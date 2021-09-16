Simple, self-hosted module based on Socket.io and Chart.js to report realtime server metrics for Express-based node servers.

Demo

Demo available here

Support for other Node.js frameworks

koa-monitor for Koa

hapijs-status-monitor for hapi.js

Installation & setup

Run npm install express-status-monitor --save Before any other middleware or router add following line: app.use(require('express-status-monitor')()); Run server and go to /status

Note: This plugin works on Node versions > 4.x

Run examples

Go to cd examples/ Run npm i Run server npm start Go to http://0.0.0.0:3000

Options

Monitor can be configured by passing options object into expressMonitor constructor.

Default config:

title: 'Express Status' , theme : 'default.css' , path : '/status' , socketPath : '/socket.io' , websocket : existingSocketIoInstance, spans : [{ interval : 1 , retention : 60 }, { interval : 5 , retention : 60 }, { interval : 15 , retention : 60 }], chartVisibility : { cpu : true , mem : true , load : true , eventLoop : true , heap : true , responseTime : true , rps : true , statusCodes : true }, healthChecks : [], ignoreStartsWith : '/admin'

Health Checks

You can add a series of health checks to the configuration that will appear below the other stats. The health check will be considered successful if the endpoint returns a 200 status code.

healthChecks : [{ protocol : 'http' , host : 'localhost' , path : '/admin/health/ex1' , port : '3000' }, { protocol : 'http' , host : 'localhost' , path : '/admin/health/ex2' , port : '3000' }]

Securing endpoint

The HTML page handler is exposed as a pageRoute property on the main middleware function. So the middleware is mounted to intercept all requests while the HTML page handler will be authenticated.

Example using https://www.npmjs.com/package/connect-ensure-login

const ensureLoggedIn = require ( 'connect-ensure-login' ).ensureLoggedIn() const statusMonitor = require ( 'express-status-monitor' )(); app.use(statusMonitor); app.get( '/status' , ensureLoggedIn, statusMonitor.pageRoute)

Credits to @mattiaerre

Example using http-auth

const auth = require ( 'http-auth' ); const basic = auth.basic({ realm : 'Monitor Area' }, function ( user, pass, callback ) { callback(user === 'username' && pass === 'password' ); }); const statusMonitor = require ( 'express-status-monitor' )({ path : '' }); app.use(statusMonitor.middleware); app.get( '/status' , basic.check(statusMonitor.pageRoute));

Using module with socket.io in project

If you're using socket.io in your project, this module could break your project because this module by default will spawn its own socket.io instance. To mitigate that, fill websocket parameter with your main socket.io instance as well as port parameter.

Tests and coverage

In order to run test and coverage use the following npm commands:

npm test npm run coverage

License

MIT License © Dynobase