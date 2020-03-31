An Express middleware for quick'n'easy server-sent events.
express-sse is meant to keep things simple. You need to send server-sent events without too many complications and fallbacks? This is the library to do so.
npm install --save express-sse
or
yarn add express-sse
You can pass an optional options object to the constructor. Currently it only supports changing the way initial data is treated. If you set
isSerialized to
false, the initial data is sent as a single event. The default value is
true.
var sse = new SSE(["array", "containing", "initial", "content", "(optional)"], { isSerialized: false, initialEvent: 'optional initial event name' });
var SSE = require('express-sse');
var sse = new SSE(["array", "containing", "initial", "content", "(optional)"]);
...
app.get('/stream', sse.init);
...
sse.send(content);
sse.send(content, eventName);
sse.send(content, eventName, customID);
sse.updateInit(["array", "containing", "new", "content"]);
sse.serialize(["array", "to", "be", "sent", "as", "serialized", "events"]);
var es = new EventSource('/stream');
es.onmessage = function (event) {
...
};
es.addEventListener(eventName, function (event) {
...
});