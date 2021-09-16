openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
esm

express-status-monitor-example

by Rafal Wilinski
3.3.3 (see all)

🚀 Realtime Monitoring solution for Node.js/Express.js apps, inspired by status.github.com, sponsored by https://dynobase.dev

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2

GitHub Stars

3.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

39

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

express-status-monitor

Dependency Status devDependencies Status Gitter express-status-monitor on npm npm CircleCI Open Source Helpers

Simple, self-hosted module based on Socket.io and Chart.js to report realtime server metrics for Express-based node servers.

Monitoring Page

Demo

Demo available here

Support for other Node.js frameworks

Installation & setup

  1. Run npm install express-status-monitor --save
  2. Before any other middleware or router add following line: app.use(require('express-status-monitor')());
  3. Run server and go to /status

Note: This plugin works on Node versions > 4.x

Run examples

  1. Go to cd examples/
  2. Run npm i
  3. Run server npm start
  4. Go to http://0.0.0.0:3000

Options

Monitor can be configured by passing options object into expressMonitor constructor.

Default config:

title: 'Express Status',  // Default title
theme: 'default.css',     // Default styles
path: '/status',
socketPath: '/socket.io', // In case you use a custom path
websocket: existingSocketIoInstance,
spans: [{
  interval: 1,            // Every second
  retention: 60           // Keep 60 datapoints in memory
}, {
  interval: 5,            // Every 5 seconds
  retention: 60
}, {
  interval: 15,           // Every 15 seconds
  retention: 60
}],
chartVisibility: {
  cpu: true,
  mem: true,
  load: true,
  eventLoop: true,
  heap: true,
  responseTime: true,
  rps: true,
  statusCodes: true
},
healthChecks: [],
ignoreStartsWith: '/admin'

Health Checks

You can add a series of health checks to the configuration that will appear below the other stats. The health check will be considered successful if the endpoint returns a 200 status code.

// config
healthChecks: [{
  protocol: 'http',
  host: 'localhost',
  path: '/admin/health/ex1',
  port: '3000'
}, {
  protocol: 'http',
  host: 'localhost',
  path: '/admin/health/ex2',
  port: '3000'
}]

Health Checks

Securing endpoint

The HTML page handler is exposed as a pageRoute property on the main middleware function. So the middleware is mounted to intercept all requests while the HTML page handler will be authenticated.

Example using https://www.npmjs.com/package/connect-ensure-login

const ensureLoggedIn = require('connect-ensure-login').ensureLoggedIn()

const statusMonitor = require('express-status-monitor')();
app.use(statusMonitor);
app.get('/status', ensureLoggedIn, statusMonitor.pageRoute)

Credits to @mattiaerre

Example using http-auth

const auth = require('http-auth');
const basic = auth.basic({realm: 'Monitor Area'}, function(user, pass, callback) {
  callback(user === 'username' && pass === 'password');
});

// Set '' to config path to avoid middleware serving the html page (path must be a string not equal to the wanted route)
const statusMonitor = require('express-status-monitor')({ path: '' });
app.use(statusMonitor.middleware); // use the "middleware only" property to manage websockets
app.get('/status', basic.check(statusMonitor.pageRoute)); // use the pageRoute property to serve the dashboard html page

Using module with socket.io in project

If you're using socket.io in your project, this module could break your project because this module by default will spawn its own socket.io instance. To mitigate that, fill websocket parameter with your main socket.io instance as well as port parameter.

Tests and coverage

In order to run test and coverage use the following npm commands:

npm test
npm run coverage

License

MIT License © Dynobase

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial