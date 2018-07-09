Share a cookie-based express-session middleware with socket.io. Works with express > 4.0.0 and socket.io > 1.0.0 and won't be backward compatible.
Help me notice errors or ask me for improvements creating an issue.
$ npm install express-socket.io-session
After every socket connection, you'll have socket.handshake.session.
That is the same session object
req.session you get in your route middleware when your app
uses express-session.
When inside express, you normally get to modify your session variables trusting that express-session saves them for you.
Invoke this module with an option of
autoSave:true in order for achieveing the
same behaviour.
io.use(sharedsession(session, {
autoSave:true
}));
var session = require("express-session")({
secret: "my-secret",
resave: true,
saveUninitialized: true
});
var sharedsession = require("express-socket.io-session");
// Use express-session middleware for express
app.use(session);
// Use shared session middleware for socket.io
// setting autoSave:true
io.use(sharedsession(session, {
autoSave:true
}));
Sharing session data with a namespaced socket
io.of('/namespace').use(sharedsession(session, {
autoSave: true
}));
Using your own custom cookie-parser instance
...
var cookieParser = require("cookie-parser");
...
io.use(sharedsession(session, cookieParser({
/* your params to cookie-parser* /
}));
$ npm install express socket.io express-session express-socket.io-session
index.js
var app = require('express')(),
server = require("http").createServer(app),
io = require("socket.io")(server),
session = require("express-session")({
secret: "my-secret",
resave: true,
saveUninitialized: true
}),
sharedsession = require("express-socket.io-session");
// Attach session
app.use(session);
// Share session with io sockets
io.use(sharedsession(session));
io.on("connection", function(socket) {
// Accept a login event with user's data
socket.on("login", function(userdata) {
socket.handshake.session.userdata = userdata;
socket.handshake.session.save();
});
socket.on("logout", function(userdata) {
if (socket.handshake.session.userdata) {
delete socket.handshake.session.userdata;
socket.handshake.session.save();
}
});
});
server.listen(3000);
var sharedsession = require("express-socket.io-session");
io.use(sharedsession(express_session));
false.
Although there are a couple of modules that allow you to share session objects between express and socket.io,
I wanted to be able to share the modules without affecting regular
express-session instantiation.
These modules do the same work but with different approachs on initialization.
See changelog.md
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2014-2015 osk <oskosk@gmail.com>
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.