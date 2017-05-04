Response streaming middleware for Express 4.
IMPORTANT: If you want your streamed responses to have GZIP enabled, please use the excellent express
compression middleware. If you use
compression as an app-wide middleware,
express-stream will automatically take advantage of it.
express-stream exposes two middleware functions.
stream.pipe() is the least opinionated BigPipe implementation around and is ideal for client-side rendering
stream.stream() is ideal for server-side rendering
Both methods allow you to get content in front of your users as fast as possible by taking forms of latency that generally occur sequentially and making them occur in parallel.
//Requires
var express = require('express');
var ejs = require('ejs');
var stream = require('express-stream');
var superagent = require('superagent');
//App setup
var app = express();
app.set('views', './views');
app.set('view engine', 'ejs');
//Add the middleware to the desired routes
app.get('/', stream.pipe(), function (req, res) {
res.stream('landing'); //Stream the landing page
superagent
.get(uri)
.end(function (err, response){
res.stream('landing-data', {response.body.data}); //Stream data to populate the landing page
res.close();
}
);
});
This example would immediately stream 'landing' to the browser while the superagent call fetches the dynamic parts of the page. As soon as the superagent call resolves, it is streamed within a self-executing JavaScript block from which it injects some data into the already-rendered view.
//Requires
var express = require('express');
var ejs = require('ejs');
var stream = require('express-stream');
//App setup
var app = express();
app.set('views', './views');
app.set('view engine', 'ejs');
//App-wide streaming setup
stream.useAllAutoTags(true);
stream.streamBefore('pre-body-view');
stream.streamAfter('post-body-view');
//Add the middleware to the desired routes
app.get('/', stream.stream(), function (req, res) {
res.stream('landing'); //This route will now stream
res.close();
});
This example streams the
pre-body-layout view as soon as the
stream.stream() middleware is run, and then
landing and
post-body-layout as soon as
res.render() is called.
Because express-stream's two middleware functions patch express's res object differently, the API section is divided into two portions--one for each middleware function. Any functions you see within a section are only applicable when used with the middleware from the same portion of the API.
stream.pipe()'s API is simpler so it's in a table.
stream.stream()'s API is more complex so it's written out with examples.
|Function
|Scope
|Description
|Arguments
|stream.pipe()
|middleware
|This middleware function is written for client-side rendering. It can be used as a loose BigPipe implementation.
|N/A
|res.stream(view, options)
|res
|When you use
.pipe(), this funciton is added to the
res object. It is the same as
res.render() except that it does not close the HTTP connection and does not accept a callback
|Same as express
|res.streamText(output)
|res
|Send a string of text to the client
Output: Text output as a string
|res.close()
|res
|Closes the connection when finished.
App-wide API Call
Set an app-wide options object to be merged with the
options param passed to all
res.render() and
res.stream() calls.
App-wide API Call
Set an app-wide view, or array of views, to stream as soon as the
stream.stream() middleware is run. It's recommended that the views passed to
.streamBefore() be used to open the
<html> and
<head> tags and list site-wide dependencies.
If
view is an array, all other passed params will be ignored.
options param
With
view as a string
stream.streamBefore('global-head', {custom: data});
With
view as an array of strings
stream.streamBefore(['global-head-one', 'global-head-two']);
With
view as an array of objects
var globalHeadList = [
{view: 'global-head-one', options: {custom: data}},
{view: 'global-head-two'}
]
stream.streamBefore(globalHeadList);
App-wide API Call
Set an app-wide view, or array of views, to stream as soon as the
res.render() call completes. It's recommended that the views passed to
.streamAfter() be used to close the
<body> and
<html> tags.
If
view is an array, all other passed params will be ignored.
options param
With
view as a string
stream.streamAfter('global-footer', {custom: data});
With
view as an array of strings
stream.streamAfter(['global-footer-one', 'global-footer-two']);
With
view as an array of objects
var globalHeadList = [
{view: 'global-footer-one', options: {custom: data}},
{view: 'global-footer-two'}
]
stream.streamAfter(globalHeadList);
App-wide API Call
If
view is
true, this will simply stream a
<!doctype html><html><head> string to the client. If
view is a string, this will stream the associated view with optional
options.
options param
App-wide API Call
If
view is
true, this will simply stream a
</head><body> string to the client. If
view is a string, this will stream the associated view with optional
options.
options param
App-wide API Call
If
view is
true, this will simply stream a
</body></html> string to the client. If
view is a string, this will stream the associated view with optional
options.
options param
App-wide API Call
A convenience method to set the same boolean value for
openHtmlOpenHead,
closeHeadOpenBody, and
closeBodyCloseHtml in a single call.
Middleware-only API Call
Set an optional route-specific view, or list of views, to be rendered after the
.streamBefore() array and before any
res.stream()/
res.render() views. It's recommended that your
.streamBefore() views not close the
<head> tag so that route-specific blocking dependencies can be injected into the
<head> here.
If
headView is an array, all other passed params will be ignored.
options param
With
headView as a string
app.get('/stream-route', stream.stream('render-blocking-assets', {custom: data}), function (req, res){
res.stream('stream-body');
res.close();
});
With
headView as an array of strings
app.get('/stream-route', stream.stream(['blocking-one', 'blocking-two']), function (req, res){
res.stream('stream-body');
res.close();
});
With
headView as an array of objects
var blockingList = [
{view: 'blocking-one', options: {custom: data}},
{view: 'blocking-two'}
]
app.get('/stream-route', stream.stream(blockingList), function (req, res){
res.stream('stream-body');
res.close();
});
Route-specific API Call
Compiles and streams a view just like
res.render(), but does not trigger the
.streamAfter() array and does not close the connection.
express's
res.render() call expect that
callback is missing.
Route-specific API Call
Streams the provided text to the client.
express's
res.render() call excpet that
callback is missing.
Usage examples are coming. In the mean time, see this demo app.
stream.pipe() now only exposes
res.stream(view, data),
res.streamText(text), and
res.close().
stream.stream()'s
res.render(view, data) function is now
res.stream(view, data).
res.* functions no longer accept the
callback param.