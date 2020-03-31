openbase logo
express-sse

by Dino Paskvan
0.5.3 (see all)

An Express middleware for quick'n'easy server-sent events.

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.9K

GitHub Stars

84

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

express-sse

NPM

An Express middleware for quick'n'easy server-sent events.

About

express-sse is meant to keep things simple. You need to send server-sent events without too many complications and fallbacks? This is the library to do so.

Installation:

npm install --save express-sse

or

yarn add express-sse

Usage example:

Options:

You can pass an optional options object to the constructor. Currently it only supports changing the way initial data is treated. If you set isSerialized to false, the initial data is sent as a single event. The default value is true.

var sse = new SSE(["array", "containing", "initial", "content", "(optional)"], { isSerialized: false, initialEvent: 'optional initial event name' });

Server:

var SSE = require('express-sse');
var sse = new SSE(["array", "containing", "initial", "content", "(optional)"]);

...

app.get('/stream', sse.init);

...

sse.send(content);
sse.send(content, eventName);
sse.send(content, eventName, customID);
sse.updateInit(["array", "containing", "new", "content"]);
sse.serialize(["array", "to", "be", "sent", "as", "serialized", "events"]);

Client:

var es = new EventSource('/stream');

es.onmessage = function (event) {
  ...
};

es.addEventListener(eventName, function (event) {
  ...
});

