagger-generator')(app);

let options = {
    swaggerDefinition: {
        info: {
            description: 'This is a sample server',
            title: 'Swagger',
            version: '1.0.0',
        },
        host: 'localhost:3000',
        basePath: '/v1',
        produces: [
            "application/json",
            "application/xml"
        ],
        schemes: ['http', 'https'],
        securityDefinitions: {
            JWT: {
                type: 'apiKey',
                in: 'header',
                name: 'Authorization',
                description: "",
            }
        }
    },
    basedir: __dirname, //app absolute path
    files: ['./routes/**/*.js'] //Path to the API handle folder
};
expressSwagger(options)
app.listen(3000);

Open http://<app_host>:<app_port>/api-docs in your browser to view the documentation.

How to document the API

/**
 * This function comment is parsed by doctrine
 * @route GET /api
 * @group foo - Operations about user
 * @param {string} email.query.required - username or email - eg: user@domain
 * @param {string} password.query.required - user's password.
 * @returns {object} 200 - An array of user info
 * @returns {Error}  default - Unexpected error
 */
exports.foo = function() {}

For model definitions:

/**
 * @typedef Product
 * @property {integer} id
 * @property {string} name.required - Some description for product
 * @property {Array.<Point>} Point
 */

/**
 * @typedef Point
 * @property {integer} x.required
 * @property {integer} y.required - Some description for point - eg: 1234
 * @property {string} color
 * @property {enum} status - Status values that need to be considered for filter - eg: available,pending
 */

/**
 * @typedef Error
 * @property {string} code.required
 */

/**
 * @typedef Response
 * @property {[integer]} code
 */


/**
 * This function comment is parsed by doctrine
 * sdfkjsldfkj
 * @route POST /users
 * @param {Point.model} point.body.required - the new point
 * @group foo - Operations about user
 * @param {string} email.query.required - username or email
 * @param {string} password.query.required - user's password.
 * @param {enum} status.query.required - Status values that need to be considered for filter - eg: available,pending
 * @operationId retrieveFooInfo
 * @produces application/json application/xml
 * @consumes application/json application/xml
 * @returns {Response.model} 200 - An array of user info
 * @returns {Product.model}  default - Unexpected error
 * @returns {Array.<Point>} Point - Some description for point
 * @headers {integer} 200.X-Rate-Limit - calls per hour allowed by the user
 * @headers {string} 200.X-Expires-After -  date in UTC when token expires
 * @security JWT
 */

More

This module is based on express-swaggerize-ui and Doctrine-File

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use1
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Łukasz Falkowski1 Rating0 Reviews
September 26, 2020
Hard to Use

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial