An Express middleware for quick'n'easy server-sent events.

About

express-sse is meant to keep things simple. You need to send server-sent events without too many complications and fallbacks? This is the library to do so.

npm install --save express-sse

or

yarn add express-sse

Usage example:

You can pass an optional options object to the constructor. Currently it only supports changing the way initial data is treated. If you set isSerialized to false , the initial data is sent as a single event. The default value is true .

var sse = new SSE([ "array" , "containing" , "initial" , "content" , "(optional)" ], { isSerialized : false , initialEvent : 'optional initial event name' });

var SSE = require ( 'express-sse' ); var sse = new SSE([ "array" , "containing" , "initial" , "content" , "(optional)" ]); ... app.get( '/stream' , sse.init); ... sse.send(content); sse.send(content, eventName); sse.send(content, eventName, customID); sse.updateInit([ "array" , "containing" , "new" , "content" ]); sse.serialize([ "array" , "to" , "be" , "sent" , "as" , "serialized" , "events" ]);