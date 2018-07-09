Share a cookie-based express-session middleware with socket.io. Works with express > 4.0.0 and socket.io > 1.0.0 and won't be backward compatible.

Installation

$ npm install express-socket.io- session

Overview

After every socket connection, you'll have socket.handshake.session. That is the same session object req.session you get in your route middleware when your app uses express-session.

Modifying session data inside socket.io event handlers

When inside express, you normally get to modify your session variables trusting that express-session saves them for you.

Invoke this module with an option of autoSave:true in order for achieveing the same behaviour.

io.use(sharedsession(session, { autoSave : true }));

Usage

var session = require ( "express-session" )({ secret : "my-secret" , resave : true , saveUninitialized : true }); var sharedsession = require ( "express-socket.io-session" ); app.use(session); io.use(sharedsession(session, { autoSave : true }));

Sharing session data with a namespaced socket

io.of( '/namespace' ).use(sharedsession(session, { autoSave : true }));

Using your own custom cookie-parser instance

... var cookieParser = require ( "cookie-parser" ); ... io.use(sharedsession(session, cookieParser({

Example

$ npm install express socket.io express- session express-socket.io- session

index.js

var app = require ( 'express' )(), server = require ( "http" ).createServer(app), io = require ( "socket.io" )(server), session = require ( "express-session" )({ secret : "my-secret" , resave : true , saveUninitialized : true }), sharedsession = require ( "express-socket.io-session" ); app.use(session); io.use(sharedsession(session)); io.on( "connection" , function ( socket ) { socket.on( "login" , function ( userdata ) { socket.handshake.session.userdata = userdata; socket.handshake.session.save(); }); socket.on( "logout" , function ( userdata ) { if (socket.handshake.session.userdata) { delete socket.handshake.session.userdata; socket.handshake.session.save(); } }); }); server.listen( 3000 );

API

var sharedsession = require ( "express-socket.io-session" ); io.use(sharedsession(express_session));

express_session - This parameter is required and must be an express middleware function created with the express-session module that allows cookie-based sessions over Express.

- This parameter is and must be an express middleware function created with the express-session module that allows cookie-based sessions over Express. cookieparser - Optional. If you don't provide en instance created by cookie-parser, this module creates one for you with defaults.

- Optional. If you don't provide en instance created by cookie-parser, this module creates one for you with defaults. options options.autoSave - Boolean - If true, session will be autosaved if it has been modified inside your event handler. Default: false .



Inspiration

Although there are a couple of modules that allow you to share session objects between express and socket.io, I wanted to be able to share the modules without affecting regular express-session instantiation.

These modules do the same work but with different approachs on initialization.

Changelog

See changelog.md

