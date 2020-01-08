npm i express-swagger-generator --save-dev
const express = require('express');
const app = express();
const expressSwagger = require('express-swagger-generator')(app);
let options = {
swaggerDefinition: {
info: {
description: 'This is a sample server',
title: 'Swagger',
version: '1.0.0',
},
host: 'localhost:3000',
basePath: '/v1',
produces: [
"application/json",
"application/xml"
],
schemes: ['http', 'https'],
securityDefinitions: {
JWT: {
type: 'apiKey',
in: 'header',
name: 'Authorization',
description: "",
}
}
},
basedir: __dirname, //app absolute path
files: ['./routes/**/*.js'] //Path to the API handle folder
};
expressSwagger(options)
app.listen(3000);
Open http://<app_host>:<app_port>/api-docs in your browser to view the documentation.
/**
* This function comment is parsed by doctrine
* @route GET /api
* @group foo - Operations about user
* @param {string} email.query.required - username or email - eg: user@domain
* @param {string} password.query.required - user's password.
* @returns {object} 200 - An array of user info
* @returns {Error} default - Unexpected error
*/
exports.foo = function() {}
For model definitions:
/**
* @typedef Product
* @property {integer} id
* @property {string} name.required - Some description for product
* @property {Array.<Point>} Point
*/
/**
* @typedef Point
* @property {integer} x.required
* @property {integer} y.required - Some description for point - eg: 1234
* @property {string} color
* @property {enum} status - Status values that need to be considered for filter - eg: available,pending
*/
/**
* @typedef Error
* @property {string} code.required
*/
/**
* @typedef Response
* @property {[integer]} code
*/
/**
* This function comment is parsed by doctrine
* sdfkjsldfkj
* @route POST /users
* @param {Point.model} point.body.required - the new point
* @group foo - Operations about user
* @param {string} email.query.required - username or email
* @param {string} password.query.required - user's password.
* @param {enum} status.query.required - Status values that need to be considered for filter - eg: available,pending
* @operationId retrieveFooInfo
* @produces application/json application/xml
* @consumes application/json application/xml
* @returns {Response.model} 200 - An array of user info
* @returns {Product.model} default - Unexpected error
* @returns {Array.<Point>} Point - Some description for point
* @headers {integer} 200.X-Rate-Limit - calls per hour allowed by the user
* @headers {string} 200.X-Expires-After - date in UTC when token expires
* @security JWT
*/
This module is based on express-swaggerize-ui and Doctrine-File